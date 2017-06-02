Comber Earlies arrive at Comber Farmers’ Market

The eagerly awaited first crop of Comber Earlies, the papery skinned, seasonal potatoes, went on sale yesterday (Thursday, June 1) at the Comber Farmers’ Market.

Glen Cupples, a piper from the Cleland Pipe Band heralded the arrival of the potatoes with a resounding tune of Scotland the Brave.

We are very excited about the arrival of Comber Earlies. The recent spell of warm weather followed by rain has helped to encourage growth and our famous Comber spuds have arrived early this year. Alderman Deborah Girvan, Mayor of Ards and North Down

The potatoes were carried in by children from Alexander Dickson Primary School from Ballygowan who have been involved in the Potty Potato competition.

Alderman Deborah Girvan, Mayor of Ards and North Down, who greeted the procession at Comber Farmers’ Market said: “We are very excited about the arrival of Comber Earlies.

“The recent spell of warm weather followed by rain has helped to encourage growth and our famous Comber spuds have arrived early this year.

“They are just coming into season and I was lucky enough to sample some on Sunday.

“I enjoy them best when they are scrubbed clean, boiled until just tender and then smothered in butter, seasoned with salt and pepper and sprinkled with chopped scallions.”

Two new traders were welcomed to the award winning market this month.

Woodhill Farm from Castlewellan will be selling free range frozen chickens and Hill’s Mixtape from Newtownards will be selling their new range of ice -cold coffee in bottles.

A welcome return to the market was Trainview Farm from Ballygowan who were selling beautiful bunches of homegrown flowers.