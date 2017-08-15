Commercials in with a bang, out with a splash

The show season started with a bang back in May at Balmoral and finished with a splash at Fermanagh Show on Wednesday, August 2.

Summer shows are concluded for another year but it what a day it was for Fermanagh’s own Alan Veitch claiming the male and female champion of the commercial section. Alan’s champion was his home bred Fury Action sired heifer, having earlier stood first in the store heifer class.

Final line-up

Reserve commercial went to Robert Miller’s Limousin Heifer. She claimed the top spot in the beef heifer class earlier in the day. Robert has had a great year with his show team of black heifers.

It’s now full steam ahead to the Commercial Cattle Club annual show on September 2 at Dungannon Farmer’s Mart. Entry forms are available by contacting club chairman Robert Simpson on 07929 759 229.