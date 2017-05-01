Countryfile star joins ABP at Balmoral Show

Suppliers and their families of ABP Food Group in Newry and Lurgan will have the opportunity to attend an exclusive event with BBC Countryfile presenter Adam Henson at this year’s Balmoral Show.

The event will take place on the ABP stand on Friday 12th May.

The presenter will be giving his views on agriculture as well as how he combines his love of farming with a very successful TV career, which began when Adam was selected from 3,500 applicants in 2001 to become a presenter for BBC Countryfile, putting his farming knowledge to good use.

George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP Food Group in Northern Ireland said the company was looking forward to greeting thousands of its supplier farmers during the four days.

“Balmoral is the Blue Riband event for the agricultural and food sector in Northern Ireland and we are delighted to once again be a Platinum sponsor of this prestigious show,” he said.

“We look forward to welcoming many of our suppliers and producers from across the province and we are especially pleased to welcome Adam Henson to our stand on Friday 12th May. Guests will have the opportunity to put their own questions to Adam, chaired by Richard Wright. We will also ensure Adam has plenty of time to get out and about and experience the great atmosphere that Balmoral has to offer.”

ABP will be presenting several livestock prizes including Limousin and British Blonde in the cattle rings on Wednesday 10th and the Sheep Interbreed Individual Championship on Saturday 13th May.

ABP in Northern Ireland is part of the UK division of ABP Food Group. It is a leading meat supply company that partners with over 12,000 farmers in the UK and 4,000 in NI. Its sites in Newry and Lurgan employ over 650 people and supply high quality beef and lamb products to leading supermarket chains across the UK.