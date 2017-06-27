Downhill Sheepdog Trials heading for Castlerock venue

Downhill Sheepdog Society will hold its 69th Annual Charity Sheepdog Trials on Friday, 30th June and Saturday, 1st July at Jack Smyth’s Farm, Ballyhackett Road, Castlerock.

The proceeds of this year’s trials will be donated to the Intensive Care Unit at Antrim Area Hospital.

The Friday evening trial will consist of the Local Novice for handlers within a ten mile radius that have not gained Open points and for dogs that have not won an Intermediate or been placed in an Open. The Open Novice will be confined to Co Londonderry Handlers and dogs that have not won an Intermediate or placed in an Open. Friday evening trials will start at 7.00pm.

The Saturday Trial will consist of the Intermediate and Open classes where some of the top dogs will be competing in the Open class as well as the up and coming young dogs competing in the Intermediate class.

Entries will be taken on the field and handlers with three dogs must be entered before 10.30am, two dogs will be taken up to 12.30pm and only one dog after that.

There will be catering and toilet facilities in the field and everybody is welcome to come and watch the handlers in action with their dogs.

There is no admittance fee but donations will be kindly accepted.

If you are interested in sheepdog trialling or have never seen it before then get along to Ballyhackett Road and have a good family day out and talk to the handlers and see the dogs working the sheep around the course.