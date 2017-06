Elizabeth wins 1st Open Penzance

The final race prior to France was flown as planned last Saturday 17th June from Penzance. The NIPA released 6,200 birds at 7.30am in a Light Easterly wind. Despite the perfect conditions a lot of birds made heavy work of the flight. Winners as usual were on time.

It turned out a race to remember for Jimmy Rock of the Harryville HPS in Ballymena. His Champion Elizabeth won both 1st Open Penzance and 1st in the OB Championship. The winner was timed at 14.09hrs flying into Albert Place in the Town Centre to record velocity 1449 for the 329 miles. It’s bred from the best of the Gerald Delaney Jacob lines on both sides. Jimmy has a host of winners from this line from Oroory Hill Stud through to France. The winner was late bred, just trained as a young bird and flown to Penzance as a yearling. Before Penzance the Cheq w/f hen had Talbenny (2) and Bude, three cross channel races in three weeks. Sire was Jacob x Jan Aarden and the dam was Jacob x Frans van Wildermeersch through A Cousins & Sons who have the best of this family. In recent seasons Jimmy has achieved top prizewinner in Harryville. He has now topped the NIPA three times, previous occasion was in 2014 when the loft won the Premier YB National from Talbenny in South Wales with Rockies Boy, on the same winning velocity 1449.

Do please remember the deadline for the RPRA Meritorious Awards in each NIPA Section must be claimed within two weeks of the race, that’s Saturday 1st July. Individual bird performance over two cross channel races Talbenny (2) & Penzance.

Penzance Open 591/6235: 1-1B J Rock Harryville 1449, 2-1G Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1447, 3-2B D Dixon Ballymoney 1443, 4-1E D Carville & Son Wilton Cross 1441, 5-2E J Brown Blackwatertown 1440, 6-1C J Burrows Eastway 1439, 7-2C T Mullen Larne & Dist 1438, 8-3C W O’Boyle Ligoniel 1436, 9-4C D McElhone Eastway 1435, 10-3E S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1433, 11-5C Rea & Magill Larne & Dist 1432, 12-2G R Williamson Newry & Dist 1432, 13-4E D Calvin Bondhill 1432, 14-6C Beggs & Hall Larne & Dist 1431, 15-5E J Brown 1430, 16-1D P & J Boal Dromore 1425, 17-7C McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1423, 18-8C Elliott Bros Carrick & Dist 1423, 19-9C Degnan & McKee Carrick & Dist 1417, 20-6E Dowey Bros Laurelvale 1414.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Sect A 53/446 – A Gage Ballymoney 1389, K Murphy Coalisland & Dist 1384, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1373.

Sect B 74/581 – Jimmy Rock Harryville 1449, Danny Dixon Ballymoney 1443, McConville Bros Crumlin & Dist 1396.

Sect C 129/1247 – Jimmy Burrows Eastway 1439, T Mullen Larne & Dist 1438, W O’Boyle Ligoniel 1436.

Sect D 57/658 – P & J Boal Dromore 1425, G McEvoy Beechpark Soc 1393, Russell Bros Dromara 1388.

Sect E 138/1778 – D Carville & Son Wilton Cross 1441, Joe Brown Blackwatertown 1440, S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1433.

Sect F 35/310 – K Murray Killyleagh & Dist 1406, K Murray 1396, Gordon Bros & Son Killyleagh Cent 1382.

Sect G 85/981 – Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1447, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1432, N Murtagh Millvale 1405.

Sect H 20/234 – R Witherow Limavady 1284, D Booth Foyle 1187, D Booth 1173.

NIPA Race/Date

Penzance 17/06/17 – Lib 7.30am, wind Lt Easterly

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – K Murphy 1384, B Morgan 1373, D Carolan 1299.

Coleraine Premier - D Coyles & Son 1348, Hanson & Harpur 1328 ABC, Hanson & Harpur 1316, E & D Tosh 1308.

Coleraine & County Derry – T McCrudden 977.

Cookstown Social – W Bleeks & Son 1232, 1210, G & S Smith 1198.

Castledawson – K Watson 1222.

Dungannon – Mariusz Pawiak 1190, C Reid 1055, J & J Sampson 978. Well done Mariusz on a hard days racing.

Windsor Social – A & M Boyle 1359, R & J Parke 1352, G Donaghy Son & Grandson 1151, K Glass 1140.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart - Eamonn Quigley 479.202 Congratulations to Eamonn on his win from this tough race over the weekend. Eamonn has also now won the averages beating M & M Rabbett by 4 points, well done Eamonn.

Derry & District 9/20 – N McGrotty & Son 1035, J Diamond 834. 2nd day arrivals

L & M Moran @ 7.15, G & J Ramsey @ 11.00. Well done Noel and Jim.

Foyle RPS – D Booth 1187, 1173.

Limavady – R Witherow 1284, Liam Miller 980, R Witherow 820

Maiden City 6/22 – McGettigan Bros 898, P McLaughlin 842, 723.

Omagh & District – Alan Hall 903, A Kelly 845.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 9/60 – M/M Robinson 1235, W Livingstone 1235, J Smyth & Son 1178, Young McManus & Sons 1160. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – M/M Robinson 1235, Young McManus & Sons 1160.

Ballymena & District 7/27 – W & J Smyth 1314, M Graham 1171, McFall & McManus 1089, Blair & Rankin 868.

Ballymoney HPS 19/135 – D Dixon 1443, A Gage 1389, D & H Stuart 1351, 1284.

Dervock RPS 6/49 – D & H Stuart 1351, 1284, 1254, 1207.

Ballymoney West Combine 8/50 – D Gage 1207, W Blair 1184, Curry & Gilmore 1148, L Neill 1066.

Broughshane & District 4/15 – J Simpson 1251, D Houston & Son 1168, 1004, R Wylie 877.

Cullybackey HPS 7/78 – S Steele 1387, Gibson & O’Neill 1305, S Steele 1280, A Darragh 1251.

Crumlin & District – McConville Bros 1396, J Scott 1334, Thompson Bros 1273, Fleming Bros 1210.

Harryville HPS 7/51 – J Rock 1449, R H Clements 1230, 1211, MDC Magill 1176.

Kells & District HPS 7/76 – J Millar & Son 1345, 1311, H Boyd 1242, C & D Jackson 1204.

Muckamore HPS 11/100 – T Fleming 1387, J White 1355, T Fleming 1252, S Maginty 1246.

New Antrim Amalgamated – McFall & McManus 1089.

Randalstown HPS 7/47 – H Boyd 1215, Stewart Bros 1160, F & G & J Dickey 1127, J McNeill & Son 993.

Rasharkin & District 7/56 – J & M Milliken 1361, Steele & McNeill 1238, A C & T Tweed 1235, 1234. D Dixon – 1443, 1262, 1221, 1185.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 1343, T McClean 1305, G Buckley & Son 1299, R Telford 1253.

Armagh – G & A Campbell 1344, R Parkes & Son 1340, D Gallagher & Son 1338, G & A Campbell 1259.

Beechpark Social – G McEvoy 1293, 1289, C Reynolds 1280, R Russell 1242.

Blackwatertown HPS – J Brown 1440, 1430, R G & G Donaldson 1408, J Brown 1284.

Bleary – R Adamson 1303, C & H Beattie 1248, D McBride 1244.

Bondhill – D Calvin 1432, B & A Beattie 1379, R Williamson 1291, D Calvin 1286.

Edgarstown 13/187 – S & E Buckley 1433, D Love 1369, R Cassells 1289, 1266.

Gilford & District – Rafferty & Toman 1338, 1337, O Fitzpatrick & Son 1262, R Moffett & Daughter 1256.

Laurelvale – Dowey Bros 1414, A Craig 1328, C Duke & Sons 1274, J Trotter 1273

Loughgall – N Weir 1251, 1221, 1216, S West 1201.

Lurgan Social – B McNeice & Sons 1376, J Douglas & Son 1334, Furphy Bros 1277, R Higginson 1275. The Centre single bird Nomination won by Miss Keelie Wright -

Markethill – B & P Baird 1373, G Hewitt 1261, P McCall 1253, K & R Black 1237.

Monaghan 13/159 – Allister & Kruger 1342, P McFadden 1338, 1338, 1300.

Portadown & Drumcree HPS 13/173 – Larkin Bros 1379, 1342, 1340, A Fearon 1334. 2 Bird Club – Sloan & Reid, Hagan & Rowney.

Wilton Cross – D Carville & Son 1441, 1352, T Furphy 1324, G Douglas 1322.

High Drama in the Mid Antrim Combine –

The season’s Champions League was won by Rasharkin & Dist with Danny Dixon taking the honours. In fact the two finalists D Dixon v J & M Milliken ended up 1st & 2nd Combine. Both lofts are former winners, J & M Milliken won the award last season and Rasharkin have now won four in a row!

The first ever Old Bird knock out competition was won by an associate member Gibson & O`Neill. On route to winning they knocked out George Bell, Houston Bros, J Eagleson & Sons and W & J Smyth then defeated Young McManus & Son in final at the weekend. All member lofts were in the competition and a similar event will be held in the Young Birds. Any member in the local clubs not already in membership can join for the young bird season. Race Sheets, Vaccination Forms etc. to be with member clubs a fortnight before the first race due to be flown on 15th July.

Mid Antrim Combine Penzance – D Dixon Rasharkin 1443, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1361, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1314, Gibson & O’Neill Associate 1305, D Dixon 1262, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1238, A C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1235.59, M/M Robinson Ahoghill 1235.21, W Livingstone Ahoghill 1235.03, A C & T Tweed 1234, D Dixon 1221, H Boyd Randalstown 1215, D Dixon 1185, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1178, M Graham Ballymena 1171.

A & M Boyle best from Penzance -

Andy & Mavis Boyle racing in the Windsor Social in Coleraine had the best local bird in the Penzance race last Saturday. Their winner was timed at 14.29hrs flying 347 miles. Next best were club-mates R & J Parke, they timed at 14.40hrs with the bird flying 353 miles. Danny Coyles & Son had a deserved 1st in the Coleraine Premier (1348) ahead of the high flying Hanson & Harpur.

Coleraine Triangle Penzance – A & M Boyle Windsor Social 1359, R & J Parke Windsor Social 1352, D Coyles & Son Coleraine Prem 1348, Hanson & Harpur Coleraine Prem 1328, Hanson & Harpur 1316, E & D Tosh Coleraine Prem 1308, E & D Tosh 1306, Hanson & Harpur 1191, S Walker Coleraine Prem 1163, Hanson & Harpur 1152, G Donaghy Son & Grandson Windsor Soc 1151, D Coyles & Son 1145, Hanson & Harpur 1109, D Coyles & Son 1099, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1043.

The Old Bird Classic was flown in duplicate with the ordinary Penzance. Jimmy Rock from Harryville completed the Penzance Double!

Penzance OB Classic Open 415/2803 –

1-1B J Rock Harryville 1449, 2-1G Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1447, 3-2B D Dixon Ballymoney 1443, 4-1E D Carville & Son Wilton Cross 1441, 5-2E J Brown Blackwatertown 1440, 6-1C J Burrows Eastway 1439, 7-2C D McElhone Eastway 1435, 8-3E S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1433, 9-2G R Williamson Newry & Dist 1432, 10-4E D Calvin Bondhill 1432, 11-3C Beggs & Hall Larne & Dist 1431, 12-5E J Brown 1430, 13-1D P & J Boal Dromore 1425, 14-4C McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1423, 15-5C Elliott Bros Carrick & Dist 1423, 16-6C Degnan & McKee Carrick & Dist 1417, 17-6E Dowey Bros Laurelvale 1414, 18-7C D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1413, 19-8C C McManus Ligoniel 1412, 20-9C S Maginty Ligoniel 1410.

Cullybackey Centre Penzance Classic 36/222 – J Rock Harryville 1449, S Steele Cullybackey 1387, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1361, J Millar & Son 1345, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1314, J Millar & Son 1311, Gibson & O’Neill Cullybackey 1305, S Steele 1280, J & N Simpson Broughshane 1251, A Darragh Cullybackey 1251, Steele & McNeill 1236, R H Clements Harryville 1230, H Boyd Randalstown 1215, C & D Jackson Kells 1204, MDC Magill Harryville 1176.

Coleraine Centre Penzance Classic – D Dixon Ballymoney 1443, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1359, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1352, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1351, D Coyles & Son Coleraine Prem 1348, Hanson & Harpur Coleraine Prem 1328, Hanson & Harpur 1316, E & D Tosh Coleraine Prem 1308, E & D Tosh 1306, R Witherow 1284, D & H Stuart 1284, D Dixon 1262, D & H Stuart 1254, D Dixon 1221, D & H Stuart 1207.

Killyleagh Centre Penzance – K Murray Killyleagh & Dist 1406, C McManus & Partner Harmony 1382, Gordon Bros & Son Corrigs 1382, C McManus & Partner 1329, Plunkett Pollock & Nelson Ards 1316, Gordon Bros & Son 1298, Morrison Bros Killyleagh & Dist 1283, N & A McCavera Killyleagh & Dist 1271, P Murray Killyleagh & Dist 1252, McComb Bros Killyleagh Cent 1251.

Muckamore Centre Penzance Classic 18/76 – J White Muckamore 1355, J Scott Crumlin 1334, S Maginty Muckamore 1246, K Watson Castledawson 1222, J Scott 1161, T Fleming 1006, A & E Bell Muckamore 971, A & E Bell 931.

Derry Centre Penzance Classic – David Booth Foyle 1187, 1173, N McGrotty & Son Derry & Dist 1035.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – S Hughes 1270, B Morgan 1244, S Hughes 1214, D Carolan 1208.

Coleraine Premier - D Coyle & Son 1348, Hanson & Harpur 1328 ABC, Hanson & Harpur 1316, E & D Tosh 1308.

Cookstown Social – W Bleeks & Son 1232, 1210.

Castledawson – K Watson 1222.

Windsor Social – A & M Boyle 1359, R & J Parke 1352, G Donaghy Son & Grandson 1151, K Glass 1140.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Foyle RPS – D Booth 1187.

Limavady – R Witherow 1284, L Miller 980.

Maiden City 3/7 – P McLaughlin 723.389. Game wee yearling hen sticking at it.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ballymena & District 6/23 – W & J Smyth 1314, M Graham 1171, McFall & McManus 1089, Blair & Rankin 868.

Ballymoney HPS 18/101 – D Dixon 1443, D & H Stuart 1351, 1284, D Dixon 1262.

Broughshane & Dist – J Simpson 1251.

Cullybackey HPS – S Steele 1387, Gibson & O’Neill 1305, S Steele 1280, A Darragh 1251.

Crumlin & District HPS - J Scott 1334, 1161.

Dervock RPS 5/37 – D & H Stuart 1351, 1284, 1254, 1207.

Harryville HPS – J Rock 1449, R H Clements 1230, MDC Magill 1176.

Kells & District HPS – J Millar & Son 1345, 1311, C & D Jackson 1204.

Muckamore HPS – J White 1355, S Maginty 1246, A & E Bell 971, 938.

New Antrim Amalgamated – McFall & McManus 1089.

Randalstown HPS 7/47 – H Boyd 1215, Stewart Bros 1160, F & G & J Dickey 1127, J McNeill & Son 993.

Rasharkin & Dist 4/37 – J & M Milliken 1361, Steele & McNeill 1238, J & M Milliken 1153, Steele & McNeill 1061. D Dixon – 1443, 1262, 1221, 1185.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 1343, T McClean 1305, G Buckley & Son 1299, R Telford 1253.

Armagh – G & A Campbell 1344, R Parkes & Son 1340, D Gallagher & Son 1335, G & A Campbe3ll 1259.

Blackwatertown HPS – J Brown 1440, 1430, R & G & G Donaldson 1408, J Brown 1284.

Bleary – D McBride 1244.

Bondhill Social – D Calvin 1432, 1250, 1243, M Robinson 1241.

Edgarstown 13/87 – S & E Buckley 1433, R Cassells 1289, S Craig 1239, G & C Simmons 1233.

Gilford & District – Rafferty & Toman 1338, 1337, O Fitzpatrick & Son 1262, S Moffett & Daughter 1256.

Laurelvale – Dowey Bros 1414.

Loughgall – N Weir 1251, 1221, 1216, S West 1201.

Lurgan Social – J Douglas & Son 1334, Furphy Bros 1238, B McNeice & Sons 1229.

Markethill – G Hewitt 1267, P McCall 1353, K & R Black 1237, P McCall 1220.

Portadown & Drumcree HPS – Larkin Bros 1380, 1342, 1341, Sloan & Reid & Sons 1273.

Wilton Cross – D Carville & Son 1441, T Furphy 1324, G Douglas 1322, 1203.

MAC Penzance OB Classic – D Dixon Rasharkin 1443, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1361, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1314, Gibson & O’Neill Associate 1305, D Dixon 1262, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1238, D Dixon 1221, H Boyd Randalstown 1215, D Dixon 1185, M Graham Ballymena 1171, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1160, J & M Milliken 1153,F & G & J Dickey Randalstown 1127, McFall & McManus Ballymena 1089, Steele & McNeill 1061.

Coleraine Triangle Penzance Classic – A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1359, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1352, D Coyle & Son Coleraine Prem 1348, Hanson & Harpur Coleraine Prem 1328, Hanson & Harpur 1316, E & D Tosh Coleraine Prem 1308, E & D Tosh 1306, Hanson & Harpur 1191, S Walker 1163, Hanson & Harpur 1152, G Donaghy Son & Grandson Windsor Soc 1151, D Coyle & Son 1145, K Glass Windsor Soc 1140, A & M Boyle 1124, Hanson & Harpur 1109.