Farmer convicted at Craigavon Court on 21 charges

Portadown farmer Jim Thompson, of Plantation Road, was convicted at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today on 21 charges.

They included one charge of removing ear tags from bovine animals, one charge of failing to present a herd register, two charges of failure to notify the Department of the movement of two animals onto his holding, 14 charges of knowingly or recklessly providing false information on movement notifications to the Department and three charges of failing to have three animals TSE tested within 24 hours of death.

Thompson pleaded guilty to all charges and received three months jail, suspended for three years, for each charge to run concurrently.

The offences came to light as a result of a Cattle Identification Inspection carried out by the Veterinary Service Enforcement Branch.