Flying trade for Suffolk sheep in Rathfriland and Omagh

The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society recently held sales in Omagh, Lisahally and Rathfriland.

Omagh Mart saw Judge Martin Butler present the champion to Co Tyrone breeders L&M Liggett for a Ballynacannon Taylor Made sired ram.

Omagh 1st prize ram lamb & Champion from L&M Liggett with Judge Martin Butler

The Co Tyrone breeders also took first in the pairs class with Robin McAdoo taking second.

Keith McAdoo took first in the shearling class, a son of Ballynacannon Attitude going on to sell for 420gns to Mervyn Elliott, Co. Fermanagh. Robin McAdoo who took second in the ram lamb class went on to take the Reserve Champion title.

The sale at Rathfriland proved a successful event for Jack and Alfie Moses when their first placed ram lamb was awarded the winning rosette from Judge Patrick McVerry and went on to take the Champion title with their Rhaeadr Rolex 1 sired lamb selling to £450.

The Co Antrim breeders also had success when their group of lambs took the winning rosettes with Cookstown breeders Keith and Gordon McAdoo taking second. Keith and Gordon also went on to take first in the shearling ram class with Sean Burns, Rathfriland taking second.

Philip Kennedy had success when his Safaddan Sapphire sired ram took second place in the ram lamb class going on to take Reserve Champion.

Results – Omagh

Shearling: 1 K&G McAdoo; 2 S&W Tait; 3 R McAdoo

Ram Lamb: 1 L Liggett; 2 R McAdoo; 3 G McAdoo

Pairs: 1 L Liggett; 2 R McAdoo; 3 S&W Tait

Champion: L&M Liggett

Reserve: Robin McAdoo

Results – Rathfriland

Shearling Class: 1st K&G McAdoo; 2nd S Burns; 3rd K Rogan

Ram Lamb Class: 1st Jack & Alfie Moses; 2nd P Kennedy; 3rd W Montgomery

Pair Lambs: 1st Jack & Alfie Moses; 2nd K&G McAdoo; 3rd AJ&NAJ Robinson

Champion: Jack & Alfie Moses

Reserve: Philip Kennedy