Focus on calf rearing

The ongoing recovery in milk price should be used by dairy farmers as an opportunity to invest in more effective calf rearing practices,” according to Paul Elwood of HVS Animal health.

“There are a significant number of calves being born on farms across Northern Ireland at the present time,” he said.

“These represent the future genetic base of our dairy industry and, as such, must be given the best possible start.”

Given this backdrop, HVS Animal Health is confirming a very strong demand for its ground breaking Calf Excel supplement.

The product has been specifically developed to maintain the wellbeing of young calves and help bring relief against intestinal disorders and non-specific diarrhoea.

“We are now seeing sheds used for the rearing of calves are in almost continuous use. This, in turn, allows bug populations to build up, despite the best efforts of the farmers in question. This is why the use of Calf Excel® is so important.”

But don’t just take Paul’s word for this. Mervyn and Wesley Gordon, who farm near Garvagh, have been using the product since 2014.

Calf rearing is hassle-free when using Calf Excel with our automated calf feeding system,” confirmed Mervyn.

Harry and Lynn Wilson, who farm near Larne, are of the same view.

“Calves are a delight to rear using Calf Excel,” said Lynn. “They have fewer scour and pneumonia related problems.“

Paul Elwood pointed out that Calf Excel has a positive influence on the wellbeing of calves and brings relief from intestinal disorders and non-specific diarrhoea.

“It also supports the young animal during periods of increased stress,” he added. “Calf Excel can also help increase feed intakes, boost a calf’s response to vaccination and generally improve the health status of the young animal.”

HVS will have a major presence at this year’s Fintona Show. Another of the products which the company will be profiling prominently is its HVS Liquid Gold Cattle® mineral and vitamin drench.

Paul Elwood continued: “The Liquid Gold range represents the latest thinking in chelated mineral and vitamin nutrition.

“And this is a message that is now resonating with pedigree and commercial livestock producers, the length and breadth of Northern Ireland.”

