Newcastle ‘rolls’ out the red carpet for indoor Charity Classic Car show

The annual Vintage, Classic and Sports Car Show returns to the Slieve Donald Hotel, Newcastle, at the end of January (Friday 27th - 29th inclusive).

This unique indoor show is run by Co Down car enthusiasts and attracts around 3,000 to 4,000 spectators over the weekend.

Now in its 23rd year the show continues to donate all proceeds to Cancer Research UK.

Filling the hotel’s grand ballroom will be approximately 50 of the best exhibits ever and very seldom seen vehicles.

All carefully chosen for their unique condition many of not having been restored.

Spanning over 80 years of automotive history the show will exhibit something to please every era.

Highlights this year just to give you a taste will include an iconic Delorean, a 1913 Rolls Royce just rebuilt and Ford Escort rally cars.

Admission is £5 for adults and £2 for children under 12.

Opening times are 4pm - 10pm, Friday 27th January, 10am-10pm, Saturday 28th January and 10am-5pm, Sunday 29th January.