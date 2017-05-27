NISA Championships get underway

Ballymena Show sees the start of this year’s Northern Ireland Shows Association (NISA) Championships which will continue throughout the summer.

NISA supports the McLarnon’s Feeds Dairy Cow Championships, the Bank of Ireland Junior Bull Championships, the Danske Bank Sheep Championships, the Linden Foods Beef Heifer Championships and the A N Irwin & Sons Bluegrass Clydesdale Championships.

The NISA chairman for 2017 is Mr Clarence Calderwood, (Ballymoney Show) and vice-chairman Fiona Patterson (Castlewellan Show). Both are longstanding members of their respective agricultural show societies with a widespread interest in the agri-food industry in Northern Ireland and will be visiting the qualifying venues throughout the season.

NISA works to support and promote Agricultural Shows throughout Northern Ireland, facilitating forums where officials and supporters from the various areas can raise their particular problems and/or offer advice to others.

The championship finals this year will start at Co. Londonderry Show (Limavady) on their changed date of 15th July, where they will host the Danske Bank/NISA Sheep Championships.

The McLarnon’s Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championships will be hosted by Antrim Show on 22nd July, while the Bank of Ireland/NISA sponsored Pedigree Junior Bull Championships will culminate at Clogher Valley Show on 26th July.

Finally, the Linden Foods/NISA Pedigree Beef Heifer Championships will be hosted by Co Fermanagh Show on 2nd August.

NISA also supports the A.N. Irwin & Sons Bluegrass Clydesdale Championships which is run on a league basis, the last qualifying show for which will be Maghera & District on 6th August.

For dates of all shows/venues visit the Northern Ireland Shows Association Facebook page or click the link from the Balmoral Show website.