Roe Valley Speciality Market launched

The local producers’ network across the Causeway Coast and Glens has been enhanced with the establishment of a new market.

Roe Valley Speciality Market will be held in Drumceatt Square in Limavady for the first time on Saturday 29th July. Made up of local food, art and craft producers, it will complement the existing Causeway Speciality Market and Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market.

It was officially launched on Saturday (July 15th) in the fitting surroundings of the Food Marquee at Limavady Agricultural Show.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird, said: “I was delighted to be present at the launch of Roe Valley Speciality Market, which is an exciting addition to our established market network. The quality and variety of the local producers in our area never ceases to amaze me, and the creation of this new market will provide a valuable showcase for their products.

“ I want to thank the organisers and traders for their enthusiasm and commitment to bringing this fantastic asset to Limavady.”

Shauna McFaul, one of the market organisers said: “The extension of the market network into Limavady is a clear sign of the demand for products which are locally made and have a real story to tell. Shopping at a speciality market like this is a unique experience, and our traders are looking forward to meeting their customers and sharing their products and stories with them.”

Roe Valley Speciality Market will be held at Drumceatt Square in Limavady from 11am to 4pm on Saturday 29th July. To keep up to date with the latest details follow Roe Valley Speciality Market on Facebook or Roe Valley Market on Twitter.