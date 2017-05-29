Salers on winning form at Balmoral

A tremendous entry of quality Salers cattle were presented to master judge David Clarke at the recent Balmoral Show, with a packed gallery of spectators ringside.

Proving to be unstoppable at the 149th Annual Show was the Drumlegagh herd of J & EA Elliott, Newtownstewart who notched up both the Supreme Champion and Reserve titles.

The section winner was the home bred three year old bull Drumlegagh Hamish, a previous reserve champion at last year’s Highland Show. Chasing him was his herd mate, the rising four year old brood cow Drumlegagh Galaxy who stood top of the line in the first class of the day.

The Elliott family chalked up their most successful Balmoral to date having a clean sweep securing red rosettes right across six classes. This was no easy feat however as the quality of Salers was absolutely tremendous from all exhibitors with strong classes. In particular there was a very large entry of senior heifers which drew great interest from spectators.

The Salers breed were a force to be reckoned with in a number of Interbreed Championships being placed Reserve Champion in the group of three and team of five classes.

Results:

Cow, in calf or with calf at foot: 1st, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH GALAXY; 2nd, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH GABRIELLA; 3rd, Gregg, Mr Ernest, Ballymena, IVOIRE; 4th, Maginn P & Sons, Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL EIMER; 5th, Maginn P & Sons, Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL BARBIE.

Heifer, born on or before 31st December 2015: 1st, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH KYRA; 2nd, Gregg, Mr Ernest, Ballymena, JOICE; 3rd, Gregg, Mr Ernest, Ballymena, JELLY; 4th, Maginn P & Sons, Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL KELLY; 5th, O’Kane, Mr Pearse, BROOKFIELDS ABBEY; 6th, O’Kane, Mr Pearse, LOWER BOLIE KIZZY; 7th, Maginn P & Sons, Downpatrick LISNAMAUL KATIE; 8th, Connell, Mr Seamus, Rathfriland; BALLYKEEL KYLIE

Heifer, born on or after 1st January 2016: 1st, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH LUNA; 2nd, Connell, Mr Seamus, Rathfriland, BALLYKEEL LOVE; 3rd, O’Kane, Mr Pearse, BROOKFIELDS EVA; 4th; Maginn P & Sons; Downpatrick; LISNAMAUL LEONA; 5th, O’Kane, Mr Pearse, BROOKFIELDS ROSHEEN

BULL, up to 2 years old on day of Show: 1st, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH KURT; 2nd, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH LUCAS; 3rd, Maginn P & Sons, Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL LYNX

BULL, over 2 years old on day of Show: 1st, Elliott, J & EA, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH HAMISH; 2nd, Gregg, ,Ernest, Ballymena, MONANALEEN LOLLY; 3rd, Connell, Mr Seamus, Rathfriland, BALLYKEEL KING; 4th, Maginn P & Sons, Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL KENNY

Pair of animals, bona fide the property of one exhibitor and entered in the classes for which they are eligible: 1st, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH HAMISH; 2nd, Maginn P & Sons, Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL KENNY; 3rd, Connell, Mr Seamus, Rathfriland, BALLYKEEL KING

Champion prizes, £100 and £50- for the Champion and Reserve Champion Salers. Presented by the Society.

Highways Hotel Cup - for the champion Saler. Presented by the Saler Cattle Society through Highways Hotel.

Wallett Mart Shield - for the best home bred animal. Presented by the Walletts Mart.

Highways Hotel Cup - for the Reserve Champion Saler. Presented by the Saler Cattle Society through Highways Hotel.

SP, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH HAMISH

Res, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH GALAXY

Junior breed champion, £30 & £20 - for the Champion and Reserve male or female animals born or after 1st January 2016. Only 1st and 2nd Prize winner forward. Rosettes to be worn. Presented by the Society.

SP, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH KURT

Res, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH LUNA

Saler Cattle Society Cup - for the best pair of animals, presented by the Saler Cattle Society.

SP, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH HAMISH

SP, Maginn P & Sons, Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL KENNY

Interbreed exhibitor bred pairs, bona fide the property of one exhibitor and entered in the classes for which they are eligible and bred by that exhibitor.

1st, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart

Special prize for the best group in the beef group competition continental breed. Reserve prize, £100.

Res, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH HAMISH

Res, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH GALAXY

Res, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH KYRA

Special prize for the best team of 5 in the beef team competition continental breed. Reserve prize, £100. CLASSES

Res, O’Kane, Mr Pearse, BT47 3EF, LOWER BOLIE KIZZY

Res, O’Kane, Mr Pearse, BT47 3EF, BROOKFIELDS ABBEY

Res, Maginn P & Sons, Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL KATIE

Res, Maginn P & Sons, Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL KELLY

Res, Elliott, J & E.A, Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH LUCA.