Student wins 2017 Alltech: Harper Adams scholarship

Erinn Ramsay, from Ballymoney in Co Antrim, is the 2017 recipient of the Alltech: Harper Adams Scholarship.

She is currently studying for a degree in Agri Food Marketing and Business at the Shropshire-based University.

Erinn enrolled for the four year course last September. She hails from a family farm with an interest in broiler production and beef finishing.

“We are delighted to have had such a long term relationship with Harper Adams,” confirmed Alltech’s Richard Dudgeon.

“The Alltech scholarship was initiated ten years ago and previous recipients are currently enjoying tremendous careers within the agri food industry.

“This is a tremendous testament of the courses on-offer at the university and the calibre of the students participating.”

Erinn recently received her bursary from the Alltech team in Northern Ireland. She was accompanied by Basil Bayne, who represents the interests of Harper Adams locally.

“Erinn was the most qualified student from Northern Ireland, who enrolled for a degree course at the University in 2016/17,” he said.

“She was selected for the award on the back of her undoubted academic ability plus her tremendous enthusiasm for agriculture and the future career opportunities which the industry can offer.

“Harper Adams is extremely grateful to Alltech for its continuing support.”