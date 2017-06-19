Sunshine sends Cork Summer Show numbers skyward

With temperatures of up to 26 degrees, Munster Agricultural Society enjoyed record numbers for the Cork Summer Show 2017.

It is estimated that 25,000 people attended the show on Saturday and a further 28,000 attended on Sunday.

Chloe Hegarty from Bandon, Co Cork, who won the best January Commercial heifer calf female with her calf Chloe at the Cork Summer Show 2017. Picture: Clare Keogh

Cork Summer Show, sponsored by Cork County Council, is the largest show in Munster and has been running for over 200 years.

This year’s highlights included a Ford Vintage Factory Recall which saw more than 300 vintage Ford cars, vans and tractors gathering at the original Ford factor site, and travelling in convoy to the Cork Summer Show, at the Curraheen showgrounds to mark Ford’s 100 years in Cork.

Crowds came from all over the county, but also from locations all over the country to participate in the National Agricultural competitions across cattle, sheep, goats and horse breeding.

Families enjoyed the farming competitions, festival atmosphere with music and entertainment, as well as Taste Cork demonstrations, pet dog shows, gardening, machinery and motoring, and over 275 retail stands and a huge farmers market.

Gerard Murphy, Munster Agricultural Society Chairman and Cork Summer Show organiser, said: “This year’s Cork Summer Show has been a tremendous success, in no small part due to the good weather. The show is a family favourite though, and with such fantastic entertainment, fun, food and farming, it is a really great event to attend for every age. We were delighted to share the best of Ireland’s agricultural heritage with the large crowds that came this year, and look forward to welcoming them again next year on 15th and 16 June 2018.”

The chariman also paid tribute to the working committees of the society and over 250 volunteers and employees, whose work effort ensures the success of the show each year.

RESULTS

CATTLE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Julie Barrett and Natasha Barrett who exhibited in the Fresian class at the Cork Summer Show 2017. Picture: Clare Keogh

Charolais

Female Champion (748) Martin Ryan

Overall Champion (754) Jerry and Kay O’Keefe

Reserve Chamption (748) Martin Ryan

John Kelleher and his daughter Ashling of Macroom, Co Cork, with Cosford Pernilla after winning second place novice at the Cork Summer Show 2017. Picture: Clare Keogh

Simmentals

Champion (785) James Browne

Reserve Champion (783) NIgel Hogan

Limousin

Champion - Bobby O’Connell

Reserve - Donal Malone

Alfie Foster with pony Lisa who is a rescue pony. Lisa pictured at the Cork Summer Show 2017. Picture: Clare Keogh

Hereford

Champion male (702) John Applebe

Champion female (699) Tom Roycroft

Overall champion (699) Tom Roycroft

Reserve champion (702) John Applebe

Saler

Champion (838) John Burke

Reserve (837) Declan Bell

Commercial cattle

Champion (862) James and Noel McSweeney

Reserve (859) R and M McGivern

Belgian Blue

Champion (822) John Cahalane

Reserve (827) Richard Stanley

Jersey

Champion (620) Elitestreet Jerseys

Reserve (617) John Kingston

Friesian

Champion (645) Rickey Barrett

Reserve (636) Joe Boyce

CHAMPIONSHIP PONIES

Ring 1 - Saturday, 17 June

Champion Show Hunter - Chloe Woodrow All Gold

Reserve Chamption - Cathriona Glynn’s Yealand Pilgrim

Champion of campions

1st - Chloe Lacey’s Woodrow All Gold

2nd - Alanna Glynns’ Yealand Pilgrim

3rd - Maria Judge’s Waterglades Gemini

4th - Alex Cuneen’s Chantilly Anchorman

Ring - Saturday, 17 June

Mini Championship champion - David Marnane’s HighTopps Black nGold

Reserve champion - Oonagh Gilvarry’s Chantilly Toy Boy

Ring 3 - Saturday 17 June

Champion in hand - Ann Grimer’s Lambay Le Roi

Reserve - Aidan Williamson’s Goldengeese Temptress

Champion Welsh - Champion - Aidan Williamson’s Goldengeese Temptress

Reserve - Martin O’Sullivan’s Droumleap Absolute Heartbreaker

Ring 4: Saturday 17 June

Champion in hand Connemara

Winner - Gerard Martyn’s Lisnard Sparky

Reserve - Sean O’Conaire’s Cashel Bobby

Ridden Connemara champion

Winner - Catherine Costigans’s Abbeyside Codemore

Reserve - John Dahill’s Glencairn Ivy

Ring 5 : Saturday 17 June

Local and family pony champion

Winner - Coolcoron Stables Mister Mistofelles

Reserve - Amy Enright’s Summer

Working Hunter, Saturday 17 June

Champion - John Barry-Murphy’s Conans Boy

Reserve - David Marnane’s Gold Digga VI

HORSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ring 1 : Sunday 18 June

Ridden Hunter Champion - Jodi Moran

Reserve - Lyndsey O’Brien’s Mr Shakespeare

Ring 3: Sunday 18th June

Young Horse Champion of Show - John Roche’s Assargart Lord Lancer

Reserve - John Tynan’s Bullseye

In hand Coloured Horse Champion - Carole Adam’s Mothwing

Reserve - Trevor Horgan’s

Champion miniature

Aine O’Donovan’s Dreamacres Time 2 Shine

Reserve - Anne Barrett’s Laurelhill HoneyBelle

Champion Bog Pony

Vincent O’Driscoll’s Hot Bunny

Reserve - Maurice O’Sullivan’s Beach Angel

Goat championship

Champion Dairy Goat - Sunview Goats

Reserve - Caitriona O’Leary

Champion Pygmy Goat - Kieran O’Donoghue

Reserve - Una Twomey

POULTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Champion Kieran O’Sullivan

Reserve - Ger Knowles