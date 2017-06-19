Sunshine sends Cork Summer Show numbers skyward

With temperatures of up to 26 degrees, Munster Agricultural Society enjoyed record numbers for the Cork Summer Show 2017.
It is estimated that 25,000 people attended the show on Saturday and a further 28,000 attended on Sunday.
Cork Summer Show, sponsored by Cork County Council, is the largest show in Munster and has been running for over 200 years.
This year’s highlights included a Ford Vintage Factory Recall which saw more than 300 vintage Ford cars, vans and tractors gathering at the original Ford factor site, and travelling in convoy to the Cork Summer Show, at the Curraheen showgrounds to mark Ford’s 100 years in Cork.
Crowds came from all over the county, but also from locations all over the country to participate in the National Agricultural competitions across cattle, sheep, goats and horse breeding.
Families enjoyed the farming competitions, festival atmosphere with music and entertainment, as well as Taste Cork demonstrations, pet dog shows, gardening, machinery and motoring, and over 275 retail stands and a huge farmers market.
Gerard Murphy, Munster Agricultural Society Chairman and Cork Summer Show organiser, said: “This year’s Cork Summer Show has been a tremendous success, in no small part due to the good weather. The show is a family favourite though, and with such fantastic entertainment, fun, food and farming, it is a really great event to attend for every age. We were delighted to share the best of Ireland’s agricultural heritage with the large crowds that came this year, and look forward to welcoming them again next year on 15th and 16 June 2018.”
The chariman also paid tribute to the working committees of the society and over 250 volunteers and employees, whose work effort ensures the success of the show each year.
RESULTS
CATTLE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Charolais
Female Champion (748) Martin Ryan
Overall Champion (754) Jerry and Kay O’Keefe
Reserve Chamption (748) Martin Ryan
Simmentals
Champion (785) James Browne
Reserve Champion (783) NIgel Hogan
Limousin
Champion - Bobby O’Connell
Reserve - Donal Malone
Hereford
Champion male (702) John Applebe
Champion female (699) Tom Roycroft
Overall champion (699) Tom Roycroft
Reserve champion (702) John Applebe
Saler
Champion (838) John Burke
Reserve (837) Declan Bell
Commercial cattle
Champion (862) James and Noel McSweeney
Reserve (859) R and M McGivern
Belgian Blue
Champion (822) John Cahalane
Reserve (827) Richard Stanley
Jersey
Champion (620) Elitestreet Jerseys
Reserve (617) John Kingston
Friesian
Champion (645) Rickey Barrett
Reserve (636) Joe Boyce
CHAMPIONSHIP PONIES
Ring 1 - Saturday, 17 June
Champion Show Hunter - Chloe Woodrow All Gold
Reserve Chamption - Cathriona Glynn’s Yealand Pilgrim
Champion of campions
1st - Chloe Lacey’s Woodrow All Gold
2nd - Alanna Glynns’ Yealand Pilgrim
3rd - Maria Judge’s Waterglades Gemini
4th - Alex Cuneen’s Chantilly Anchorman
Ring - Saturday, 17 June
Mini Championship champion - David Marnane’s HighTopps Black nGold
Reserve champion - Oonagh Gilvarry’s Chantilly Toy Boy
Ring 3 - Saturday 17 June
Champion in hand - Ann Grimer’s Lambay Le Roi
Reserve - Aidan Williamson’s Goldengeese Temptress
Champion Welsh - Champion - Aidan Williamson’s Goldengeese Temptress
Reserve - Martin O’Sullivan’s Droumleap Absolute Heartbreaker
Ring 4: Saturday 17 June
Champion in hand Connemara
Winner - Gerard Martyn’s Lisnard Sparky
Reserve - Sean O’Conaire’s Cashel Bobby
Ridden Connemara champion
Winner - Catherine Costigans’s Abbeyside Codemore
Reserve - John Dahill’s Glencairn Ivy
Ring 5 : Saturday 17 June
Local and family pony champion
Winner - Coolcoron Stables Mister Mistofelles
Reserve - Amy Enright’s Summer
Working Hunter, Saturday 17 June
Champion - John Barry-Murphy’s Conans Boy
Reserve - David Marnane’s Gold Digga VI
HORSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Ring 1 : Sunday 18 June
Ridden Hunter Champion - Jodi Moran
Reserve - Lyndsey O’Brien’s Mr Shakespeare
Ring 3: Sunday 18th June
Young Horse Champion of Show - John Roche’s Assargart Lord Lancer
Reserve - John Tynan’s Bullseye
In hand Coloured Horse Champion - Carole Adam’s Mothwing
Reserve - Trevor Horgan’s
Champion miniature
Aine O’Donovan’s Dreamacres Time 2 Shine
Reserve - Anne Barrett’s Laurelhill HoneyBelle
Champion Bog Pony
Vincent O’Driscoll’s Hot Bunny
Reserve - Maurice O’Sullivan’s Beach Angel
Goat championship
Champion Dairy Goat - Sunview Goats
Reserve - Caitriona O’Leary
Champion Pygmy Goat - Kieran O’Donoghue
Reserve - Una Twomey
POULTRY CHAMPIONSHIP
Champion Kieran O’Sullivan
Reserve - Ger Knowles