Survey finds Dublin as the most fly Infested county in Ireland

Ireland’s leading pest control provider Rentokil, is reporting that Dublin is the most fly-infested county in Ireland, accounting for almost a fifth of all fly infestations in the country.

The tourist hot spots of Galway (16%), Kerry (14%) and Cork (12%) all reported high levels of the bugs in the unusually warm summer weather.

The company predicts that the number of infestations will continue to rise, as recently reported by residents in Dublin 4.

Rentokil has warned hotel and restaurant owners to be vigilant in safeguarding their premises against fly infestations this summer, as it predicts a bumper season for the pests.

The company noted a 39% increase in the number of fly infestations between April and the end of June, compared to the same period on 2016.

The top ten counties for fly callouts in Ireland in 2017 so far are:

It is vital that food manufacturers, retailers and restaurateurs take appropriate due diligence when it comes to flies. Business owners may be tempted to think a small infestation is not a problem. Dr Colm Moore, Rentokil area technical manager UK, Ireland

Dublin - 18%

Galway - 16%

Kerry - 14%

Cork - 12%

Limerick - 5%

Sligo - 5%

Mayo - 4%

Kildare - 4%

Meath - 3%

Tipperary - 3%

The common house fly spreads food poisoning, diarrhoeal diseases and skin and eye infections, posing a serious headache for business owners.

These diseases can have an impact on both customer and staff health, resulting in damages to income, brand reputation and staff retention. In addition to posing a threat to brand reputation, flies are responsible for causing the highest number of staff illnesses, compared to other pests such as rodents and cockroaches,

Dr Colm Moore, area technical manager UK, Ireland, said: “Flies can be a common cause of food poisoning, particularly salmonella, and as such they create a real risk to the hospitality industry. A continued rise in the fly population could lead to a greater incidence of fly-borne disease, such as stomach upset and diarrhoea.

“It is vital that food manufacturers, retailers and restaurateurs take appropriate due diligence when it comes to flies. Business owners may be tempted to think a small infestation is not a problem.

“However, it doesn’t take long for a small amount of flies to reproduce in large quantities.

“Fly larvae take 7 to 10 days to mature into adults, and in their lifetime they may produce 1,000 eggs. If a small infestation is not stopped, you will see a dramatic increase in their numbers.

“With Lumnia flies are constantly being eradicated. Businesses will save money through reduced infestations, while ensuring their reputation for impeccable hygiene remains intact,” Dr Moore continued.

Rentokil recently launched the patented Lumnia fly trap in Ireland, which has been developed by in-house boffins at the Rentokil Technical Centre over the past nine years.

Lumnia is world’s first flytrap that deters the pests using energy efficient LED lights, using less than half as much energy as a traditional UV fly trap.

Lumnia units are designed to attract, kill and encapsulate insects hygienically, eliminating the risk of contamination.

By locating the traps in high risk outdoor areas, such as beside outdoor food bins and drains, Lumnia deters flies before they even enter the kitchens and other areas where food is prepared or served.