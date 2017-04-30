Tasty line up at Allianz Garden Show Ireland

Antrim Castle Gardens will be transformed into a foodie’s heaven from 5th to 7th May with resident chef Paula McIntyre working alongside cookery writer and TV presenter Thane Prince (6th May) as well as artisan producers selling their wares and al fresco dining with some of Ireland’s top street food producers.

The Food NI Pavilion will be jam packed with appetising treats to take home with a diverse range on offer from craft beers to dry cured bacon, not forgetting good old soda bread baked in situ by the Krazi Baker.

Visitors to the show will then be able to step outside and dine alfresco in the Click Energy Relax & Recharge Area.

They will continue to be spoilt for choice with the award-winning Broughgammon Farm serving up their famous goat burgers alongside Born and Raised Waffles creating their delicious handcrafted Liege waffles. There will definitely be something to suit everyone.

Damien O’Neill, Head of Marketing & Communications for Allianz Ireland remarked: “Celebrating local heritage at the Show this year will be dedicated artisan producers who have honed their skills using traditional methods to create outstanding produce that visitors will enjoy.

“We are delighted to welcome so many producers who return year after year to the Allianz Garden Show Ireland to meet their customers and enjoy the festival atmosphere.”

Lively cookery demonstrations continue to be a huge part of the Show with resident chef Paula McIntyre on stage daily creating wonderful picnic and BBQ dishes. Paula will be joined on stage by celebrated cookery writer and broadcaster Thane Prince on Saturday 6th May.

Thane will also be interviewed in the Garden Talks tent by TV Personality Pamela Ballantine on her stellar career which spans over 30 years and includes appearances on Ready Steady Cook and more recently the BBC’s Big Allotment. Also sharing wisdom in the Garden Talks tent will be Grow It Yourself Ireland’s founder Michael Kelly.

Set in the stunning Antrim Castle Gardens the Allianz Garden Show Ireland continues to draw record crowds each year and with extensive local parking and a short travel time from Belfast it really is an accessible day out for all.

For tickets and more information please visit www.gardenshowireland.co.uk