Bank of Ireland UK is delighted to offer local dairy farmers a fantastic opportunity to visit the UK Dairy Expo in Carlisle. The trip will also include two farm tours visiting the Errolston Holstein Herd and the Newton Rigg College Herd.

This is the fifth consecutive year Bank of Ireland UK has hosted this trip offering farmers an opportunity to experience and learn from farmers across the UK and further afield. Attracting a global audience, the UK Dairy Expo is the leading dairy event within the UK, exhibiting the cream of dairy cattle from across the UK.

The Errolston Holstein herd is owned by Brian, Valerie and Craig Davidson and is situated just outside the border town of Gretna. This prize winning herd has been the best in Scotland for a number of years winning the Scottish Herd Competition from 2012 – 2015. The herd has 185 top quality cows including national show winners. Their most successful cow family is the “Ricki’s” which was imported from Northern Ireland’s Big Bridge herd back in the 90s.

Brian Davidson, owner of the Errolston herd said: “We have a strong link with Northern Ireland through our Ricki cow family. We came to own Stannock Formation Ricki who won the Royal Highland Show in 2004. She was a daughter of a cow imported to Scotland from the Big Bridge Holstein herd owned by the Hutchinson family in the 90s. Our family are looking forward to hosting this year’s Bank of Ireland UK trip at Errolston farm and can highly recommend UK Dairy Expo as an event all milk producers should attend”

In 2014 Newton Rigg College near Penrith invested £2.4 million in a state of the art dairy complex at Sewborwens Farm to house 200 elite pedigree Holsteins. The foundation of the herd was formed by purchases from three of the best herds in Cumbria Holmland, Warnleview and Tallent. Their best cows and heifers will be on show at the UK Dairy Expo this year.

Glyn Lucas one of the main organisers of UK Dairy Expo explains why farmers continue returning to experience this UK leading show.

“UK Dairy Expo continues to grow from strength to strength since it was established in 2012 and continues to play an important role in the National show scene in the UK. This year the event will see more than 400 head grace the show ring with the four home nations competing for top honours.

“The event also plays an important role in showcasing the latest technologies with 135 trade exhibitors and industry leaders sharing their knowledge and innovations with milk producers. UK Dairy Expo is the event no one wants to miss, ‘It’s where the dairy industry meets’.”

Bank of Ireland UK’s agri adviser Richard Primrose explains what farmers can look forward to on the trip.

He said: “Bank of Ireland UK is delighted to offer another exciting trip to the UK Dairy Expo to farmers in Northern Ireland. This trip has worked well in previous years, with strong numbers attending and excellent feedback received. For many, it is a well-deserved two day break from the ongoing demands on a typical dairy farm. In addition to the Expo, we are visiting two superb pedigree Holstein farms exhibiting the latest technology and breeding from some of the top Holstein cattle within the UK.”

The trip is scheduled for Friday 10th and Saturday, March 11. The total cost is £145pp, which includes coach, ferry, hotel and all meals. A luxury Chambers coach will be leaving early on Friday morning and returning late Saturday night. Everyone is welcome but book early as spaces are limited.

To book a space contact Chambers Coach Hire on 02879 549932 or by emailing mail@coachireland.com.