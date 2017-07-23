Young Limousin breeder shines

NI Young Limousin breeder Kile Diamond, Garvagh, Coleraine out shone the opposition and won Champion Young Beef Handler 2017 at the Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate.

38 young handlers were taking part in the competition, in different age groups, from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Kile Diamond receives his Champions rosette, certificate and tankard from the judge.

Kile was entered in the 12 to 13-year-old class and was competing against seven other young handlers including his Northern Ireland team mate Andrew Hamill.

Kile and Andrew had to prepare and groom their animal for showing.

They then had to present and show their animal, on the green, to the judge Ms J Millican, Appleby, Cumbria who asked each young handler questions about the preparations they had undertaken for the class. Kile and Andrew secured first and second places respectively and it was then onto the final for Kile against four other young handlers from the other classes and age groups.

Kile was victorious and along with his rosettes and certificates won a silver tankard and title of Champion Young Beef Handler 2017.

Asked how he felt about his success Kile commented: “I am delighted to win this major show title and I love nothing better than being on the green on the end of a halter.”

Kile had travelled to the Great Yorkshire show with the NI Young Limousin Breeders team of Adam McGookin, Louise Clark, Andrew Hamill and Serena Murphy to take part in the Limousin stockjudging competition on 12 July.

Congratulations to the Junior team of Andrew and Kile who were placed third in this competition and the senior team of Adam and Louise who were placed fifth.

Adam, Kile and Louise will now travel to Dumfries Show to represent Northern Ireland in the Anglo-Irish Young Limousin Breeders stockjudging event on Saturday 5 August. Good luck to all.