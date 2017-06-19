Beef heifers sell to up to £1,455 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 500 cattle on Saturday, June 17th at Markethill Livestock Sales continued to sell in a very strong demand.

Highlight of the sale was the demand for beef heifers which sold to a top of £1,455 for 648k (225 per 100 per 100 kilos) from a Poyntzpass farmer.

HEIFERS: An entry of 150 heifers. Main demand for beef heifers from £210 to £243 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1,325.

Forward store heifers from £210 to £244 per 100 kilos for 530k at £1,290 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £217 per 100 kilos for 480k Char at £1,040.

Suitable lightweight heifers sold steadily from £210 to £247 for 302k Char at £745 for a Newtownbutler farmer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £185 to £200 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers: Rathfriland farmer 530k, £1,290, £244.00; Poyntzpass farmer 572k, £1,390, £243.00; Poyntzpass farmer 546k, £1,325, £243.00; Poyntzpass farmer 564k, £1,360, £241.00; Rathfriland farmer 502k, £1,190, £237.00; Castlewellan farmer 538k, £1,270, £236.00; Poyntzpass farmer 622k, £1,440, £232.00; Rathfriland farmer 534k, £1,200, £225.00; Poyntzpass farmer 648k, £1,455, £255.00.

Middleweight heifers: Markethill farmer 480k, £1,040, £217.00; Markethill farmer 402k, £855, £213.00; Markethill farmer 466k, £990, £213.00; Newry farmer 456k, £950, £208.00; Armagh farmer 458k, £950, £207.00; Newry farmer 428k, £885, £207.00; Keady farmer 484k, £1,000, £207.00.

Lightweight heifers: Newtownbutler farmer 302k, £745, £247.00; Newtownbutler farmer 308k, £700, £227.00; Newtownbutler farmer 312k, £705, £226.00; Newtownbutler farmer 332k, £745, £224.00; Newtownbutler farmer 322k, £720, £224.00; Newtownbutler farmer 340k, £760, £224.00; Newry farmer 366k, £810, £221.00.

BULLOCKS: An entry of 210 bullocks continued to sell at very high rates with heavy bullocks selling steadily from £210 to £247 per 100 kilos for 542k at £1,340 for a Benburb farmer followed by £238 per 100 kilos for 530k at £1,260 for a Poyntzpass producer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £210 to £243 for 412k at £1,000 from a Derrynoose farmer followed by £242 per 100 kilos for 476k at £1,150 from a Tassagh producer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £150 to £170 per 100 kilos for 580k at £985.

Forward bullocks: Benburb farmer 542k, £1,340, £247.00; Tandragee farmer 530k, £1,260, £238.00; Tandragee farmer 552k, £1,280, £232.00; Armagh farmer 550k, £1,265, £230.00; Castlewellan farmer 538k, £1,235, £229.00; Tandragee farmer 550k, £1,260, £229.00; Armagh farmer 596k, £1,365, £229.00; Armagh farmer 516k, £1,180, £229.00; Castlewellan farmer 512k, £1,165, £228.00.

Friesian bullocks: Dromore farmer 580k, £985, £170.00; Tandragee farmer 514k, £875, £170.00; Armagh farmer 576k, £950, £165.00; Poyntzpass farmer 624k, £965, £155.00; Annahilt farmer 654k, £1,000, £153.00; Poyntzpass farmer 628k, £960, £153.00; Poyntzpass farmer 674k, £1,025, £152.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Tassagh farmer 396k, £1,015, £256.00, Keady farmer 412k, £1,000, £243.00; Tassagh farmer 476k, £1,150, £242.00; Rathfriland farmer 392k, £930, £237.00; Tassagh farmer 412k, £955, £232.00; Rathfriland farmer 388k, £900, £232.00; Derrynoose farmer 442k, £1,015, £229.00; Tassagh farmer 490k, £1,085, £221.00; Benburb farmer 496k, £1,090, £220.00.

WEANLINGS: 120 weanlings sold in another strong demand.

Light male weanlings sold from £220 to £258 per 100 kilos with a top of £294 for 330k Belgian Blue at £970 from a Newtownbutler farmer.

Stronger male weanlings sold to £249 per 100 kilos for 412k at £1,025 from a Poyntzpass producer and up to £1,070 for 480k (222 per 100 kilos) for a Loughgilly farmer.

Heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £252 per 100 kilos for 258k at £650 for a Keady producer.

Strong male weanlings: Poyntzpass farmer 412k, £1,025, £249.00; Poyntzpass farmer 462k, £1,065, £231.00; Loughgilly farmer 420k, £960, £229.00; Cullyhanna farmer 424k, £955, £225.00; Loughgilly farmer 482k, £1,070, £222.00; Loughgilly 442k, £980, £222.00; Dromore farmer 446k, £980, £220.00.

Light male weanlings: Newtownbutler farmer 330k, £970, £294.00; Keady farmer 258k, £665, £258.00; Armagh farmer 274k, £695, £254.00; Portadown farmer 336k, £840, £250.00; Portadown farmer 384k, £955, £249.00; Keady farmer 274k, £640, £234.00; Loughgilly farmer 360k, £865, £240.00; Armagh farmer 324k, £775, £239.00.

Heifer weanlings: Keady farmer 258k, £650, £252.00; Markethill farmer 246k, £600, £244.00; Markethill farmer 316k, £755, £239.00; Armagh farmer 240k, £550, £229.00; Markethill farmer 304k, £665, £219.00; Markethill farmer 344k, £750, £218.00; Derrynoose farmer 374k, £785, £210.00.

Suckler outfits sold at £1,630, £1,580, £1,480 and £1,450.

Several more from £1,100 to £1,420 each.