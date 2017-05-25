British Blue sells to £1,469 for 690kg at Ballymena Mart

A terrific show of 461 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in one of the best ever trades for all types of beef cattle.

Beef cows sold to 213p for a Blue 690kg at £1,469, Friesian cows sold to 138p for 740kg at £1,021, beef heifers to 233p for 620kg at £1,444, beef bullocks to 236p for 680kg at £1,604, Friesian bullocks to 174p for 570kg at £991.

Beef cows sold to: Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch BB 690kg, £1,469 (213), Lim 570kg, £1,202 (211), Mrs A Henry, Antrim BB 640kg, £1,344 (210), Owen Miskelly Lim 580kg, £1,183 (204), BB 770kg, £1,555 (202), Lim 580kg, £1,119 (193) Lim 580kg, £1,119 (193), Lim 730kg, £1,387 (190), Lim 610kg, £1,146 (188), K McCann, Clady Lim 770kg, £1,447 (188), David Arrell, Bellaghy Lim 590kg, £1,103 (187), Mrs A Henry, Lim 730kg, £1,357 (186), Owen Miskelly BB 710kg, £1,320 (186), Lim 630kg, £1,159 (184), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Lim 810kg, £1,482 (183), Lim 510kg, £933 (183), Blonde 620kg, £1,134 (183), BB 700kg, £1,274 (182), BB 740kg, £1,339 (181), AA 680kg, £1,230 (181), Brian Herbison, Toombridge Lim 730kg, £1,314 (180), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Char 960kg, £1,728 (180), Owen Miskelly Lim 710kg, £1,263 (178), Lim 640kg, £1,126 (176).

Friesian cows sold to: Frank McAuley, Toomebridge 650kg, £897 (138), 740kg, £1,021 (138), Damien Duggan, Magherafelt 790kg, £1,082 (137), D S and Darren McKay, Rathkenny 650kg, £884 (136), Joseph Adams, Ballymena 770kg, £1,024 (133), Frank McAuley, 710kg, £944 (133), Mrs N Jamieson, Ballymena 690kg, £910 (132), W and G Rowney, Ballynure 650kg, £858 (132), D S and Darren McKay 640kg, £838 (131), S Wilson, Ballymena 780kg, £1,021 (131), T McKillop, Glenarm 670kg, £871 (130), J McWoodburn, Kells 760kg, £988 (130), Joseph Adams, Ballymena 670kg, £844 (126), Brian Mawhinney, Doagh 690kg, £869 (126), 620kg, £775 (125), P Brown, Clough 790kg, £987 (125), David Clark, Antrim 830kg, £1,037 (125), D S and Darren McKay, Rathkenny 670kg, £830 (124), A Harbinson, Rathkenny 660kg, £818 (124), R and T Skelton, Ballymoney 650kg, £806 (124), Joseph Adams, Ballymena 680kg, £836 (123), D Maybin, Broughshane 640kg, £780 (122), A Hoey, Glenwherry 690kg, £841 (122), W R Magee, Kilwaughter 590kg, £713 (121).

Beef heifers sold to: Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch AA 620kg, £1,444 (233), V Cousley, Moneymore Lim 510kg, £1,183 (232), J F Savage, Ballywalter Lim 560kg, £1,276 (228), V Cousley Par 510kg, £1,162 (228), J F Savage Lim 580kg, £1,316 (227), Owen Miskelly AA 540kg, £1,220 (226), David Arrrell, Bellaghy Blonde 500kg, £1,125 (225), S F McKenna, Maghera Char 630kg, £1,411 (224), V Cousley Par 520kg, £1,164 (224), J F Savage and Partners Lim 560kg, £1,243 (222), Lim 570kg, £1,254 (220), G Henderson, Bushmills Char 490kg, £1,078 (220), Owen Miskelly AA 480kg, £1,051 (219), G Knowles, Gracehill Lim 600kg, £1,302 (217), V Cousley Par 460kg, £989 (215), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde 570kg, £1,219 (214), Owen Miskelly AA 560kg, £1,198 (214), James Surgenor, Dervock AA 550kg, £1,171 (213), S F McKenna, Maghera Char 680kg, £1,441 (212), G Knowles, Gracehill Lim 540kg, £1,144 (212), G Henderson, Bushmills Char 630kg, £1,335 (212), R J Cupples, Broughshane Lim 560kg, £1,181 (211), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde 720kg, £1,519 (211), S F McKenna, Maghera Char 630kg, £1,323 (210).

Beef bullocks: Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch AA 680kg, £1,604 (236), AA 700kg, £1,624 (232), AA 650kg, £1,501 (231), AA 710kg, £1,618 (228), AA 620kg, £1,413 (228), AA 700kg, £1,589 (227), AA 660kg, £1,491 (226), AA 700kg, £1,575 (225), Lim 620kg, £1,388 (224), A and T Lagan, Portglenone AA 580kg, £1,299 (224), Owen Miskelly Lim 670kg, £1,494 (223), AA 680kg, £1,516 (223), AA 710kg, £1,576 (222), Robert McIlveen, Kells Lim 560kg, £1,243 (222), Owen Miskelly Lim 670kg, £1,480 (221), Robert McIlveen Lim 630kg, £1,386 (220), Owen Miskelly Lim 570kg, £1,242 (218), Lim 740kg, £1,613 (218), Lim 650kg, £1,410 (217), A Lagan, Portglenone Char 610kg, £1,323 (217), Owen Miskelly Char 630kg, £1,360 (216), Lim 600kg, £1,296 (216), Lim 730kg, £1,576 (216), A and T Lagan, Lim 610kg, £1,317 (216).

Friesian bullocks sold to: R B Kerr, Broughshane 570kg, £991 (174), Eric Thom, Desertmartin 590kg, £997 (169), 640kg, £1,075 (168), 530kg, £879 (166), D S and D McKay 500kg, £815 (163), Eric Thom 520kg, £821 (158), D S and Darren McKay 540kg, £847 (157), Eric Thom 530kg, £810 (153), D S and Darren McKay 580kg, £881 (152), 490kg, £725 (148), J McWoodburn, Kells 590kg, £867 (147), Eric Thom 470kg, £681 (145), 510kg, £714 (140), 440kg, £572 (130), 510kg, £663 (130).

Good quality dairy stock met improved demand selling to £1,650 for a calved heifer from A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare, calved cows to £1,440.

A and W McIlwaine calved heifer £1,650, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh calved cow £1,440, Wm Alcorn, Limavady calved cow £1,440, Sam Wallace, Broughshane calved cow £1,310, M and S Connolly, Armoy calved heifer £1,280, A and W McIlwaine calved heifer £1,270, David McClintock, Moorfields calved cow £1,220, Wm Alcorn, Limavady calved cow £1,200, Drogal Farm, Aghalee calved heifer £1,200, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry calved cow £1,180, calved cow £1,100.

27 lots in the suckler ring sold well to £2,600 for a two year old Char bull, cows with calves to £1,860 for a BB with Lim bull calf.

Ruling prices: E Gregg, Ahoghill BB £1,860, Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Lim £1,750, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Lim £1,550, S McAleese, Cullybackey Lim £1,480, Nial McKiver, Stewartstown BB £1,380, T Surgenor, Randalstown Lim £1380, Nial McKiver Char £1,360, Joseph Smyth, Upper Buckna AA £1,320, T Surgenor, Randalstown Lim £1,280, T Weatherup, Carrick Sim £1,260, John Davidson, Moorfields Lim £1,220, S McAleese Char £1,200, John Connon, Deerfin, Hereford £1,160, E Gregg, Ahoghill SH £1,100, Mrs Moore, Crumlin BB £1,050, John Davidson Lim £1,040, B Millar, Randalstown BB in calf cow £1,020, BB in calf cow £1,000.

287 lots in the calf ring sold extremely well to £450 for a Char bull (four weeks), heifer calves to £440 for each of a pair of Sim (seven weeks).

Beef bred bull calves sold to: T Herbinson, Randalstown Char £450, A Ritchie, Holywood (3) Lim £440, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Lim £430, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £430, Stephen Hall, Monkstown Lim £425, Miss ME McCullough, Ballynure Lim £425, Leslie Wilson Sim £425, A and E Cochrane Lim £420, £415, local farmer Lim £400, Leslie Wilson Sim £395, Sim £390, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Here £390, Stephen Hall BB £380.

Heifers sold to: D and M Knowles, Cullybackey (2) Sim £440, Stephen Hall, Monkstown BB £420, D Blelock, Crumlin Hol £400, Stephen Hall BB £365, Wm Hamill, Aughafatten Lim £365, S Wilson, Ballymena Hol £365, Miss M E McCullough, Ballynure Lim £340, N Quigley, Dungiven Lim £335, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Hereford £335, Hereford £325, D Blelock Hol £365, Miss M E McCullough, Ballynure Lim £340, N Quigley, Dungiven Lim £335, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Hereford £335, Hereford £325, D Blelock, Hol £320, A Ritchie, Holywood Lim £310, Norman Callaghan, Coleraine Here £305, J F Smith, Islandmagee AA £300, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Sim £295.

Friesian bull calves sold to: D and M Knowles, Cullybackey £345, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills £340, £340, D and M Knowles £300, local farmer £295, D and M Knowles £270, Joe Maybin, Kells (2) £265, W A Holden, Larne £235, D and M Knowles (3) £230, Joe Maybin £200, D and M Knowles (2) £200, S D Torrens, Ballymoney £190.

An entry of 250 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £660 over for a Char 310kg at £970 presented by T Knox, Ballynure. Heifers sold to £540 over for a Char 350kg at £890 offered by D McGarel, Glenarm.

Heifers up to 250kgs: E and P McCormick, Cushendun Lim 190kg, £590 (310), H McCormick, Larne BB 170kg, £480 (282), E and P McCormick Lim 250kg, £670 (268), R and S and Miss P Macauley, Crumlin Char 250kg, £660 (264), R Montgomery, Kells Char 180kg, £465 (258), Martin McCann, Randalstown Lim 200kg, £505 (252), R Montgomery, Kells Char 230kg, £565 (245), Jean Hunter, Ballygally Lim 190kg, £465 (244), R Montgomery Char 240kg, £585 (243), D Blair, Greenisland AA 200kg, £480 (240), A Wilkinson, Ballycastle Char 250kg, £590 (236), Char 210kg, £495 (235), D Blair AA 240kg, £560 (233), S Duff, Kells Lim 240kg, £555 (231), Cecil Calvert, Lisburn Char 210kg, £470 (223), T J A and R A Kennedy, Cullybackey Par 240kg, £530 (220).

251-300kgs: D McGarel, Glenarm Char 280kg, £795 (283), Jean Hunter, Ballygally Lim 270kg £725 (268), John Moore, Glenwherry Char 270kg £720 (266), S O’Rawe, Ballycastle Lim 280kg, £740 (264), Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten Lim 280kg, £740 (264), T Knox, Ballynure Char 270kg, £710 (263), local farmer Lim 290kg, £750 (258), Paul Toland, Dundrod Lim 290kg, £750 (258), John Moore, Glenwherry Char 290kg, £740 (255), Paul Kennedy, Ballymena (2) Char 270kg, £685 (253), S and M Warwick, Ballyclare Lim 260kg, £650 (250), local farmer Lim 290kg, £720 (248), S and M Warwick, Lim 260kg, £640 (246), Char 280kg, £685 (244), P Martin, Dunloy Char 280kg, £680 (242).

301-350kgs: H McCormick, Larne Lim 330kg, £840 (254), D McGarel, Glenarm Char 350kg, £690 (254), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Lim 320kg, £800 (250), Stephen Boyle, Carrick Lim 340kg, £850 (250), Stephen Hall Lim 320kg, £765 (239), Leslie Turtle, Broughshane Lim 350kg, £830 (237), Stephen Hall Lim 350kg, £825 (235), P Martin, Dunloy Char 340kg, £800 (235), S O’Rawe, Ballycastle Lim 340kg, £795 (233), David Robinson, Crumlin Lim 350kg, £810 (231), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 340kg, £785 (230), P Martin, Dunloy Lim 330kg, £760 (230), David Robinson, Crumlin Lim 330kg, £760 (230), P Martin Char 340kg, £780 (229), C McAuley, Cushendall Lim 310kg, £705 (227), P Martin Char 330kg, £750 (227).

351kg and over: Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten Lim 360kg, £880 (244), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Lim 370kg, £880 (237), Leslie Turtle, Broughshane Lim 380kg, £900 (236), Stephen Hall BB 360kg, £850 (236), J and F McKinstry, Ballyclare Lim 370kg, £850 (229), Stephen Hall Lim 380kg, £860 (226), (2) Lim 370kg, £835 (225), Lim 360kg, £810 (225), (2) Lim 380kg, £850 (223), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 360kg, £780 (216), D J and R White, Broughshane AA 400kg, £865 (216), W Orr, Moorfields Char 370kg, £800 (216), Stephen Hall, Lim 400kg, £860 (215), B Hall, Monkstown Lim 560kg, £1200 (214).

Bulls/blks 0-250kgs: Cecil Calvert, Lisburn Char 120kg, £480 (400), R Montgomery, Kells Char 210kg, £630 (300), Char 220kg, £655 (297), W D Marshall, Clough Lim 230kg, £680 (295), local farmer Lim 240kg, £700 (291), R Montgomery, Kells Char 220kg, £605 (275), Jean Hunter, Ballygally Lim 220kg, £600 (272), local farmer Lim 230kg, £625 (271), Brian Connon, Larne Sim 230kg, £625 (271), S Duff, Kells Char 250kg, £670 (268), Jean Hunter, Ballygally Lim 210kg, £560 (266), D Blair, Greenisland AA 210kg, £540 (257), R Montgomery, Kells Sal 250kg, £640 (256), D Blair AA 220kg, £560 (254), local farmer Lim 250kg, £635 (254), Desmond Boyd, Ballintoy Blonde 220kg, £535 (243).

251-300kgs: R Montgomery, Kells Char 260kg, £780 (300), local farmer Char 260kg, £770 (296), T Knox, Ballynure Char 290kg, £850 (293), S O’Rawe, Ballycastle Lim 290kg, £835 (287), P Martin, Dunloy Char 280kg, £795 (283), Martin McCann, Randalstown Lim 270kg, £765 (283), John Moore, Glenwherry Char 290kg, £790 (272), Char 270kg, £735 (272), D Blair, Greenisland AA 280kg, £760 (271), AA 280kg, £755 (269), Martin McCann Lim 280kg, £755 (269), J A McKillop, Cushendall AA 260kg, £700 (269), Mike Frazer, Templepatrick Lim 300kg, £790 (263), T A and P Paul, Dunloy Lim 300kg, £770 (256), Desmond Boyd, Ballintoy Blonde 280kg, £715 (255), Blonde 290kg, £730 (251).

301-350kgs: T Knox, Ballynure Char 310kg, £970 (312), Char 320kg, £900 (281), David Robinson, Crumlin Lim 310kg, £845 (272), D McGarel, Glenarm Char 350kg, £930 (265), Char 340kg, £890 (261), R and S and Miss P Macauley, Crumlin Char 350kg, £900 (257), Mike Frazer, Templepatrick Lim 320kg, £820 (256), Desmond Boyd, Ballintoy Blonde 310kg, £790 (254), P Martin (2) Char 350kg, £880 (251), Martin McCann, Randalstown Lim 320kg, £800 (250), Ian McCollum, Nutts Corner Lim 340kg, £850 (250), James Houston, Randalstown Lim 310kg, £760 (245), T A and P Paul, Dunloy BB 330kg, £795 (240), G Devlin, Randalstown Lim 310kg, £740 (238), John Moore, Glenwherry Char 320kg, £760 (237).

351kg and over: Mike Frazer, Templepatrick Char 360kg, £910 (252), P Martin, Dunloy (2) Lim 360kg, £910 (252), David Robinson, Crumlin Lim 360kg, £900 (250), Mike Frazer, AA 360kg, £900 (250), Leslie Turtle, Broughshane Lim 370kg, £900 (243), Mrs Jean Hoey, Carnalbana Char 410kg, £995 (242), Mike Fraser Lim 360kg, £870 (241), Lim 370kg, £880 (237), D McGarel Char 410kg, £970 (236), W J Wilson, Rasharkin AA 370kg, £865 (233), T J A and R A Kennedy, Cullybackey Par 360kg, £840 (233), David Robinson, Crumlin Lim 370kg, £860 (232), H Esler, Islandmagee Lim 420kg, £970 (231), Stephen Boyle, Carrickfergus Lim 370kg, £850 (229), Robert Bell, Nutts Corner Lim 390kg, £880 (225).

Another small entry of sheep at the last sheep sale of the season resulted in a terrific trade. Ewes and lambs sold to £200 for a mule hogget with twins.

Leading prices: I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 CB ewe and 2 lambs £200, S Jamieson, Broughshane 6 Tex ewes and 6 lambs £196, I Montgomery, 4 CB ewes and 4 lambs £190, M McDonnell, Antrim 1 Tex ewe and 2 lambs £186, S Jamieson 6 Tex ewes and 6 lambs £182, J Stewart, Crumin 4 Tex ewes and 8 lambs £182, I Montgomery, 3 CB ewes and 3 lambs £182, M McDonnell, 2 CB ewes and 4 lambs £182, J Mills, Kilwaughter 1 CB ewes and 1 lamb £180, Newpark Farms, 1 Suff ewe and 1 lamb £180, Gareth Scroggie, Armagh 1 CB ewe and 2 lambs £180, J Stewart, Crumlin 4 Tex ewes 7 8 lambs £180, I Montgomery 2 CB ewes and 4 lambs £180, Kim Steele Nicholson, Antrim 2 Suff ewes and 4 lambs £180, W Jones Jnr, Templepatrick 6 Suff ewes and 6 lambs £178, Kim Steele Nicholson 3 Suff ewes and 3 lambs £172.

Just under 100 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £750 over for a Baq 660kg at £1,410 offered by W Millar, Broughshane. Heifers sold to £705 over for a Lim 550kg at £1,255 presented by R McIlveen, Connor.

Bulls/blks 0-500kgs: Leslie Galway, Downpatrick Char 220kg, £550 (250), DS Porter, Crumlin Lim 440kg, £990 (225), Leslie Galway Char 290kg, £645 (222), F O’Boyle, Randalstown (2) AA 330kg, £720 (218), Wm McMullan, Toomebridge Lim 470kg, £1,005 (213), J Smyth, Randalstown Lim 480kg, £1,000 (208), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Char 470kg, £970 (206), Leslie Galway Char 370kg, £750 (202), Wm McMullan Lim 480kg, £950 (197), Robert Irvine, Carrick Char 440kg, £860 (195), Leslie Galway Char 410kg, £800 (195), John McCabe Char 470kg, £900 (191), Robert Irvine AA 410kg, £785 (191).

501kg and over: J Smyth, Randalstown Lim 520kg, £1,180 (226), A Smyth, Ballymoney Blonde 530kg, £1,190 (224), Wm McMullan, Toomebridge Lim 520kg, £1,150 (221), W Millar, Broughshane Blonde 660kg, £1,410 (213), A J Wilson, Ballymena Char 610kg, £1,270 (208), W Millar Lim 610kg, £1,270 (208), George Kernohan, Randalstown Sal 560kg, £1,155 (206), A Smyth, Ballymoney Lim 650kg, £1,325 (203), George Kernohan Here 580kg, £1,155 (199), J and F McKinstry, Ballyclare Lim 510kg, £1,005 (197), A Smyth, Ballymoney Sim 680kg, £1,290 (189), Char 620kg, £1,160 (187), Wm McMullan, Toomebridge Lim 510kg, £950 (186).

Heifers 0-500kgs: Knox Farms, Broughshane Sal 430kg, £850 (197), K R I Patton and J Bright, Ballycarry (2) St 310kg, £610 (196), Knox Farms Lim 440kg, £865 (196), G McCaughey, Antrim Sim 480kg, £900 (187), D and N Hamill, Crumlin Lim 380kg, £710 (186), J C McMillan, Portglenone Lim 470kg, £875 (186), A Lamont, Portglenone (4) AA 270kg, £500 (185).

501kg and over: Robert McIlveen, Connor Lim 550kg, £1,255 (228), G McCaughey, Antrim AA 540kg, £1,190 (220), Robert McIlveen, Connor Lim 530kg, £1,100 (207), G McCaughey BB 550kg, £1,085 (197), Wm Weir, Milebush Char 610kg, £1,185 (194), Char 590kg, £1,115 (189), BB 590kg, £1,105 (187), Lim 570kg, £1,060 (186), Char 630kg, £1,110 (176).

An entry of 857 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a terrific trade. Fat lambs sold to 550p per kg for a pen of 3 Texels 20kg at £110 and to a top per head of £121 for a heavy Suff. Fat ewes sold to £109.

Fat lambs (702)

Top prices per kg: Al Gault, Newtownabbey 3 Tex 20kg, £110 (550), J K Currie, Ballymena 1 Tex 22.5kg, £120 (533), Richard Currie, Ballymena 3 Tex 22.5kg, £118 (524), Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 3 Tex 23kg, £119 (517), J Murray, Ballymoney 11 Tex 22kg, £112 (509), P Donnelly, Rathkenny 1 Suff 20kg, £100 (500), H Patterson, Carrickfergus 1 Tex 22kg, £110 (500), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 7 Tex 21.5kg, £105 (488), George Barr, Larne 30 Tex 20kg, £96 (480), A Dempsey, Aghadowey 10 Tex 20.5kg, £98 (478), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough 9 Tex 21kg, £100 (476), B Cannon, Antrim 4 Tex 21kg, £100 (476), John Mackey 2 Tex 21kg, £100 (476), J Maxwell, Upperlands 13 Tex 21kg, £100 (476), M Stewart, Coleraine 1 Tex 21kg, £100 (476), Danny Duffin, Toomebridge, 15 Tex 21.5kg, £102 (474), J Knox, Broughshane 18 Tex 22kg, £104 (472), I Marcus, Ahoghill 2 Tex 22kg, £104 (472), Robert J Nicholson, Newtownabbey 3 Tex 23kg, £108 (469), Patrick Higgins, Martinstown 10 Dor 22kg, £103 (468), S Somers, Limavady 5 Dor 22kg, £103 (468), Frank McCaughan, Bushmills 6 Tex 22.5kg, £105 (466), George Fleck, Ballymena 2 Tex 20.5kg, £95.50 (465), Bryan Gardiner, Ballymena 5 Suff 23kg, £107 (465), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 5 Tex 21.5kg, £100 (465).

Top prices per head: P Donnelly, Rathkenny 1 Suff 30kg, £121, J K Currie, Ballymena 1 Tex 22.5kg, £120, Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 3 Tex 23kg, £119, P Donnelly, Rathkenny 8 Tex 25.5kg, £118, Richard Currie, Ballymena 3 Tex 22.5kg, £118, C Gregg, Glarryford 1 Tex 27kg, £116, Kim Steele Nicholson, Antrim 1 Tex 27kg, £113, J Murray, Ballymoney 11 Tex 22kg, £112, G Irwin, Ballyclare 1 Dor 26kg, £110, H Patterson, Carrickfergus 1 Tex 22kg, £110, Al Gault, Newtownabbey 3 Tex 20kg, £110, W Marshall, Portglenone 13 Tex 25kg, £109, Eoin Butler, Rathkenny 1 Tex 26kg, £108, R Sloan 7 Tex 25kg, £108, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare 8 Suff 24kg, £108, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 4 Tex 24.5kg, £108, John Kennedy, Ballywalter 21 Tex 23.5kg, £108, Robert J Nicholson, Newtownabbey 3 Tex 23kg, £108, David Hamilton, Broughshane 8 Tex 24.5kg, £107, Bryan Gardiner, Ballymena 5 Suff 23kg, £107, R A S Barkley, Dunloy 20 Suff 24kg, £106, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 20 Tex 23kg, £105, Frank McCaughan, Bushmills 6 Tex 22.5kg, £105, A and D McAfee, Bushmills 7 Tex 21.5kg, £105, W J Kissock, Ballymena 11 Suff 23kg, £105.

Fat ewes (155)

First quality

Suff - £80-£100

Tex - £80-£109

CB - £70-£93

BF - £40-£60