Bullocks sell to £1,270 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had an excellent show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday, August 14th which met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

The top price of £1,000 was paid for heifers and £1,270 was paid for bullocks.

Heifers sold to £1,000 for 452kg (£2.21 per kg), £825 for 380kg (£2.17 per kg) and £815 for 364kg (£2.24 per kg).

Bullocks sold to £1,270 for 594kg (£2.14 per kg), £1,125 for 506kg (£2.22 per kg), £1,080 for 470kg (£2.30 per kg), £1,195 for 516kg (£2.32 per kg) and £1,100 for 470kg (£2.34 per kg).

Cows with strong calves at foot selling at £1,190.

More quality stock needed to meet demand.

Heifers: Garvagh producer 452kg, £1,000 (Charolais); 384kg, £780 (Charolais); 406kg, £785 (Charolais); 378kg, £700 (Charolais); 444kg, £940(Charolais); 410kg, £865 (Charolais); 380kg, £825 (Charolais); 364kg, £815 (Charolais); 414kg, £850 (Charolais); Castledawson producer 268kg, £370 (Hereford); 282kg, £465 (Belgian Blue); Claudy producer 418kg, £725 (Charolais); 438kg, £815 (Charolais); 438kg, £750 (Limousin); 380kg, £640(Belgian Blue); Limavady producer 464kg, £830 (Limousin); 362kg, £730 (Charolais); Swatragh producer 406kg, £660 (Limousin); 308kg, £530 (Limousin); 398kg, £650 (Limousin); 360kg, £570 (Limousin); Kesh producer 326kg, £480 (Limousin); 338kg, £600 (Charolais); 256kg, £470 (Limounsin); 310kg, £480 (Belgian Blue).

Bullocks: Stewartstown producer 594kg, £1,270 (Charolais); Garvagh producer 536kg, £1,115 (Charolais); 490kg, £1,130 (Charolais); 514kg, £1,100 (Charolais); 470kg, £1,080 (Charolais); 536kg, £1,190 (Charolais); 520kg, £1,060 (Charolais); 470kg, £1,100 (Charolais); 516kg, £1,195 (Charolais); 478kg, £1,020 (Charolais); 506kg, £1,125 (Charolais); 356kg, £675 (Aberdeen Angus); Maghera producer 510kg, £770 (Montbeliarde); 456kg, £530 (Fleckvieh); Claudy producer 396kg, £650 (Aberdeen Angus); 416kg, £790 (Aberdeen Angus); Limavady producer 384kg, £800 (Charolais).

Sheep: Another excellent show of 1,400 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday, August 12th, witnessing top prices being paid.

Over 300 fat ewes were highly sought after with a top price of £89 being paid for Suffolks.

Rams topped at £155.

Almost 1,100 well-fleshed lambs were presented, with many lots passing £90 with a top price of £93 being paid for 11 lambs.

Other high sellers were 2 lambs 27.5kg at £92, 5 lambs 26kg at £91.80, 5 lambs 25kg at £91, 9 lambs 23kg at £89, 3 lambs 24kg at £88, 8 lambs 23kg at £87, 3 lambs 23.5kg at £87 and 5 lambs 23.5kg at £86.80. More stock required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Lambs: Limavady producer 11 lambs 26.3kg at £93.00 = 354p; Magherafelt producer 2 lambs 27.5kg at £92.00 = 335p; 5 lambs 25.5kg at £91.00 = 357p; Coleraine producer 5 lambs 26kg at £91.80 = 353p; Rasharkin producer 1 lamb 30kg at £90.00 = 300p; Ballymoney producer 9 lambs 23.2kg at £89.00 = 384p; Maghera producer 3 lambs 24kg at £88.00 = 367p; Maghera producer 3 lambs 23.5kg at £87.00 = 370p; Swatragh producer 8 lambs 23kg at £87.00 = 378p; Draperstown producer 5 lambs 23.5kg at £86.80 = 369p; 4 lambs 22.3kg at £81.50 = 365p; Draperstown producer 14 lambs 22.8kg at £85.20 = 374p; Limavady producer 30 lambs 23.5kg at £84.50 = 360p; Bellaghy producer 6 lambs 22.8kg at £83.00 = 364p; Claudy producer 10 lambs 22.3kg at £82.00 = 368p; Maghera producer 11 lambs 22.3kg at £82.00 = 363p; Swatragh producer 22 lambs 22.3kg at £82.00 = 368p; Coleraine producer 3 lambs 22.5kg at £81.00 = 360p; Swatragh producer 36 Lambs 23kg at £81.20 = 353p; Tobermore producer 9 lambs 22.2kg at £80.00 = 360p; Antrim producer 12 lambs 22kg at £80.00 = 364p; 10 lambs 21kg at £76.50 = 364p; Garvagh producer 12 lambs 22kg at £80.00 = 364p; Dungiven producer 10 lambs 21.7kg at £79.00 = 364p; Garvagh producer 2 lambs 20kg at £72.80 = 364p; 4 lambs 14kg at £54.50 = 389p; Draperstown producer 27 lambs 15kg at £60.00 = 400p; Maghera producer 18 lambs 14.5kg at £57.00 = 393p; Bushmills producer 26 lambs 14.5kg at £56.20 = 388p; Garvagh producer 12 lambs 14.5kg at £55.20 = 381p.

Sample ewes prices: Maghera producer 1 ewe at £89; Bellaghy producer 1 ewe at £82; Knockloughrim producer 2 ewes at £80; Magherafelt producer 2 ewes at £80; Garvagh producer 1 ewe at £80.

Top price for ewes: Maghera producer 1 ewe at £89.

Top price for lambs: Limavady producer 11 lambs 26.3kg at £93 = 354p, Draperstown producer 27 lambs 15kg at £60 = 400p.