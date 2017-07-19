Bullocks sell to £1,445 for 670k at Omagh Mart

Have your say

Almost 200 cattle were on offer in Omagh meeting keen demand for all sorts.

Bullocks: E Donaghy, Loughmacrory, 670k, £1,445; R and C Elkin, Omagh, 660k, £1,405, 640k, £1,365, 540k, £1,170; Thompson Young, Killen, 650k, £1,355, 595k £1,295; J C Saunderson, Castlederg, 620k, £1,300; M McDermott, Dunmoyle, 615k, £1,295, 495k, £1,075; A Brown, Urney, 500k £1,120; J R Lowry, Burndennett, 570k, £1,220, 510k, £1,080, 475k, £970; W Hall, Ballygawley, 540k, £1,155; Kevin McAleer, Loughmacrory, 470k, £1,080, 440k, £1,000, 420k, £935; G J King, Knockmoyle, 455k, £1,010, 395k, £885; S Bradley, Plumbridge, 440k, £930, 425k, £910; B Patterson, Altamuskin, 360k, £900, 295k, £675, 340k, £780; Jas Walsh, Arvalee, 320k, £765, 365k, £755; R Chamber, Strabane, 335k, £775, 390k, £860; D Emery, Castlederg, 345k, £745.

Heifers: David Wilson, Beragh, 615k, £1,370, 590k, £1,240; L Buchannon, Strabane, 670k, £1,340, 615k, £1,260 and £1,245; Josp McAleer, Dromore, 565k, £1,205, 465k, £1,045, 470k, £1,005; R Giles, Gortaclare, 570k, £1,170, 440k, £935; R and C Elkin, Omagh, 520k, £1,040, 515k, £1,030; C Gallagher, Newtonstewart, 410k, £935, 450k, £990, 425k, £930, 375k, £980; S Bradley, Plumbridge, 370k, £940; P J McGrade, Trillick, 455k, £945.

Fat cows: S McCann, Sixmilecross, 540k, £197, 610k, £184; G J King, Knockmoyle, 510k, £193; J T Robinson, Claudy, 630k, £193; G Armstrong, Lack, 740k, £183; J Cunningham, Kileeshil, 540k, £180; E McManus, Dromore, 550k, £167; Jas McNulty, Strabane, 510k, £163; Ed Fox, Creggan, 530k, £161; B McCullagh, Drumlea, 720k, £159; E McGurk, Kildress, 550k, £156, 520k, £149; G Hawkes, Crosh, 670k, £149.

Dropped calves: Wm Stevenson, Sion Mills, £470, £440 and £420 Angus bulls; S McMenamin, Drumquin, £450, Charolais bull; G Vance, Dromore, £410, Blonde bull; B Cooper, Castlederg, £400, Limousin heifer; A and R Armstrong, Trillick, £400 and £370, Limousin bulls; R Kelso, Dungannon, £385, Hereford bull; R Tait, Newtonstewart, £380, Simmental bull; B McBride, Trillick, £370, Charolais heifer; M McFadden, Strabane, £365 and £360, Charolais heifers.

Weanlings topped at £670 for a Charolais heifer, sold by B McMenamin, Drumquin.