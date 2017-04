Bullocks sell to £1,465 for 630kg at Enniskillen

Almost 1,000 cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen Mart with a tremendous trade reported in all six rings.

Light weight bullocks sold from 210 to 271p for a Sim 310kg at £840.

Medium weights sold from 200 to 276p for a Sim 402kg at £1,110.

Heavy lots sold from 190 to 238p for a Ch 506kg at £1,205 and selling up to £1,480 per head.

BULLOCKS: Bellanaleck producer Sim 402kg at £1,110, Ballinamallard producer Sim 310kg at £840, Sim 340kg at £900, 324kg Ch at £825, Belcoo producer Ch 350kg at £925, Clogher producer Ch 396kg at £1,000, Magheraveery producer Ch 506kg at £1,205, Trillick producer Ch 525kg at £1,225, Lisnaskea producer AA 630kg at £1,465, AA 612kg at £1,395.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £1,080 paid for a 364kg Lim while heifers ranged from £550 to £975 for a 420kg Ch.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 58kg Ch bull at £970, 304kg Ch bull at £860, 344kg Ch steer at £920, 388kg Ch steer at £980, 302kg Ch steer at £835, Florencecourt producer 208kg Lim heifer at £615, 251kg Lim heifer at £600, 331kg Lim heifer at £700, Derrylin producer 367kg Ch heifer at £875, 299kg Ch heifer at £640, 245kg Ch heifer at £610, 221kg Ch heifer at £620, Letterbreen producer 342kg Lim steer at £1,080, 299kg Ch steer at £820, 327kg Ch steer at £900, 289kg Ch steer at £850, Letterbreen producer 298kg Ch steer at £845, 277kg Ch heifer at £700, 252kg Ch heifer at £655, 260kg Ch steer at £770, 235kg Lim steer at £670, Augher producer 420kg Ch heifer at £975, 402kg Ch heifer at £880, 361kg Ch heifer at £80, 39kg Ch heifer at £940, 381kg Ch heifer at £885, Lisnaskea producer 318kg Ch steer at £910, 260kg Ch steer at £700, 325 Ch steer at £895, 309kg Lim at £855, 355kg Lim heifer at £880, Garrison producer 269kg Ch heifer at £710, 323kg Ch bull at £815, 308kg Ch bull at £820, Kesh producer 241kg Ch steer at £670, 289kg Ch steer at £760, 315kg Ch steer at £870, Belcoo producer 382kg Ch heifer at £750, 346kg Ch steer at £685, Derrygonnelly producer 310kg Ch steer at £805, 326kg Lim heifer at £740, 370kg Ch steer at £900, 301kg Lim steer at £780.

CALVES: Letter producer Ch bull at £420, Florencecourt producer Hereford heifer at £340, Hereford heifer at £310, BB bull at £300, Friesian bull at £68, Derrylin producer BB bull at £325, Friesiand bull at £85, Lisbellaw producer AA bull at £315, BB bull at £300, BB heifer at £280, Enniskillen producer BB heifer at £305, Ballinamallard producer Hereford bull at £300, Omagh producer AA bull at £300, Tempo producer Lim bull at £290, BB bull at £290.

SUCKLER COWS: Boho producer Sim cow with bull calf at £1,500, Fivemiletown producer Blond cow with bull at £1,400, Macken producer Lim cow with bull at £1,400, Carrick producer springing Lim cow at £1,070, Dungannon producer springing Ch cow at £1,000, Lisbellaw producer Ch bull at £1,380, Trillick producer Sh bull at £1,170.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 221ppk paid for a 550kg CH at £1,215, medium weights from 189-241ppk paid for a 455kg Ch at £1,095 and lightweights sold from 200-264ppk for a 345kg at £910.

Derrylin producer Ch 600kg at £1,240, Ch 550kg at £1,215, Ch 540kg at £1,200, Ch 510kg at £1,090, Derrygonnelly producer Ch 535kg at £1,165, Belcoo producer Ch 455kg at £1,095, Tempo producer Ch 425kg at £1,020, Boho producer Ch 520kg at £1,100, Roscor producer Ch 465kg at £1,000, Ch 450kg at £950.

Fat cows: Over 100 cast cows.

Beef cows to at £1,240 for a 720kg at 172ppk, feeding cows to 204ppk for a 534kg Ch at £1,090, Friesian cows to at £980 for a 768kg at 127ppk.

Garrison producer 556kg Ch at £980, 730kg Lim at £1,050, Belcoo producer 728kg Ch at £950, 564kg Lim at £1,015, Lisbellaw producer 606kg BB at £1,180, 540kg Lim at £665, Kesh producer 535kg Ch at £1,090, Clogher producer 490kg Lim at £700, 430kg BB at £650, Trillick producer 428kg Ch at £860, Lack producer 740kg Sim at £900, Derrygonnelly producer 626kg Lim at £1,040, Boho producer 604kg at £825, Enniskillen producer 526kg BB at £750, Maguiresbridge producer 740kg Daq at £1,045, Kesh producer 630kg Ch at £955, Bellanaleck producer 698kg Holstein at £815, Kinawley producer 768kg Friesian at £980, Fivemiletown producer 720kg Daq at £1,240, Tempo producer 554kg MB at £910, Newtownbutler producer 724kg Lim at £960, 536kg AA at £670.