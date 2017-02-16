Bullocks sell to £1365 for 640k at Omagh Mart

At Omagh Mart there was a sizeable entry in all sections had a 100% clearance an indication of the keen demand.

Bullocks: W McLean, Ballygawley 640k, £1365; 650k, £1350; 620k, £1300; 590k, £1260, D Hughes, Carrickmore 660k, £1355; 585k, £1260, T McKenna, Beragh 630k, £1315, Beragh farmer 620k, £1290; 630k, £1255; 620k, £1240, Patk Hughes, Loughmacrory 540k, £1195, Geo Earls, Belleek 570k, £1250; 510k, £1060, Jas Donnelly, Beragh 500k, £1095, Josp Giles, Beragh 595k, £1270; 625k, £1250, E Donaghy, Loughmacrory 520k, £1100; 565k, £1140, B Dalton, Fintona 500k, £1060, C McCarron, Ballygawley 610k, £1285, D McCabe, Seskinore 585k, £1225; 560k, £1165, P McGread, Trillick 560k, £1175, N Curly, Claudy 520k, £1065; 590k, £1180, W Donnell, Strabane 550k, £1120; 510k, £1035, D and S McMaugh, Eskra 505k, £1025; 545k, £1100, G N Armstrong, Lack 540k, £1085, M Devlin, Omagh 675k, £1355, M and C McCoy, Dromore 425k, £990; 450k, £995, P J Eves, Kesh 405k, £910; 440k, £985; 465k, £1000, M Rowe, Belleek 500k, £1090; 345k, £870; 370k, £835; 430k, £910, S Britton, Donemana 440k, £950; 370k, £865, D Gallagher, Mountfield 370k, £900; 435k, £925, B Duffy, Belleek 205k, £740 (2); 245k, £680; 295k, £740.

Heifers: J Teague, Cloghfin 585k, £1250, R Gormley, Carrickmore 510k, £1075; 530k, £1100; 405k, £890, N McCauley, Urney 520k, £1095; 490k, £1065; 450k, £955, T Kelly, Galbally 500k, £1050; 530k, £1100; 545k, £1095, John Owens, Roscor 550k, £1125; 475k, £960; 550k, £1080, G Law, Kesh 500k, £1015; 485k, £1040; 435k, £980, R Weir, Lack 505k, £1000, S Hannigan, Dromore 565k, £1120, R Giboney, Beragh 605k, £1200, J T Meenagh, Carrickmore 435k, £1070, N McGarrigle, Irvinestown 455k, £1095; 380k, £905, B Duffy, Belleek 345k, £835; 370k, £815; 385k, £830, Jas Conroy, Altamuskin 355k, £820; 360k, £790, P O’Neill, Scraghey 395k, £840, Wm Oliver, Omagh 475k, £990, 435k, £900; 495k, £1000, M McCoy, Dromore 445k, £930, Jack Mitchell, Seskinore 470k, £960; 500k, £1000, Albert Armstrong, Dromore 485k, £990, T Rafferty, Carrickmore 415k, £850, Mrs E Law, Kesh 470k, £1005, B McAleer, Arvalee 355k, £740.

Fat cows: Geo Henderson, Irvinestown 590k, £188, Thos Gilmore, Dromore 660k, £179, K Quinn, Strabane 600k, £175, P Teague, Sixmilecross 580k, £170; 560k, £161, R McNamee, Newtownstewart 730k, £163, J A McKinley, Omagh 680k, £156, M Maguire, Legg Po 540k, £148, Wm McCay, Castlederg 560k, £146, M Thornton, Kinawley 550k, £144, Wm Johnstown, Lack 690k, £143, J Donnelly, Dromore 770k, £140, R C Elkin, Omagh 710k, £139, A Donnelly, Dromore 770k, £137; 600k, £136, P McCaffrey, Drumquin 670k, £137.

Dropped calves: A Vance, Trillick £415 Simmental bull, R A McConnell, Knockmoyle £415 Simm heifer, D McClure, Beragh £415 and £400 Angus bulls, D McIlwaine, Newtownstewart £400 Lim bull, C Dixon, Sixmilecross £385 Blonde bull, O Stevenson, Sion Mills £360 B Blue bull, C Caldwell, Killeter £345 B Blue bull, S McFarland, Sion Mills £345 B Blue bull, N Kee, Trillick £330 Lim bull, P McConnell, Victoria Bridge £325 Angus bull, S and A Wilson, Omagh £325 Hereford bull.

Sale of suckled calves and suckler cows: A huge entry of 570 suckled calves and 60 in-calf heifers and cow met an outstanding trade with bullocks topping at £1070 and in-calf heifers selling to a ceiling of £1920.

Bull/bullock calves: R Matthewson, Newtownstewart 440k, £1070; 400k, £970; 345k, £890, D Robinson, Donemana 505k, £1035 and £1020; 470k, £990; 410k, £950, J McFarlane, Broughderg 430k, £1060; 425k, £1040, A Meenan, Mountfield 415k, £1000; 460k, £1040; 340k, £880; 280k £800, O Rush, Ederney 405k, £970, P M O’Kane, Drumquin 425k, £980; 475k, £990, C T McNabb, Drumquin 410k, £940; 400k, £900, S McGirr, Ballygawley 400k, £905; 430k, £960; 460k, £990, E Boyd, Drumquin 420k, £950, S F Laird, Ardstraw 420k, £950, Gary Lennox, Cookstown 320k, £910, G Donnelly, Trillick 320k, £880, E Cunningham, Sixmilecross 315k, £860; 280k, £790, B McMenamin, Castlederg 300k, £820, K Maguire, Drumquin 330k, £890, D Gallagher, Ederney 345k, £920; 340k, £905, N McGarrigle, Irvinestown 360k, £960; 300k, £770, M Cassidy, Drumquin 310k, £815; 340k, £850, Wm Adams, Lislap 305k, £800, K Irvine, Ederney 325k, £840, M McCoy, Dromore 375k, £960; 265k, £740, E O’Kane, Drumquin 310k, £800, C Carson, Drumleagh 330k, £835, K Lynch, Castlederg 330k, £840, T Thompson, Ederney 310k, £785, D Moore, Kesh 325k, £820; 310k, £780, C McAskie, Mountjoy 380k, £960, M Aiken, Drumquin 350k, £880, C Devine, Strabane 260k, £775, D Emery, Castlederg 230k, £660, A Cassidy, Ederney 250k, £685, J Vance, Kesh 250k, £680, M Sproule, Killen 370k, £935; 340k, £820; 345k, £835, S W Robinson, Donemana 350k, £835, J P McCullagh, Plumbridge 395k, £900; 490k, £1000, R Coyle, Douglas Bridge 240k, £645; 305k, £700.

Heifer: C McAskie, Mountjoy 405k, £930, N McCauley, Urney 405k, £900; 410k, £875; 315k, £770; 355k, £865, H McAnea, Castlederg 310k, £780; 360k, £860, M Armstrong, Dromore 345k, £850, Wm Adams, Lislap 320k, £780, D F McCullagh, Plumbridge 325k, £780; 330k, £795, R Ward, Mullaslin 365k, £870, B McMenamin, Castlederg 315k, £750, Thos Jones, Enniskillen 320k, £755; 310k, £700; 285k, £740, A Meenan, Mountfield 365k, £860, D Gallagher, Mountfield 335k, £775, J T Robinson, Claudy 310k, £710; 335k, £755, D Moore, Kesh 310k, £710, K Young, Killen 335k, £760; 390k, £875, J McFarland, Broughderg 380k, £840; 390k, £840, R Grugan, Carrickmore 240k, £690, B Cullinan, Fintona 240k, £670, B Devine, Glenmornan 245k, £670; 255k, £640, J Vance, Drumskinney 250k, £610, B McCarney, Seskinore 285k, £690.

Suckler cows: Top price of £1920 was paid to W and J Kee Victoria Bridge for Limousin in-calf heifer, the same vendor also recorded prices of £1540 and £1500,

D Murray, Tattyreagh, recorded top process of £1460, £1450 and £1400 for Simmental cross in-calf heifers.

In calf cows sold to £1150.