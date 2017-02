Dungannon Mart: Steers selling to £1270 for 625kg

Store cattle prices remain firm at Dungannon with steers selling to £1270 for a 625kg Daq (203.00).

Heifers peaked at £1185 for a 640kg Lim (185.00); dropped calf prices peaked at £280 Lim bull and heifer calves to £265 Her; weanling sold to £1000 for a 409kg Lim steer (245.00) and weanling heifers to £890 for a 360kg Lim (247.00).

STEERS (55): Steer prices peaked at 1270, 625kg Daq (203.00) presented by G McVey; R Davidson £1255, 605kg Char (207.00), £1105, 555kg Char (199.00); L Beattie £1245, 580kg Sal (215.00), £1210, 605kg Char (200.00); J Stinson £1130, 550kg Daq (206.00), £1125, 535kg Char (210.00), £1100, 540kg Her (204.00), £1100, 550kg Lim (200.00); S Henderson £1080, 500kg BB (216.00); M and E McRory £1025, 505kg AA (203.00), £795, 465kg Lim (210.00), £900, 440kg Char (205.00); J Daly £990, 490kg Char (202.00), £920, 435kg Char (212.00), £790, 375kg Char (211.00); E Hughes £890, 425kg AA (210.00), £870, 370kg AA (235.00), £870, 385kg Lim (226.00), £840, 420kg BB (200.00), £700, 385kg Sim (200.00); Riverview Farms £820, 325kg Lim (252.00), £800, 323kg Lim (248.00), £795, 385kg Sim (207.00), £790, 305kg Lim (259.00), £780, 298kg Lim (262.00), £745 x 2 330kg Lims (226.00); G Clarke £800, 385kg AA (208.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer price remain strong to peak at £1185, 640kg Lim (185.00) presented by M Moore; J Bell £1100, 575kg Lim (192.00), £1060, 565kg Lim (188.00); T Boden £1095, 520kg Char (211.00), £1090, 520kg Lim (210.00), £1040, 515kg Char (202.00), £960, 515kg AA (186.00); M Quinn £1050, 520kg Lim (202.00), £955, 465kg Char (205.00), £945, 460kg Char (205.00), £880, 445kg Char (198.00), £775, 390kg Char (199.00); G McVey £880, 405kg Daq (217.00); G Hill £870, 435kg Char (200.00); K Darling £740, 335kg x 3 Her (221.00).

DROPPED CALVES (75): Dropped calves sold to a height of £280 Lim bull presented by J Ewing, £245 Her bull, £230 Her bull, £230 Lim bull; W Smith £275 Her bull, £260 Her bull; A Morrow £260 Her bull, £245 AA bull; K Wilkinson £260 Her bull, £255 Her bull, £245 AA bull; R Jones £255 Her bull, £220 Her bull; W Rodgers £220 Her bull; J and G Faulkner £220 AA bull, £215 x 2 AA bulls; S Humphries £200 Sim bull; reared bull calves sold from £400 Her bull to £540 Herb Bull; reared Friesian bulls sold to £200; heifer calves topped at £265 Her heifer presented by W Rodgers, £235 Her heifer, £230 Her heifer; W Smith £240 Her heifer, £225 Her heifer; J and G Faulkner £220 BB heifer, £200 BB heifer; J Ewing £220 Lim heifer, £200 Lim heifer.

WEANLINGS (70): Weanling prices soared to £1000 for 409kg Lim steer (245.00) presented by J Harrison, £950, 375kg Lim (253.00), £815, 322kg Lim (253.00), £800, 340kg Lim (234.00); D Barker £1000, 435kg Lim (229.00), £895, 380kg Char (235.00), £820, 330kg Lim (248.00), £810, 336kg Lim (241.00); C Mullan £910, 385kg Lim (238.00); J Gervis £890, 350kg Char (255.00), £755, 300kg Char (253.00), £660, 245kg Char (268.00); G Lyttle £720, 305kg Sim (236.00); C McAninley £700, 259kg Char (270.00), £695 x 295kg Lims (235.00); J Tanney £650, 280kg Char (231.00); N Donaghy £630, 248kg Char (255.00); F Devlin £600, 250kg Lim (240.00); weanling heifers cleared to £890, 360kg Lim (247.00) presented by C Mullan, £835, 335kg Lim (249.00), £810, 325kg Lim (249.00), £620, 285kg Lim (218.00); D Barker £715, 300kg Lim (237.00), £695, 315kg Lim (220.00); G Lyttle £710, 320kg Sim (222.00), £605, 260kg Sim (232.00), £520 x 2 240kg Sims (215.00); F Devlin £605, 295kg Char (205.00), £570, 260kg Char (218.00); J Gervis £570, 230kg Char (247.00).