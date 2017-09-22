Enniskillen Mart: Excellent trading for all types of cattle

Another good entry of cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen Mart with buyers plentiful in every ring.

An excellent days trading was had by all. In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 210 to 258 for a Charolais 376kg at £970, mediumweights sold from 247 to 248 for a Charolais 490kg at £1,210, heavy weights sold from 190 to 239 for a Charolais 508kg at £1,215 and sold up to £1,290 per head.

BULLOCKS

Omagh producer Charolais 376kg at £970, Coa producer Charolais 398kg at £1,000, Limousin 432kg at £1,055, Enniskillen producer Charolais 366kg at £910, Charolais 501kg at £1,120, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 490kg at £1,210, Newtownbutler Charolais 42kg at £1,080, Charolais 502kg at £1,130, Castlederg producer Charolais 508kg at £1,215, Charolais 512k at £1,155, Strabane producer Charolais 530kg at £1,230, Charolais 515kg at £1,185, Charolais 576kg at £1,300, Rosslea producer Limousin 528kg at £1,200.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1,100 paid for a 436kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £560 to £900 for a 410kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Belleek producer 395kg Charolais steer at £1,000, 272kg Charolis bull at £720, 221kg Limousin heifer at £550, 298kg Charolais heifer at £740, 306kg Charolais steer at £850, Derrygonnelly producer 279kg Charolais heifer at £655, 216kg Charolais heifer at £625, 244kg Charolais bull at £715, 223kg Charolais heifer at £645, Enniskillen producer 195kg Charolais bull at £565, 224kg Charolais bull at £735, 214kg Shorthorn bull at £575, Kinawley producer 241kg Charolais bull at £705, 196kg Charolais bull at £625, 173kg Charolais bull at £550, Fivemiletown producer 322kg Charolais heifer at £845, 250kg Charolais heifer at £595, 304kg Charolais heifer at £735, 312kg Charolais heifer at £700, Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais bull at £950, 345kg Charolais bull at £950, 350kg Charolais bull at £825, Newtownbutler 410kg Charolais heifer at £850, 415kg Charolais bull at £885, 352kg Charolais heifer at £760, Garrison producer 264kg Charolais heifer at £630, 269kg Charolais bull at £795, 279kg Charolais bull at £770, Ballinamallard producer 336kg Charolais heifer at £770, 262kg Limousin bull at £630, 190kg Limousin heifer at £480, 221kg Charolais bull at £635, Letterbreen producer 223kg Limousin heifer at £625, 222kg Limousin heifer at £680, 201kg Limousin heifer at £570, Garrison producer 365kg Charolais heifer at 770kg, 241kg Charolais heifer at at £625, 264kg Charolais heifer at £650.

CALVES 2 MONTHS

Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £580, Charolais bull at £560, Garrison producer Limousin bull at £555, Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £510, Simmental bull at £500.

CALVES

Derrygonnelly producer Belgian Blue bull at £740, Clogher producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Derryhowlett Belgian Blue bull at £335, Eniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £305, Aberdeen Angus bull at £285, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300, Friesian bull at £105, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £275, Simmental bull at £265, Brookeborough producer Friesian bull at £125.

SUCKLER COWS

Garrison producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,350, Coa producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,290, Lack producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,340, Derrylin producer Limousin cow with heifer at £250, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,200, Trillick producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,190, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,210, springing Hereford heifer at £1,040.

Heifers

Forward lots sold from 213ppk aid for Limousin 610kg at £1,295, medium weights sold from 190-228kg paid for a 450kg Charolaus at £1,025.

Kesh producer Charolais 610kg at £1,295, Charolais 560kg at £1,200, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 570kg at £1,220, Enniskillen producer Charolais 530g at £1,165, Charolais 450g at £1,025, Charolais 450kg at £1,000, Charolais 420kg at £900, Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 500kg at £1,070, Derrylin producer Charolais 510kg at £1,075.

Fat cows

Beef cows sold to 190ppk paid for a 690kg Charolais at £1,310, while light weights sold to 202ppk paid for a 480kg Charolaus at £970. Friesian cows from 85-159ppk paid for a 592kg Friesian at £940.

Florencecourt producer Charolais 690kg at £1,100, Charolais 620kg at £1,200, Ederney producer Charolais 690kg at £1,220, Charolais 630kg at £1,200, Kinawley producer Charolais 690kg at £1,180, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 680kg at £1,135.