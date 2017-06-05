Exceptional demand for cattle at Clogher Mart

Exceptional demand reported for almost 1,000 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart last week.

In the fatstock ring record prices were smashed with a 980kg B/B cow selling to £243 per 100kg totalling £2,381.40, a 900kg Lim cow sold to £250 per 100kg totalling £2,250.00 and the highest price per 100kg was a 790kg Char selling to £272 totalling £2,148.80 a 650kg Char cow to £204 and a 800kg B/B cow to £200.

Cow heifers topped £213 for a 520kg B/B, £205 for a 490kg Lim and £203 for a 560kg Char.

Friesian cows sold to £148 per 100kg the top 20 average for cows and cow heifers this week rose to £200 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES: Lisbellaw producer 790kg Ch to £272. Augher producer 900kg Lim to £250 and 980kg B/B to £243. Ballygawley producer 520kg B/B to £213. Augher producer 490kg Lim to £205. Rosslea producer 650kg Ch to £204. Cookstown producer 560kg Ch to £203, 690kg Ch to £199 and 580kg Ch to £194. Dungannon producer 560kg Lim to £202, 570kg Lim to £196, 580kg Lim to £190 and 520kg Lim to £186. Augher producer 800kg B/B to £200. Clogher producer 490kg Lim to £198. Clogher producer 790kg Lim to £197. Coalisland producer 540kg Lim to £191. Fivemiletown producer 790kg Lim to £189. Trillick producer 600kg AA to £187. Armagh producer 830kg B/B to £184.

Other quality lots sold from £145 to £182 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £118 to £142 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £136 to £148 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £88 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £68 to £83 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 1,030kg Char to £159. 1,030kg Char to £155. 970kg Char to £153. 1,010kg Ayr to £138. 840kg Sim to £138. 850kg Sim to £137. 910kg AA to £131. 610kg Char to £130.

FAT STEERS (overage): 760kg Lim to £190, 710kg Lim to £188, 690kg Sim to £184, 630kg Char to £180, 660kg Lim to £180, 530kg Sim to £178, 560kg Lim to £175, 640kg Char to £174, 590kg Sim to £172, 510kg Lim to £170.

FAT STEERS (underage): 790kg Char to £233. 640kg Char to £215. 600kg AA to £202. 580kg S/H to £192. 650kg Her to £190. 420kg Her to £160. 560kg Mb to £157. 560kg Friesian to £157.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 610kg Char to £216. 440kg Lim to £208. 530kg AA to £205. 480kg Lim to £186. 620kg Her to £185. 570kg Sim to £182. 520kg Ch to £180. 540kg Her to £176. 580kg Her to £173. 610kg Her to £165. 570kg Friesian to £163. 480kg AA to £162. 530kg Friesian to £154. 530kg Friesian. to £149. 530kg Friesian. to £141.

STORE BULLOCKS: A good steady demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,415 for a 700kg Ch. £1,355 for a 630kg Lim and £1,295 for a 620kg Ch to Roy, Hall Fivemiletown. I S Farrell, Fivemiletown sold a 640kg Ch to £1,375, 570kg Ch to £1,260 and 600kg Ch to £1,225. J R McAree, Keady sold a 580kg Lim to £1,330 and a 600kg Ch to £1,305. F P J Mallon, Cookstown 600kg Lim to £1,305 and 560kg Lim to £1,275. J Conlon, Tempo 620kg Sim to £1,300, 620kg Ch to £1,255 and 570kg AA to £1,245. O Jeffers, Coagh 650kg Ch to £1,290 and 580kg Ch to £1,270. M/S S and V Quinn, Moneymore 630kg Ch to £1280. M/S W J and G Falls, Aughnacloy 560kg Lim to £1,265 and 620kg Ch to £1,240. Wm Fleming, Cookstown 660kg AA to £1,250. J A Henry, Fintona 590kg Sim to £1,240. M/S E and F Cassidy, Fermanagh 500kg Lim to £1,190. M Beattie, Fivemiletown 470kg Ch to £1,155 and 470kg Ch to £1,085. B McCaffery, Fermanagh 450kg Ch to £1,100, 470kg Ch to £1,080. J Taggart, Coalisland 500kg Lim to £1,090 and 460kg Ch to £1,080. Mullaghadaly Farm, Daly, Dungannon 490kg Lim to £1,050 and 490kg Ch to £1,040. F McStay, Lurgan 450kg AA to £1,025 and 480kg Her to £940. J McStay, Lurgan 490kg B/B to £1,025, 490kg Ch to £1,010, 460kg Sim to £980, 470kg Lim to £935 and 470kg Daq to £920. F P J Mallon, Cookstown 460kg Lim to £992. J D Noble, Fivemiletown 480kg AA to £970. C Beattie, Fintona 440kg Lim to £920.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: D H Parr, Aughnacloy 350kg Lim to £855. A Henderson, Dungannon 310kg AA to £620. K Mitchell, Beragh 350kg Lim to £535 and 310kg Lim to £485.

STORE HEIFERS: A seasonal turnout sold to a very keen demand with forward lots selling to £1,235 for a 570kg Lim to J A Henry, Fintona. Mary Hackett, Augher sold a 570kg Lim to £1,195. Magheraveely producer 560kg Chars to £1,195 twice, 550kg Au to £1,195 and 580kg Au to £1,190. P and R O Hanlon, Ballygawley 590kg Lim to £1,140. H Macauley, Ballyclare 520kg Lim to £1,130, 540kg Ch to £1,105, 520kg Lim to £1,095, 520kg Ch to £1,045 and 520kg Lim to £990. F P J Mallon, Cookstown 570kg Lim to £1,100. P McKenna, Ballygawley 520kg Ch to £1,075, 530kg Ch to £1,060 and 520kg Ch to £1,040.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: E McGrade, Tempo 490kg Daq to £1,140. J J Moane, Cooneen 500kg Lim to £1,090, 460kg Lim to £930 and 450kg Lim to £855. F P J Mallon, Cookstown 490kg Lim to £1,070. E and F Cassidy, Lisnaskea 460kg Sim to £975. E McBride, Fintona 450kg Ch to £960, 450kg Ch to £890 and 430kg Ch to £850. A McCaffery, Clogher 450kg Ch to £950 and 430kg Ch to £895. J Hetherington, Seskinore 410kg Lim to £930, 460kg Her to £925. A Granleese, Lisbellaw 420kg Lim to £870. D Farrell, Fivemiletown 410kg Ch to £850. K Mitchell, Beragh 440kg Lim to £830 and 440kg Lim to £825.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: D Farrell, Fivemiletown 360kg Lim to £880, 380kg Lim to £860, 380kg Lim to £850 and 350kg Ch to £835. E McBride, Fintona 380kg Ch to £805 and 330kg Ch to £750. Clogher producer 370kg Ch to £790, 370kg Lim to £720 and 370kg Lim to £660. J Hetherington, Seskinore 390kg Her to £770 and 360kg Her to £700. Kesh producer 370kg AA to £760. A Granleese, Lisbellaw 370kg Lim to £720. D H Parr, Aughnacloy 370kg AA to £715 and 350kg B/B to £650. Alan Parr, Aughnacloy 350kg B/B to £660, 380kg B/B to £650 and 350kg B/B to £635. J Hetherington, Seskinore 360kg AA to £610. K Mitchell, Beragh 320kg Lim to £605.

WEANLINGS: A seasonal entry sold to a sharp demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,205 for a 540kg Lim to Richard Harkness, Lisburn. Noel Adams, Lisburn sold a 420kg Ch to £1,165, 400kg Ch to £1,165, 410kg Ch to £1,155, 440kg Ch to £1,120, 430kg Ch to £1,115, 400kg Ch to £1,045, 400kg Ch to £1,015, 360kg Ch to £1,000, 390kg Lim to £1,000 and 400kg Ch to £980. B Cairns, Dromara 510kg Daq to £1,150 and 500kg Daq to £1,120. Roly Domer, Clogher 460kg Lim to £1,125 and 390kg Ch to £970. Emmett, Augher 310kg Lim to £990 and 310kg Lim to £980. Stuart Domer, Clogher 410kg Ch to £960. I L Nugent, Galbally 430kg Her to £955. J Martin, Derrylin 340kg Lim to £930.

WEANLING HEIFERS: P McConnell, Clogher 450kg Ch to £1,030, 340kg Ch to £815, 370kg Ch to £805, 340kg Ch to £790 and 290kg Ch to £690. J Martin, Derrylin 350kg Lim to £930, 320kg Lim to £805, 270kg Lim to £740 and 320kg Lim to £720. Kesh producer 340kg Ch to £885. I L Nugent, Galbally 370kg Her to £810 and 390kg Her to £805. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 290kg Ch to £780 and 330kg Sim to £775. E Foster, Derrylin 310kg Ch to £750. M McDermott, Lisnaskea 420kg Ch to £740 and 360kg Daq to £740. G McCarney, Seskinore 280kg Ch to £735 and 270kg Ch to £720. S McCaffery, Tempo 330kg Lim to £725.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A much brighter demand this week with calved heifers selling to £1500 for J A N Foy, Derrygonnelly. J G McHenry and Droghal Farms, Lurgan £1,450 and £1,325 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1,320 and £1,100 for calved heifers. J Greaves, Derrylin £1,300 and £1,030 for calved cows.

BREEDING BULLS: C Clarke £2,000 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 04/16), I Warrington £1,670 and £1,605 for pedigree non registered Chars (both born 10/15), J Quinn £1,300 for pedigree non registered Simmental (born 07/15), S J Loughlin £1,200 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 05/14).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: The largest entry this year so far sold to an exceptional demand for a lot of quality stock on offer the top price of £2,110 went to Mary Crilly, Newry, Co Down for a 2010 cow and heifer calf. Same producer recieved £1,650 for an 08 cow and heifer calf. Seamus Teague, Sixmilecross £2,000 for a second calver with a bull calf. G Robinson, Fintona £1,820 for heifer and heifer calf and £1,610 and £1,600 for heifers with bull calves. Mountain View Farm Ltd, Augher £1,780 for 2010 cow and heifer calf. Ed McCann, Fintona £1,610 for second calver with heifer calf and £1,540 for heifer with bull calf. Dominic Nugent, Pomeroy £1,600 for 07 cow and bull calf. P J McMenamin, Drumquin £1,600 for second calver with bull calf and £1,505 for heifer with bull calf. Cookstown producer £1,570 for second calver with bull calf and £1,550 for heifer and bull calf. T and D Rafferty, Cappagh £1,535 for heifer with bull calf. N McKiver, Dungannon £1,530 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. A McCaffery, Mackin £1,470 for second calver and bull calf. D Dougan, Armagh £1,460 for 08 cow and bull calf and £1,460 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. M McCaughey, Clogher £1,460 for heifer and heifer calf. D W S Coulter Brookeborough £1445 for 2010 Cow and Bull Calf. Gortavoy Farms, Pomeroy £1425 for heifer and bull calf. M J McLaughlin, Irvinestown £1,410 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. Remainder selling from £960 to £1,390.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: Another large entry sold a very brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £500 for a Lim to D McCormick, Maguiresbridge. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £455 for a B/B. M Howe, Enniskillen £425 for Her. Mountain View Farms Ltd, Augher £415 for Ch. E Crawford, Stewartstown £410 for an St. Sean Duffy, Lisbellaw £405 for Sim. E Conroy, Moy £405 for AA and £405 for Lim.

HEIFER CALVES: O P Donnelly, Augher £500 for Sim. Jackie Connell, Cullyhanna £482 for Ch. Augher producer £460 for Ch. M/S E and A Thompson, Tempo £385 for Her. Clogher producer £375 for Lim. P B Logan Lisbellaw £370 for Lim. Aughnacloy producer £370 and £365 for Simms and £360, £355 and £350 for Lims.

REARED BULLS: M/S E and P Flood, Emyvale £755 and £660 for Lims and £575 for Sim. J Donnelly, Omagh £755 for Ch. T Simpson, Ederney £700 for Lim. R Totten, Ballinderry £700 for Ch and £635 for AA. W D Spence, Dungannon £680 for Sim and £650 for Ch. J Teague, Omagh £615 for Ch. Fermanagh producer £595 for Lim. J McCarney, Brookeborough £590 for Lim and £570 for Her.

REARED HEIFERS: P J McMenamin, Drumquin £775 and £570 for S/horns. E Conroy, Killyman £600 for AA. J Keys, Clogher £580 for AA. M/S E and P Flood, Emyvale £550 for Lim. Fermanagh producer £540 for Her. R E Jones, Ballygawley £535 and £510 for Her. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £525 and £500 for Chars.