Fat cattle sell to £1,424 at Saintfield Mart

There was another great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with a brisk trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: 90 fats sold to £1,424 for a 1,040kg Sim bull, £137 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1,184 for a 740kg Daq, £160 per 100kg.

Friesian cows sold to £1,164 for a 820kg, £142 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Sim bull 1,040kg, £137, £1,424, Killinchy producer Daq heifer 700kg, £187, £1,309, Dromore producer Char bull 1,000kg, £122, £1,220, Killinchy producer Daq cows 740kg, £160, £1,184, 610kg, £193, £1,177, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 820kg, £142, £1,164, Comber producer Friesian bullocks 670kg, £166, £1,112, 690kg, £154, £1,062, 720kg, £145, £1,044, 650kg, £159, £1,033, Downpatrick producer Lim cows 710kg, £145, £1,029, 680kg, £151, £1,026, 650kg, £149, £1,013, 650kg, £154, £1,001, Comber producer Char cows 690kg, £145, £1,000, 680kg, £142, £965, Dromore producer Friesian cows 760kg, £126, £957, 630kg, £149, £938, 680kg, £137, £931, Killinchy producer Lim cows 520kg, £177, £920, 470kg, £185, £869, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 630kg, £137, £863, 620kg, £137, £849, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 530kg, £159, £842, 560kg, £150, £840, 560kg, £148, £828, 560kg, £147, £823, 620kg, £132, £818, 660kg, £123, £811, 540kg, £149, £804.

BULLOCKS: 110 sold to £1,225 for a 550kg Lim, (222) lighter sorts sold to £1,090 for a 440kg AA, (250)

Leading prices; Ballygowan producer 550kg, £1,225, 520kg, £1,150, 550kg, £1,130, 450kg, £1,085, 450kg, £1,055, Lisburn producer AAs 440kg, £1,090, 420kg, £980, 400kg, £975, 500kg, £950, Newtownards producer Hers 520kg, £1,110, 500kg, £1,040, 400kg, £970, Crossgar producer AAs 450kg, £1,080, 450kg, £995, 390kg, £970, Millisle producer Chars 520kg, £1,190, 550kg, £1,110, Killinchy producer BBs 450kg, £1,150, 450kg, £1,080, 500kg, £1,040, Ballynahinch producer Chars 500kg, £1,130, 440kg, £1,015, 490kg, £940, Downpatrick producer Chars 370kg, £970, 360kg, £955, 390kg, £910, 350kg,£905.

HEIFERS: 80 sold to £1,120 for a 520kg Lim, (215).

Leading prices: Comber producer Lim 520kg, £1,120, Millisle producer Lims 550kg, £1,060, 530kg, £1,030, Castlewellan producer Chars 400kg, £970, 380kg, £945, 370kg, £940, 400kg, £875, 390kg, £800, Carryduff producer Lims 270kg, £790, 290kg, £770, 240kg, £755, Downpatrick producer Chars 390kg, £950, 350kg, £925, 450kg, £850, 450kg, £830, 400kg, £815, Comber producer Lims 450kg, £900, 440kg, £885, 360kg, £780, 320kg, £755.

DROPPED CALVES: 115 drops sold to £415 for a Her bull and £370 for a Her heifer.

Leading prices: Portavogie producer Her bulls £415, £380, £375, £365, £350, Her heifer £370, Kircubbin producer BB heifers £345, £340, £330, £320, Portavogie producer AA bulls £320, £305, £295, £290, £280, AA heifers £270, £255, £240, Kircubbin producer AA bulls £300, £280, AA heifers £270, £250.