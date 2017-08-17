Fat cattle sell to £1,600 for 800kg at Saintfield Mart

Have your say

Another good show of stock at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with prices up on last week.

Fat cattle sold to a top price of £1,600 for 800kg Charolais bullock, £200kg.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Charolais bullocks 800kg, £200, £1,600, 770kg, £206, £1,586, 770kg, £192, £1,478, Limousin 750kg, £194, £1,455, Bangor producer Belgian Blue 690kg, £194, £1,338, Belgian Blue 640kg, £178, £1,139, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus 740kg, £160, £1,184.

COWS: Crossgar producer Belgian Blue 660kg, £218, £1,438, Downpatrick producers Limousin 660kg, £197, £1,300, Charolais 630kg, £196, £1,234, Charolais 560kg, £190, £1,064, Charolais 720kg, £140, £1,008, Kircubbin producers Charolais 600kg, £209, £1,254, Salers 730kg, £144, £1,051, 770kg, £135, £1,039, Dromara producer Simmental 660kg, £175, £1,155. Dromore producer Hereford 620kg, £174, £1,078.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,240 for 600kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices Dromara producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,240, Limousins 600kg, £1,190, 510kg, £1,100, 520kg, £1,100, 500kg, £1,100, 550kg, £1,100, 490kg, £1,030, Saler 550kg, £1,020, Charolais 530kg, £1,100, 510kg, £1,090, 490kg, £950, Limousin 540kg, £1,080, Comber producer Charolais 540kg, £1,085, Lisburn producers Simmental 560kg, £1,060, Limousin 450kg, £940, Limousin 520kg, £910 Downpatrick producers Charolais 470kg, £1,000, 500kg, £950, 490kg, £900, 440kg, £890, Simmental 470kg, £880, Limousin 390kg, £880, Dromara producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £870.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,430 for 690kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Comber producer Charolais 690kg, £1,430, 610kg, £1,270, Kesh producer Charolais 610kg, £1,230, 630kg, £1,200, 590kg, £1,190, 510kg, £1,090, 510kg, £1,050, Downpatrick producers Simmentals 650kg, £1,230, 600kg, £1,195, 610kg, £1,140, 560kg, £1,115, 580kg, £1,110, 530kg, £1,055, 540kg, £1,040, Portaferry producers Simmentals 610kg, £1,200, 650kg, £1,180, 570kg, £1,100, 570kg, £,1070, Crossgar producers Charolais 570kg, £1,170, Limousin 540kg, £1,110, Charolais 510kg, £1,110, 530kg, £1,110, 510kg, £1,090, 540kg, £1,090, Simmental 550kg, £1,080, Charolais 520kg, £1,065, Limousin 510kg, £1,060, 490kg, £1,040, Ballygowan producers Charolais 460kg, £1,130, 480kg, £1,060, Limousin 480kg, £1,050, Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,090, Lisburn producers Saler 490kg, £1,060, Limousin 490kg, £1,040, Limousin 480kg, £1,035, Friesian 590kg, £1,030.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £435 for Belgian Blue bull calf and £415 for Limousin heifer calf.