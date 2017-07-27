Fat lambs sell to £92.50 and store lambs to £77 at Armoy Mart

Have your say

At Armoy Mart last Wednesday night there was a tremendous turnout of 2,464 head of sheep.

Fat lambs sell to £92.50, store lambs sold to £77 and fat ewes topped at £81.

STORE LAMBS: J and D McAlonan, Armoy, 33 Suffolk, £77.00. James McAuley, Cushendall, 45 Suffolk, £67.20, 45, £66.50. Michael McKillop, Cushendall, 27 Suffolk, £67.00, 26, £64.50. Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, 22 Suffolk, £64.20. D McBride, Ballyvoy, 16 Suffolk, £64.00, 26, £62.00. C Quinn, Cushendall, 9 Suffolk, £65.00. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, 30 Suffolk, £63.80, 30, £60.20. Patsy McAleese, Loughguile, 61, Suffolk, £63.20, 50, £64.20. Johnny O’Kane, Cushendall, 50 Suffolk, £62.00. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 32, Texel, £61.00, 17, £64.50. M McKillop, Cushendall, 27 Suffolk, £61.50. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 40 Suffolk, £62.50. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 50 Texel, £60.00. J and D McAlonan, Armoy, 38 Suffolk, £59.00. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 40 Suffolk, £60.00. Liam McGarry, Ballycastle, 17 Texel, £66.00. P McKeown, Martinstown, 40 Suffolk, £58.80. J J Dillon, Armoy, 93 Texel, £55.00. D Mathews, Ballyvoy, 30 Suffolk, £57.50. McAuley Farms, Glendun, 20 Texel, £56.00. D McBride, Ballyvoy, 16 Suffolk, £64.00. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 30 Texel, £59.50. S McShane, Ballintoy, 46 Suffolk, £57.20.

FAT LAMBS: R I Strawbridge, Coleraine, 26kgs, £92.50. P Cunning, Castlerock, 24kgs, £85.00. Jas Christie, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £84.20. A White, Mosside, 24kgs, £84.50. A Wallace, Coleraine, 24kgs, £88.00. D McFadden, Armoy, 28kgs, £88.00. W Knowles, Cloughmills, 27kgs, £87.50. R Strawbridge, Aghadowey, 23kgs, £84.20. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy 24kgs, £83.00. W G McConaghy, Ballintoy, 22kgs, £82.50. S Bartlett, Ballymoney, 26kgs, £88.00. R Chambers, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £82.00. P J McAtamney, Loughguile, 24kgs, £86.00.

FAT EWES: E McCarry, Loughguile, 10 Texel, £81.00. J McGill, Ballyvoy, 16 Suffolk, £78.00. K Hunter, Ballymoney, 12 Texel, £78.00. R Strawbridge, Coleraine, 3 Texel, £81.00. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, 63 crossbreds £66.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.