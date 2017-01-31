Fatstock ring records broken at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1362 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart this week with a very strong demand reported in all sections.

In the fatstock ring records were broken with a 940kg Char cow sold for £208 per 100kg totalling £1955.60 and a 710kg Daq sold for £216 per 100kg totalling £1533.60 a 750kg Lim to £193 and a 650kg Sim to £188. Cow heifers peaked at £210 for a 510kg Lim, £203 for a 580kg B/B, £198 and £188 for a 570kg Sim.

Leading prices: Dungannon producer 710kg Daq to £216 and 580kg Daq to £182. Cooneen producer 510kg Lim to £210. Clogher producer 940kg Ch to £208. Portadown producer 580kg B/B to £203. Newry producer 480kg Lim to £198. Dromore producer 750kg Lim to £193. Derrylin producer 470kg Her to £190. Culkey producer 650kg Sim to £190. Lisburn producer 720kg Lim to £188. Middletown producer 570kg Sim to £188. Augher producer 570kg Daq to £186. Ballygawley producer 650kg Sim to £183, 590kg Lim to £182 and 630kg Daq to £178. Maguiresbridge producer 580kg Lim to £182. Clogher producer 700kg Lim to £178. Castlederg producer 700kg Ch to £178. Magheraveely producer 690kg Ch to £178. Kinawley producer 550kg B/B to £177.

Other quality lots sold from £150 to £174 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £120 to £147 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £115 to £128 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £110 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £58 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 710kg Lim to £139. 960kg Ch to £122. 1030kg Sim to £112. 1210kg AA to £107. 900kg Ch to £106. 890kg Lim to £106. 470kg Lim to £105.

FAT STEERS (overage): 780kg Lim to £190. 670kg Ch to £184. 550kg Lim to £182. 710kg Lim to £176. 540kg Fr to £164. 740kg Lim to £164. 560kg Sim to £157. 670kg Fr to £153. 490kg Lim to £142.

FAT STEERS (underage): 720kg Ch to £193. 650kg Ch to £189. 640kg Ch to £187. 580kg Lim to £186. 690kg Sim to £184. 660kg Ch to £184. 740kg Ch to £182. 530kg Her to £173. 490kg B/B to £170. 790kg Daq to £168. 460kg Fkv to £146.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 580kg Ch to £192. 630kg Lim to £188. 570kg Ch to £184. 590kg Lim to £182. 480kg Sim to £172. 500kg Lim to £168. 540kg Lim to £166. 530kg Sim to £164. 500kg Her to £141. 480kg Fr to £135. 490kg Fr to £129. Other Friesians sold from £101 to £128 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS: A very sharp demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1460 for a 790kg Ch, £1435 for a 720kg Ch, £1430 for a 730kg Ch and £1315 for a 700kg Ch to I S Farrell, Fivemiletown. Carrick Farms, Aughnacloy £1420 for a 720kg Ch £1350 for a 670kg Ch £1345 for a 660kg Ch and £1330 for a 660kg Lim. O Cairns, Ballygawley 690kg Ch to £1370 and 660kg Ch to £1360. Wm Jordan, Gortaclare £1300 and 680kg Lim to £1280. Wm Smiton, Fintona 700kg Ch to £1350 and 600kg Ch to £1265. L and K O Donnell, Coalisland 620kg Lim to £1280. D Armstrong, Lisbellaw 630kg Lim to £1270

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: J and P Trueman, Ballygawley 490kg Ch to £1045. J A Gilleese, Derrylin 460kg Ch to £1040 and 470kg Sim to £975 and 430kg Ch to £925. D J and K Scott, Armagh 500kg Ch to £1038. W J Adams, Aughnacloy 500kg Ch to £1025, 480kg Ch to £1020, 440kg Ch to £980 and 450kg Ch to £945. R Gormley, Sixmilecross 460kg Ch to £1000, 460kg Ch to £980, 430kg Ch to £945, 470kg Ch to £940 and 440kg Ch to £925. P Sommerville, Ballygawley 460kg Ch to £970. J R Hunter, Maguiresbridge 500kg Ch to £950. P Carr, Newtownhamilton 480kg AA to £950.

STORE HEIFERS: Another large entry sold easily to a very brisk demand with forward lots selling to £1285 for a 620kg Ch, £1255 for a 620kg Ch, £1200 for a 600kg Lim and £1165 for a 540kg Ch to K W G Allen, Ballygawley. M and B O’Hanlon, Clogher 610kg Ch to £1275. E Greenaway, Dungannon 580kg B/B to £1260 and 550kg Ch to £1150. D Armstrong, Lisbellaw 580kg Lim to £1230 and 570kg Ch to £1145. B Quinn, Dungannon 600kg Lim to £1210. M/S J D and D R Hall, Richill 610kg Lim to £1295 and 630kg B/B to £1200. J R McAree, Keady 600kg Lim to £1190. D G Green and Sons, Lisburn 560kg Lim to £1190. N Adams, Lisburn 550kg Ch to £1180. Walter Boyd, Dungannon 620kg Ch to £1180 and 580kg Ch to £1175. L and K O’Donnell, Coalisland 510kg Lim to £1160. E Maguire, Carrickmore 530kg Daq to £1145. J R Hunter, Fermanagh 500kg Lim to £1140.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: N Adams, Lisburn 490kg Ch to £1100, 490kg Ch to £1030, 480kg Lim to £1080 and 460kg Lim to £990. J K P Canavan, J P Canavan, Coalisland 460kg Lim to £1085 and 440kg Lim to £1015. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 460kg Ch to £1080, 480kg Ch to £1060, 440kg Ch to £1040. E Maguire, Carrickmore 500kg Lim to £1075. M O’Hanlon, Clogher 470kg Lim to £1040. G T and E Murphy, Tempo 490kg Ch to £1020 and 470kg Ch to £990. M McCaffery, Rosslea 480kg Ch to £1020 and 470kg Sim to £1005. D P Gormley, Irvinestown 450kg Ch to £1000. M and B O’Hanlon, Clogher 440kg Ch to £995.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Patrick Kearney, Swatragh 370kg Ch to £865. S McCulla, Sandholes 390kg Ch to £830. M McCaffery, Rosslea 370kg Ch to £805. J T Lynch, Lisnaskea 360kg Lim to £700, 400kg Ch to £680. C and J Boyd, Armagh 380kg Lim to £690, 380kg AA to £670, 390kg AA to £650 and 390kg AA to £640. G McCarron, Irvinestown 380kg Ch to £670. V Kelly, Ballygawley 380kg Ch to £660.

WEANLINGS(402)

A large entry this week sold to a good steady demand with steers and bulls selling to £1085 for a 520kg Ch £1025 for a 490kg Lim. £1020 for a 490kg Lim, £420kg Lim to £915, 360kg Lim to £900 and 420kg Lim to £895 for I Smith, Fivemiletown. L Johnston, Tempo 470kg Ch to £1000, 480kg Ch to £1000, 420kg Ch to £940, 450kg Ch to £920. J Donaghy, Clogher 470kg Ch to £990 and 360kg Ch to £910. J McCusker, Tempo 460kg Lim to £940, 440kg Ch to £925 and 380kg Ch to £910. Tempo producer 390kg Lim to £905. G Slevin, Tempo 430kg Ch to £895. J M McGovern, Clogher 460kg B/B to £880. S Mellon, Fintona 390kg Ch to £880.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Clogher 400kg Ch to £860 and 420kg Ch to £30. D McCaffery, Derrylin 360kg Ch to £800. R Birney, Ederney 350kg Lim to £795 and 350kg Lim to £775. P Hackett, Augher 310kg Lim to £785. Tempo producer 350kg Lim to £785 and 340kg Lim to £740. T and D Rafferty, Cappagh 310kg Daq to £765. G Mullholland 340kg Lim to £760 and 300kg Lim to £725. C Rafferty, Ballygawley 340kg Lim to £750 and 330kg Lim to £725. J McElroy, Clogher 300kg Ch to £730 and 300kg Ch to £710. M Rafferty, Dungannon 300kg Lim to £710. A Kelly, Sixmilecross 310kg Ch to £710.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A smaller entry sold to a very keen demand with Lurgan producer, J G McHenry and Droghal selling second calvers to £1610 and £1510 with a calved heifer to £1400. R Givan, Dungannon £1500 twice for calved heifers. Kevin Rooney, Cullyhanna £1390 for calved heifer. M McCarroll, Fintona £1300 for calved heifer. G McNeice, Middletown £1150 for calved second calver others sold from £1050. A selection of maiden heifers from a Newry producer sold to £670, £550 each for three, £505 twice, £475 twice and £450 twice more on offer next week.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Great demand this week with Cahir Cooke, Cross, Co Londonderry selling heifer and heifer calf to £2000 and another heifer and heifer calf to £1830 and heifer and bull calf to £1810. A Veitch, Lisbellaw £1670 for heifer and bull calf. F G Flynn, Cooneen £1670 for second calver and heifer calf and £1550 for third calver and bull calf. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £1510 for heifer and bull calf. P J McMenamin, Drumquin £1500 for second calver and heifer calf. D Haughian, Lurgan £1340 for heifer and heifer calf. Other outfits sold from £1145. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1100 twice for a Pomeroy producer, £1100 and £1010 for cows to A Mannagh. P J McMenamin, £1030 twice for second calvers.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: Another large entry sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £362 and £305 for B/Bs to A Veitch, Lisbellaw. A Maguire, Lisbellaw £335 for AA. R Clarke, Maguiresbridge £320 for Lim and £280 for Her. G Steen, Clogher £300 for B/B. A Irwin, Fivemiletown £300 for B/B and £288 for AA. D McKenna, Fintona £275 for Lim.

HEIFERS: T and D Rafferty, Cappagh £325 for Lim. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £290 for B/B. D Dobson, Monea £280 for Sal, £270 for B/B. B Doyle, Rosslea £270 for AA. G Steen, Clogher £255 for B/B. D McKenna, Fintona £250 for Lim. M Howe, Fermanagh £240 for AA. K A Rooney, Fermanagh £235 for AA.

REARED BULLS: D Simpson, Aughnacloy £740 for Lim. R Gourley, Cookstown £655 for Lim, £565 for Ch. S Nicholl, Lisbellaw £650 for Ch. Irvinestown producer £620 for Lim and £620 twice for AAs. M Edwards, Caledon £610 for Lim. G Slevin, Tempo £580 for Ch. P F Donnelly, Cappagh £570 for Lim. G Anderson, Kesh £560 for Ch. J Maguire, Cooneen £545 and £530 for Chars. T Dillon, Beragh 545 for Ch. N Maguire, Brookeborough £515 for AA.

REARED HEIFERS: P F Donnelly, Cappagh £540 for Ch and £535 for Lim. F McCutcheon, Letterbreen £540 for Ch. M Edwards, Caledon £505, £495, £455, £440, £430 and £400 for Lims. G Anderson, Kesh £500 and £400 for Chars. J Maguire, Fivemiletown £480 for Ch. G Slevin, Tempo £460 for Ch. S Nicholl, Lisbellaw £430 for Ch. M A Garry, Dromore £420, £385 and £380 for Lims. F G Flynn, Rosslea £410 for Lim.