Great show of 200 quality cattle at Armoy Mart

A great show of 200 quality cattle for July at Armoy this week.

Trade was superb for all sorts of cattle, steers sold to £1,300 for 630kgs, heifers to £1,285 for 600kgs and fat cows topped at £1,290 in a great trade with 30 on offer.

STEERS: W and J Gardiner, Cloughmills, Belgian Blue, 630kgs, £1,300, 640kgs, £1,300. Stanley Smyth, Bushmills, Limousin, 480kgs, £1,045. Michael McKenna, Dervock, Limousin, 530kgs, £1,225, 450kgs, £990, 450kgs, £970, 600kgs, £1,215, 460kgs, £990. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, Charolais, 330kgs, £900, 310kgs, £845, 280kgs, £670. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,255. David McMichael, Belgian Blue, 550kgs, £1,100. S Chestnutt, Dervock, Belgian Blue, 320kgs, £705, 240kgs, £605, 490kgs, £890. Austin Caldwell, Ballymena, Fleckvieh, 570kgs, £1,035, 500kgs, £935, 510kgs, £955. Francis McBride, Glenshesk, Charolais, 370kgs, £885, 300kgs, £730, 330kgs, £780, 300kgs, £700. Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,170, 550kgs, £1,070, 510kgs, £1,000. Jas Surgenor, Dervock, Limousin, 620kgs, £1,140, 640kgs, £1,195, 660kgs, £1,185. W and J Gardiner, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh, 590kgs £1,130, 600kgs, £1,045. H C and J A Campbell, Ballybogey, Limousin, 590kgs, £1,035. Evan McKeeman, Bushmills, Friesians, 530kgs, £1,105, 500kgs, £930, 500kgs, £915. P and J Hunter, Ballymoney, Limousin 550kgs, £1,015, 560kgs, £1,025, 500kgs, £975. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Friesian, 620kgs, £1,055, 625kgs, £1,145, 530kgs, £1,010, 500kgs, £910. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Lim, 660kgs, £1,215, 560kgs, £1,050.

HEIFERS: Colm McFall, Bushmills, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,285, 620kgs, £1,275, 600kgs, £1,225. Robert Chambers, Ballycastle, Limousin, 570kgs, £1,265. Seamus Scullion, Martinstown, Charolais, 550kgs, £1,160, 555kgs, £1,160, 500kgs, £1,010, 480kgs, £965, 460kgs, £935. Robert Chambers, Ballycastle, Limousin, 380kgs, £775. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £1,010. Francis McBride, Glenshesk, Charolais, 330kgs, £720, 360kgs, £785. Sam Dobbin, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,145, 510kgs, £980. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, Charolais, 310kgs, £730. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, Limousin, 610kgs, £1,100, 600kgs, £1,100. John Kinney, Ballycastle, Limousin, 300kgs, £690, 320kgs, £755. Sam Chestnutt, Dervock, Belgian Blue, 230kgs, £535, 235kgs, £570, 270kgs, £555, 270kgs, £605. John McNaughton, Glenariffe, Simmental, 450kgs, £915.

FAT COWS: Robert Chambers, Ballycastle, Limousin bull, 1,040kgs, £1,270. David Cameron, Limousin bull, 930kgs, £1,290. J E McCaughan, Armoy, Belgian Blue, 680kgs, £975. D and E Robinson, Ballymoney, Friesians, 650kgs, £790. Wm Morrison, Mosside, Friesian, 700kgs, £865. Chas Battersby, Bushmills, Limousin, 640kgs, £800. I Cherry, Ballymena, Charolais, 730kgs, £940. Jean Christie, Ballintoy, Saler, 620kgs, £840. Norman Atchison, Ballymoney, Friesians, 505kgs, £690, 760kgs, £910, 780kgs, £850. Norman Dunlop, Bushmills, Friesians, 570kgs, £670.

Sale every Monday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.