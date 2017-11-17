Heavy cattle sell to £1,480 per head at Enniskillen Mart

Trade continued to firm for good quality bullocks and heifers at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen Mart.

In the bullock ring Lightweights sold from 215 to 256ppk for a Charolais 350kg at £895.

Medium weights sold from 210 to 245ppk for a Charolais 430kg at £1,050.

Heavy lots sold from 190 to 220ppk for an Limousin 546kg at £1,200 and selling up to £1,480 per head

BULLOCKS

Kesh producer Charolais 350kg at £895, Charolais 440kg at £1,055, Limousin 546kg at £1,200, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 360kg at £900, Charolais 576kg at £1,215, Limousin 624kg at £1,275, Charolais 614kg at £1,245, Aberdeen Angus 600kg at £1,305, Garrison producer Charolais 430kg at £1,050, Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus 616kg at £1,355, Aghalane producer Charolais 636kg at £1,305.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bull calves selling from £650 to £1,050 for a Charolais 375kg, bullock calves selling from £620 to £1,040 for a Charolais 373kg at £1,040. Heifers selling from 600kg to £870 for a Limousin 256kg.

Ruling prices

Kinawley producer Charolais bull at 373kg at £1,050, Charolais bull 347kg at £870, Charolais heifer 311kg at £755, Charolais heifer 326kg, £755, Charolais heifer 353kg at £860, Enniskillen producer Charolais bull 373kg at £1,040, Belcoo producer Charolais bull 387kg at £900, Charolais bull 346kg at £870, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 366kg at £890, Charolais heifer 311kg at £750, Derrylin producer Charolais bull 341kg at £890, Kesh producer Limousin heifer 256kg at £870.

CALVES

Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue heifer at £325, Belgian Blue heifer at £320, Limousin heifer at £245, Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £295, Limousin heifer at £290, Belgian Blue bull at £265, Simmental bull at £260, Hereford bull at £255, Maguiresbridge producer Charolais bull at £240, Springfield producer Hereford bull at £245, Letterbreen producer Limousin bull at £245, Arney producer Friesian bull at £72, Derrygonnelly producer Friesian bull at £92, Friesian bull at £90.

SUCKLER COWS

Kesh producer Belgian Blue cow with heifer at £1,450, Simmental cow with bull at £1,330, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,200, Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,120, springing Belgian Blue cow at £1,090, Lack producer Hereford cow with bull at £1,340, Omagh producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,230, Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue cow with heifer at £1,090.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 219ppk paid for a 585kg at £1,280, medium weights from 190-225ppk paid for a 455kg Charolis at £1,025.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 585kg at £1,280, Charolais 600kg at £1,255, Charolais 580kg at £1,200, Charolais 560kg at £1,190, Charolais 555kg at £1,180, Charolais 540kg at £1,130, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg at £1,265, Aberdeen Angus 540kg at £1,175, Charolais 510kg at £1,150, Derrylin producer Charolais 1,175kg at £1,175, Charolais 550kg at £1,150.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 178ppk paid for a 750kg Charolais at £1,330 and to a top of at £1,370, medium/light weights from 130-180ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1,080.

Friesian cows from 75-124ppk paid for a 556kg Friesian at £690.

Enniskillen producer Limousin 750kg at £1,330, Limousin 712kg at £1,200, Limousin 760kg at £195, Derrylin producer Charolais 836kg at £1,370, Roscor Charolais 830kg at £1,355, Charolais 730kg at £1,205, Kinawley producer Charolais 690kg at £1,170, Macken producer Charolais 760kg at £1,170.