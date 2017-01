Improved trade at Omagh sees bullocks sell to £1225 for 575k

More cattle on offer including 360 dropped calves all departments meeting a steady to improved trade.

Bullocks: M Ferris, Leglands 575k, £1225; 590k, £1230; 610k, £1240, G Clarke, Sixmilecross 540k, £1145; 580k, £1230, R McCrossan, Drumquin 525k, £1110; 565k, £1185; 550k, £1150, J Haughey, Creggan 535k, £1120; 450k, £990, J Coulter, Fintona 540k, £1110; 515k, £1045, C Doherty, Killeter 610k, £1255; 540k, £1090; 495k, £1030, Jas Doyle Coa 710k, £1445; 605k £1230, C McKenna, Fintona 560k, £1130, S McCanny, Clanabogan 690k, £1385; 740k, £1450, R McFarland, Crosh 605k, £1210, H Crawford, Fintona 405k, £960, R Ward, Mullaslin 420k, £920; 400k, £915, 385k, £800, Patk Teague, Greencastle 440k, £965, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 475k, £1035, J McKeown, Augher 450k, £970; 480k, £1005, F and W Browne, Clanabogan 415k, £870; 445k, £895, Jas Lowry, Strabane 395k, £850; 375k, £760, R Gordon, Drumquin 365k, £760 (5).

Heifers: G Rafferty, Carrickmore 605k, £1360; 555k, £1240; 610k, £1315, P J Donnelly, Redargan 595k, £1320, Geo Earls, Belleek 615k, £1360; 550k, £1160, C Duffy, Castlederg 585k, £1270; 615k, £1295; 625k, £1300, Jas Doyle, Coa 550k, £1190; 565k, £1160; 575k, £1175, Tom Donnelly, Brookeborough 465k, £1145; 445k, £1040; 480k, £1055; 505k, £1080, C A Cathers, Beragh 510k, £1075; 480k, £980, N McCombe, Donemana 610k, £1240, R Scott, Newtownstewart 515k, £1050, M McCrystal, Ballygawley 655k, £1320, C McKenna, Fintona 510k, £1025, Jas Wilson, Corbo 440k, £960, K Crawford, Fintona 480k, £1005; 440k, £900, Wm McCay, Castlederg 405k, £830, R Ward, Mullaslin 400k, £820; 350k, £730, I Frazer, Omagh 355k, £770; 455k, £920, K Maguire, Leggs Po 350k, £760, Jas Lowry, Strabane 385k, £780; 375k, £760.

Fat cows: Patk Sheerin, Donemana 740k, £175; 790k, £138; 730k, £143, R McAllister, Cookstown 540k, £168, G Bradley, Mountfield 560k, £166, D Hamilton, Donemana 700k, £159, Patk O’Donnell, Castlederg 460k, £156; 620k, £136, G Lyons, Beragh 600k, £143, P Teague, Greencastle 600k, £143, I Anderson, Sixmilecross 630k, £136; 640k, £127, H Crawford, Fintona 520k, £134, S Barrett, Dromore 450k, £145; 670k, £134.

Dropped calves (360): D McNamee, Newtownstewart £430 and £360 B Blue bulls, D McCracken, Seskinore £380 Angus bull, M Davis, Dromore £365 and £350 Angus bull, E Connolly, Castlederg £350 Lim bull, K McNamee, Newtownstewart £345 Lim heifer, Hillside Dairy Farms £350 B Blue bull; £300 B Blue heifer, J Begley, Carrickmore £345 Lim bull, W J Hamilton, Castlederg £345 Angus bull, Jas McFarland, Omagh £340 B Blue bull, D A Thompson, Strabane £340 Blue bull, Colm Quinn, Ballygawley £340 Simm bull; £330 B Blue bull, P McConnell, Victoria Bridge £330 Angus bull, N Doherty, Newtownstewart £330 Hereford bull, A Stevenson, Sion Mills £325 Lim bull, Jas Buchannon, Strabane £320 B Blue bull, Wm Gamble, Donemana £320 Lim bull, R Hogg, Ballinamallard £320 and £305 Simm bull, Wm Whitton, Castlederg £320 B Blue bull.

Sale of suckled calves: 370 suckled calves on offer met a superb trade with bullock calves topping at £2.80 per kilo, and heifers reaching £2.55 per kilo

Bull/bullock calves: K Teague, Dromore 260k, £740 (3), Wm Torrens, Castlederg 345k, £920; 385k, £940, B McCarney, Fintona 310k, £800, Jas McBride, Strabane 320k, £800; 300k, £835, G McDonagh, Ederney 370k, £905, R Mowbray, Newtownstewart 375k, £900; 495k, £1100; 405k, £885; 295k, £700, H McKane, Strabane 345k, £830; 335k, £795, R McNamee, Newtownstewart 360k, £855; 420k, £950, D Gallagher, Dromore 315k, £750, F Donnelly, Altamuskin 360k, £850, H McQuaid, Dromore 315k, £735; 230k, £590, Paul Slane, Carrickmore 435k, £960; 530k, £1080; 520k, £1050, Hugo Brown, Scraghey 410k, £910, J McFarlane, Broughderg 485k, £1025; 435k, £945, G Donnelly, Trillick 420k, £890, J Donnelly Dromore 265k, £720, K McGurren, Trillick 235k, £635, E McGirr, Ballygawley 280k, £695, M Cassidy, Drumquin 275k, £680, J Keenan, Rouskey 265k, £660, D Emery, Castlederg 230k, £555; 280k, £635, T McKenna, Lack 365k, £835.

Heifer calves: F Donnelly, Altamuskin 405k, £970; 370k, £865; 325k, £720, R Mowbray, Newtownstewart 405k, £955; 480k, £1035; 350k, £890; 305k, £705, K Lynch, Castlederg 320k, £790; 325k, £750; 265k, £655, Jas Love, Fintona 375k, £830; 425k, £860, M Cassidy, Drumquin 300k, £670, Jas McBride, Strabane 320k, £700, John Reid, Newtownstewart 250k, £655, M McMenamin, Drumquin 210k, £520, C Devine, Strabane 255k, £595; 285k, £635, J Keenan, Rouskey 265k, £610, Wm Torrens, Castlederg 275k, £635, E McGirr, Ballygawley 265k, £605, D McFadden, Mountfield 295k, £670, M Hollywood, Greencastle 290k, £660, Jas Irvine, Irvinestown 290k, £630, D Gallagher, Dromore 285k, £620, R Tait, Newtownstewart 285k, £625, D McCanny, Drumquin 295k, £625, A McFarland, Clanabogan 430k, £900.

15 sucklers on offer sold to an ceiling of £1475 paid to M McFarland, Beragh for a first calver with an Angus bull calf.