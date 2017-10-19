Keen trade for suckler calves at Omagh Mart

280 calves on offer selling to a keener trade with bull calves realising an average of 235p per kilo at Omagh Mart.
Bull/bullock calves
R Ward, Mullaslin, 330k, £940; 305k, £825, P H Kirk, Plumbridge, 300k, £825, M Quinn, Cookstown, 310k, £845; 305k, £810; 315k, £820, M F O’Neill, Omagh, 330k, £880; 315k, £835 and £810, S McCusker, Dromore, 400k, £970; 405k, £965; 390k, £975, J McFarlane, Broughderg, 450k, £1,050, D Carolan, Cranagh, 420k, £945, P McDermott, Fintona, 490k, £1,090, M Mullan, Mullaslin, 440k, £980, S Carron, Ederney, 450k, £1,000; 360k, £950; 305k, £805; 355k, £900, G O’Neill, Strabane, 305k, £775; 200k, £600; 300k, £745, J Buchannon, Strabane, 335k, £840; 230k, £680, F Cassidy, Drumquin, 310k, £770, J McAleer, Dromore, 325k, £810, R Grugan, Carrickmore, 315k, £785, McDermott, Loughmacrory, 200k, £645, J J McGirr, Augher, 230k, £710; 380k, £940; 310k, £765, P McKeown, Mountfield, 330k, £820, A Britton, Artigarvan, 310k, £760; 300k, £735; 330k, £795, L McGarvey, Gortin, 340k, £830.
Heifer calves
P Moss, Scraghey, 265k, £700; 285k, £660, J Donnelly, Altamuskin, 215k, £570, P Gormley, Aughabrack, 245k, £640, M F O’Neill, Omagh, 345k, £845, R Ward, Mullaslin, 340k, £810, P McDermott, Fintona, 370k, £870, L McGarvey, Gortin, 320k, £710; 285k, £685, S Houston, Douglas Bridge, 385k, £835, J Buchannon, Strabane, 325k, £700, D Carolan, Cranagh, 345k, £745, J McFarlane, Broughderg, 385k, £830; 265k, £655, S Carron, Ederney, 275k, £650.
Suckler cows
Cows with calves at foot topped at £1,750 and £1,700 paid to Peter McCrystal, Mullaslin, while J A Henry, Fintona, sold to £1,650.
Almost Done!
Registering with Farming Life means you're ok with our terms and conditions.