Kilrea Mart: Good selection of weanlings on offer

A good entry of 290 calves on Thursday 14th September met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: R Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £478, £452, £447, £430, £395, Fleckvieh £390, £385, Belgian Blue £340; R Lennox, Magherafelt, Limousin £470; R D McWhirter, Glarryford, Charolais £470, Belgian Blue £330; Maghera farmer, Limousin £468, Charolais £357; Stewartstown farmer, Hereford £425, £392, £360; Limavady farmer, Charolais £415, Limousin £285; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £415; B and J Barr, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £370, Holstein £200; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £365, Belted Galloway £260; P McCracken, Cookstown, Charolais £360; P McVey, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £350; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £308; J Kerr, Macosquin, Limousin £308, £210; P Brown, Clough, Aberdeen Angus £305, £232; C McCurdy, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £292, £232; K Beattie, Finvoy, Limousin £282; D Scott, Coleraine, Limousin £280; J Rainey, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £270; K Scullion, Portglenone, Hereford £270, £235; J Tannahill, Macosquin, BB £270; J McConaghy, Kilraughts, AA £265; WK Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £265; Ballybracken Farms, Ballyclare, Simmental £260, Aberdeen Angus £260; S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £250, £200; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £245; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £245; W Simpson, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £235; S Connolly, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £220; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Limousin £220; Limavady farmer, Shorthorn £215; H Hunter, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £208.

Heifer calves: R D McWhirter, Glarryford, Limousin £415, £215; R Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £395, £350; B Barr, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £372, £310, £260; J McConaghy, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £370, £345; Antrim farmer, Charolais £360; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £340, Limousin £240; P McCracken, Cookstown, Charolais £340; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £335; K Beattie, Finvoy, Limousin £330; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Limousin £328;Stewartstown, farmer, Aberdeen Angus £325, £255, Hereford £220; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £315; J Rainey, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £298; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £290; J and R J Hanna, Loughgiel, Hereford £275; J Tannahill, Macosquin, Belgian Blue £244, £220; Limavady farmer, Jersey £240; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £235, £225; J H McClelland, Limavady, Belgian Blue £230; P Brown, Clough, Aberdeen Angus £220; Ballybracken Farms, Ballyclare, Limousin £210; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £210; R Lennox, Magherafelt, Limousin £205; R Chambers, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus £202.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £200. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suck calves: 90 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 600 on Monday 18th September met an easier trade than the previous week, however quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: G Kerr, Coleraine, 22k, £73.60 (335); R Young, Ballymoney, 22k, £73.50 (334); McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 22.5k, £74.50 (331), 21.5k, £69 (321); W S Carmichael, Ballymoney, 18k, £59 (328), 19k, £59 (311); L Reid, Coleraine, 23k, £75.20 (327); D Norris and Sons, Coleraine, 22.5k, £73.10 (325); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 23k, £74.50 (324); T Beattie, Ballymoney, 23k, £74.20 (323); G McGeagh, Draperstown, 22k, £71 (323); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 23.5k, £76 (323); I Laughlin, Garvagh, 23.5k, £75.50 (321); L McKinley, Portstewart, 24.5k, £78.30 (320); W Rodgers, Portglenone, 24k, £76.50 (319); I Smyth, Limavady, 23k, £73.40 (319); Steele Farms, Bushmills, 24.5k, £78 (318); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 24k, £76 (317); C Gribben, Dunloy, 25k, £79 (316); McIlrath Farms, Kilrea, 25k, £79 (316); Rowan Tree Farms, Macosquin, 22.5k, £71 (316);E Steele, Portglenone, 22k, £69.20 (315).

Fat ewes: 100 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £72.50. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 110 dairy stock on Tuesday 19th September met a good steady trade to a top of £1,940 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

T Buchanan, Clough, calved heifers to £1,940, £1,830, £1,800, £1,750, £1,510; W R Savage, Magherafelt, calved heifers to £1,750, £1,740, £1,680; D Dickey, Randalstown, calved heifer £1,680; R Smyth, Ballymena, batch of springing heifers in calf Montbeliarde to £1,350.

A good entry of 320 stock on Wednesday 20th September at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,262, heifers to £1,370 and fat cows £1,260.

Fat cows: (50 on offer, flying trade - more required)

G Boyce, Garvagh, 680k Limousin £1,255 (185), 610k, £1,030 (169); W McCallion, Portglenone, 510k Limousin, £880 (173), 680k, £995 (146); J Douglas, Aghanloo, 770k Blonde D’Aquitaine, £1,260 (164); Ballymoney farmer, 860k Hereford, £1,222 (142); J Christie, Ballymoney, 550k Limousin, £760 (138); A Bradley, Kilrea, 650k Limousin, £860 (132); W Bradley, Swatragh, 540k Parthenais, £685 (127); R Hamill, Portrush, 490k Friesian, £610 (125).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

P Faulkner, Ringsend, Belgian Blue cow with Limousin bull calf at foot £1,740; A D Pettigrew, Coleraine, Hereford cow with springing heifer calf at foot £1,290; Magherafelt farmer, Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf £1,290.

Heifers: J Overend, Bellaghy, 350k Limousin, £778 (222), 470k, £992 (211), 440k, £895 (203), 320k, £645 (202), 415k, £830 (200); F Craig, Macosquin, 460k Simmental, £1,010 (220), 530k, £1,100 (208), 430k, £868 (202), 460k, £925 (201); J O’Connor, Claudy, 390k Limousin, £850 (218); O McIlvar, Aghadowey, 340k Limousin, £720 (212); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 330k Limousin, £695 (211), 320k Charolais, £650 (203); J P Kerr, Toome, 470k Limousin, £972 (207), 520k, £1,040 (200); J Douglas, Aghanloo, 630k Blonde D’Aquitaine, £1,300 (206); G Rainey, Kilrea, 450k Charolais, £925 (206), 410k Limousin, £835 (204), 410k Charolais, £820 (200); J Christie, Ballymoney, 440k Blonde D’Aquitaine, £895 (203); G Douglas, Aghanloo, 580k Limousin, £1,180 (203); A Shiels, Kilrea, 470k Charolais, £955 (203).

Steers: A Andrews, Castlerock, 460k Charolais, £1,180 (257), 390k, £945 (242), 380k, £910 (240), 460k, £1,100 (239), 390k, £920 (236), 370k, £870 (235), 400k Limousin, £935 (234), 420k Charolais, £950 (226), 400k, £870 (218), 440k, £950 (216), 500k, £1,035 (207), 360k, £745 (207), 550k Charolais, £1,132 (206), 470k Limousin, £965 (205), 440k, £900 (205); A Henry, Antrim, 420k Limousin, £960 (229), 360k, £760 (211); F Duffin, Toomebridge, 490k Charolais, £1,075 (219), 450k, £950 (211), 470k, £960 (204), 530k, £1,065 (201); Claudy farmer, 250k Charolais, £545 (218); I Young, Coleraine, 440k Limousin, £950 (216); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 520k Limousin £1,100 (212), 480k, £1,000 (208), 500k, £1,035 (207), 520k, £1,050 (202), 570k, £1,145 (201); C McErlean, Portglenone, 480k Limousin, £990 (206).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

