Lambs sell to £92.80 and fat ewes to £104 at Downpatrick Mart

Have your say

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday, August 12th at Downpatrick Mart, lambs sold to £92.80 and fat ewes to £104.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.94ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Tullymurray farmer 23kg, £92.80, Woodgrange farmer 25kg, £92.50, Ballynahinch farmer 24kg, £92.00, Ardglass farmer 25kg, £91.50, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £91.20, Lissoid farmer 24kg, £91.00, Dromara farmer 24kg, £90.00, Ballyalton farmer 23kg, £88.00, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £88.00, Annalong farmer 22kg, £87.50, Woodgrange farmer 22kg, £87.00, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £87.00, Castlescreen farmer 23kg, £85.50, Tyrella farmer 22kg, £85.00, Dromara farmer 23kg, £85.00, Comber farmer 22kg, £84.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £84.00, Raholp farmer 22kg, £80.20, Ballynahinch farmer 21kg, £80.00, Annacloy farmer 21kg, £80.00, Ballynahinch farmer 21kg, £76.50 and Annalong farmer 19kg, £73.

FAT EWES: Rossglass farmer £104, Lissoid farmer £100.00 and Strangford farmer £92.00, Downpatrick farmer £90.00, Saul farmer £86.00 and Tyrella farmer £85.

At the Monday night cattle sale on August 14th, 2017, there was a very good entry of quality store bullocks that sold to £1,060 and also a Charolais bullock from a Castlewellan farmer made to £2.21ppk, with light weight Charolais heifers making to £2.09ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS: Castlewellan farmer 480kg Charolais £1,060 (2.21ppk) and 496kg Charolais £1,060 (2.14ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 560kg Belgian Blue £1,055 (1.88ppk), Downpatrick farmer 510kg Limousin £1,050 (2.06ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 550kg Belgian Blue £1020 (1.86ppk), Saul farmer 470kg Charolais £1,005 (2.14ppk), Tullymurray farmer 516kg Charolais £1,000 (1.94ppk), Castlewellan farmer 514kg Saler £965 (1.88ppk) Ballynahinch farmer 498kg Belgian Blue £955 (1.92ppk), Saul farmer 450kg Shorthorn Beef £945 (2.10ppk), Castlescreen farmer 430kg Aberdeen Angus £940 (2.19ppk), Clough farmer 534kg Limousin £935 (1.75ppk), Burrenreagh farmer 476kg Charolais £930 (1.95ppk), Saul farmer 454kg Aberdeen Angus £930 (2.05ppk), Downpatrick farmer 522kg Belgian Blue £900 (1.72ppk) and Castlewellan farmer 484kg Charolais £860 (1.78ppk) and Struell farmer 590kg Aberdeen Angus £845 (1.43ppk).

Heifers: Coiniamstown farmer 548kg Charolais £1,070 (1.95ppk) and 500kg Charolais £1,045 (2.09ppk), Legamaddy farmer 518kg Charolais £1,005 (1.94ppk), Downpatrick farmer 460kg Charolais £955 (2.08ppk) and 494kg Charolais £940 (1.90ppk), Legamaddy farmer 474kg Aberdeen Angus £880 (1.86ppk) and 416kg Charolais £840 (2.02ppk) and 458kg Aberdeen Angus £830 (1.81ppk), Strangford farmer 500kg Stabiliser £820 (1.64ppk) and Coiniamstown farmer 490kg Limousin £810 (1.65ppk) and Saintfield farmer 440kg Aberdeen Angus £795 (1.81ppk) and Lissoid farmer 474kg Limousin £770 (1.62ppk).