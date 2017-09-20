Lambs sold to £83 and fat ewes to £90 at Downpatrick Mart

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday 16th September at Downpatrick Mart lambs sold to £83.00 and fat ewes to £90.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.60ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Hillisborough farmer 25kg, £83.50, Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £81.50, Dromore farmer 24kg, £80.00, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg, £80.00, Corbally farmer 24kg, £77.50, Dromore farmer 24kg, £76.50, Ballgowan farmer 23kg, £76.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg, £74.50, Dromara farmer 24kg, £74.50, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £74.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg, £74.00, Ballyhossett farmer 22kg, £73.00, Crossgar farmer 22kg, £73.00, Ballyculter farmer 23kg, £73.00, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £72.00, Castlewellan farmer 22kg, £72.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £71.00, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg, £70.00, Lisburn farmer 21kg, £69.00, Ballynoe farmer 21kg, £67.00, Annacloy farmer 20kg, £64.50 and Ballyculter farmer 20kg, £62.00.

FAT EWES: Bryansford farmer £90, Ardglass farmer £80.00 and Annacloy farmer £75.

BREEDING EWES: Castlewellan farmer £135.

At the Monday night cattle sale on the 18th September 2017, there was a very good entry of quality store bullocks that sold to £1,195 and also a Simmental bullock from a Downpatrick farmer made to £2.34ppk, with light weight Limousin heifers making to £2.06ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS

Drumroe farmer 624kg Charolais, £1,195 (1.92ppk) and Legamaddy farmer 570kg Charolais, £1,120 (1.96ppk) Ballygallum farmer 550kg Charolais, £1,100 (2.00kg) and 584kg Charolais, £1,100 (1.88ppk) and 574kg Limousin, £1,095 (1.91ppk) and 544kg Limousin, £1,090 (2.00ppk) and 488kg Charolais, £1,080 (2.21ppk), Lissoid farmer 558kg Charolais, £1,050 (1.88ppk) and 684kg Fleckvieh, £1,050 (1.54ppk), Ballygullam farmer 572kg Charolais, £1,040 (1.81ppk) and 496kg Blonde D’Aquitaine, £1,030 (2.08ppk) and 490kg Charolais, £1,025 (2.02ppk) and 368kg Limousin, £745 (2.02ppk), Strangford farmer 316kg Simmental, £740 (2.34ppk) and 306kg Simmental, £740 (2.41pk), Ardglass farmer 432kg Shorthorn, £730 (1.69ppk), Ballyhornan farmer 392kg Hereford, £700 (1.79ppk), and 294kg Saler £695 (2.09ppk), Kilkeel farmer 572kg Blonde D’Aquitaine, £1,000 (1.75ppk), Downpatrick farmer 480kg Charolais £970 (2.02ppk), Drumroe farmer 590kg Charolais, £960 (1.63ppk), Drumaness farmer 422kg Limousin £945 (2.24ppk) and Ballygullam farmer 550kg Limousin, £945 (1.72ppk) and 416kg Charolais, £940 (2.26ppk) and 450kg Charolais, £935 (2.08ppk) 526kg Charolais, £920 (1.75ppk).

Heifers: Legamaddy farmer 548kg Charolais, £985 (1.80ppk), Comber farmer 500kg Blonde D’Aquitaine, £885 (1.77ppk), Kilkeel farmer 436kg Simmental, £730 (1.67ppk) and 444kg Aberdeen Angus, £810 (1.82ppk) and 386kg Limousin, £700 (1.81ppk), Ballyward farmer 278kg Limousin, £575 (2.06ppk).