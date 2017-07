Large numbers of lambs and cast ewes at Massereene Mart

Large numbers of lambs and cast ewes were brought forward for Monday’s sales at Massereene Mart, with a ring full of buyers all keen for sheep resulting in a sharp trade for all weights.

Lightweights selling from 400p to 417p for a pen of Texels 23.5kg at £98.

Heavy lambs selling up to £101 and 413p.

Cast ewe trade steady with Texels to £101, Charollais to £100, Suffolks to £98.

Well fleshed horned ewes to £74.

Prices as follows: Dromara producer 16 lambs 23.5kg at £98 = 417p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £93.50 = 416p. Dunloy producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £93.50 = 416p. Dunloy producer 38 lambs 21.5kg at £89 = 414p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 21.5kg at £88.50 = 412p. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 21kg at £86.50 = 412p. Nutts Corner producer 10 lambs 23kg at £94.50 = 411p. Crumlin producer 26 Lambs 20kg at £82 = 410p. Ballyclare producer 3 lambs 23kg at £94 = 409p. Antrim producer 15 lambs 22kg at £90 = 409p. Kells producer 24 lambs 21kg at £85.50 = 407p. Randalstown producer 20 lambs 22kg at £89.50 = 407p. Crumlin producer 24 lambs 22kg at £91.50 = 407p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 22kg at £89 = 405p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 21kg at £85 = 405p. Antrim producer 19 lambs 21kg at £84.50 = 402p. Carrickfergus producer 14 lambs 21.5kg at £86 = 400p. Lisburn producer 2 lambs 22kg at £88 = 400p. Crumlin producer 13 lambs 19kg at £76 = 400p. Ballinderry producer 18 lambs 21kg at £84 = 400p. Ballyclare producer 22 lambs 23.5kg at £94.50 = 402p. Antrim producer 37 lambs 23kg at £92 = 400p. Randalstown producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Dunadry producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Carrickfergus producer 10 lambs 22kg at £88 = 400p. Crumlin producer 30 lambs 22.5kg at £90 = 400p.

Heavy lambs. Cookstown producer 24 lambs 27kg at £101. Newtownards producer 46 lambs 26kg at £100. Dundrod producer 7 lambs 24kg at £100. Templepatrick producer 20 lambs 24kg at £99. Crumlin producer 15 lambs 24kg at £96.50. Crumlin producer 21 lambs 25kg at £96. Ballinderry producer 10 lambs 25.5kg at £100. Maghera producer 34 lambs 25kg at £96. Ballyclare producer 7 lambs 25kg at £95.

CAST EWES: Millisle producer 7 Texels at £101. Cookstown producer 5 Charollais at £100. Crumlin producer 9 Suffolks at £99. Newtownards producer 4 Suffolks at £93. Armagh producer 6 Suffolks at £92. Dromore producer 16 Suffolks at £92.