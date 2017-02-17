Limousin steer sells for £1370 at Keady Mart

At Keady Mart this week there super trade with all cattle selling well.

Steers peaked at £1370 for a 590kg Limousin steer from a Dungannon producer an incredible £232.20 per 100kg.

Heifers weren’t far behind with a top price of £225.30 per 100kg paid for a 475kg Belgian Blue at £1070 on sale from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Prices as follows: prices.

STEERS: 590kg, 232.20/100k, £1370, 590kg, 224.60/100k, £1325, 575kg, 224.30/100k, £1290, 595kg, 220.20/100k, £1310, 605kg, 219.80/100k, £1330, 600kg, 219.20/100k, £1315, 530kg, 217.90/100k, £1155, 570kg, 217.50/100k, £1240, 580kg, 216.40/100k, £1255, 570kg, 215.80/100k, £1230, 600kg, 215.80/100k, £1295, 585kg, 215.40/100k, £1260, 665kg, 215.00/100k, £1430, 560kg, 214.30/100k, £1200, 645kg, 212.40/100k, £1370, 595kg, 211.80/100k, £1260, 645kg, 210.90/100k, £1360, 650kg, 210.80/100k, £1370, 530kg, 210.40/100k, £1115, 620kg, 208.10/100k, £1290.

HEIFERS: 475kg, 225.30/100k, £1070, 575kg, 214.80/100k, £1235, 480kg, 213.50/100k, £1025, 570kg, 211.40/100k, £1205, 530kg, 206.60/100k, £1095, 605kg, 206.60/100k, £1250, 650kg, 204.60/100k, £1330, 560kg, 202.70/100k, £1135, 545kg, 201.80/100k, £1100, 640kg, 200.80/100k, £1285.