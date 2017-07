Markethill Mart: Good entry of entry of 1,540 sheep

Have your say

An entry of 1,540 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, July 19th sold in a steady trade for all classes at Markethill Mart.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 385p to 409p per kilo for 22 kilos at £90 each followed by 401p for 22.2 kilos at £89 each.

Heavy lambs sold from £89 to £94 each and from 360p to 386p per kilo for 24.2 kilos at £93.50 each.

250 cull ewes sold in a firm trade. Heavy ewes sold to a top of £100 with main demand from £75 to £98 each.

Plainer ewes from £50 to £70 each.

An entry of breeding hoggets sold in a very firm trade with pens selling at £192, £190, £180 and £170 each.

Please note sales of breeding hoggets and ewes commence on Wednesday, July 26th at 7.30pm in ring two and every week thereafter.

HEAVY LAMBS: Armagh farmer: 24.2k, £93.50, 386p; Armagh farmer: 24k, £92.50, 385p; Corkley farmer: 24.2k, £91, 376p; Mowhan farmer: 24.3k, £91, 375p; Moira farmer: 25k, £93.50, 373p; Jerrettspass farmer: 24.8k, £91, 367p; Armagh farmer: 24.7k, £90, 364p; Armagh farmer: 25k, £91, 364p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Crossmaglen farmer: 22k, £90, 409p; Armagh farmer: 22.2k, £89, 401p; Armagh farmer: 22.5k, £90, 400p; Tynan farmer: 22.2k, £88, 396p; Maze farmer: 21k, £83, 395p; Glenanne farmer: 23.3k, £92, 395p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 22.8k, £90, 395p.

STORE LAMBS: Richhill farmer: 13.7k, £64, 467p; Newry farmer: 13.5k, £62, 459p; Tandragee farmer: 14.7k, £67, 456p; Richhill farmer: 19k, £85, 447p; Coagh farmer: 15.1k, £64, 424p; Belleeks farmer: 16.2k, £68.50, 423p; Armagh farmer: 16.2k, £66, 408p; Moy farmer: 16.5k, £67, 406p.