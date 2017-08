Massereene Mart: Good numbers of lambs and cast ewes

With good numbers of lambs and cast ewes on offer at Monday’s sales at Massereene Mart and all buyers keen for sheep this resulted in a firmer trade for all weights of lambs, lightweight lambs sold from 370p to 406p paid for a pen of Texels 22.5kg at £91.50.

Heavy lots sold from £93 to £96.50 per head.

Cast ewes sold up to £96 for Texels and 94 for Charollais.

Lamb prices: Hillsborough producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £91.50 = 406p. Crumlin producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £90.50 = 402p. Greyabbey producer 16 lambs 22kg at £88 = 400p. Larne producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £89.50 = 398p. Antrim producer 30 lambs 22.5kg at £89 = 396p. Ballinderry producer 5 lambs 24kg at £95 = 396p. Randalstown producer 8 lambs 24kg at £95 = 396p. Glenarm producer 47 lambs 22kg at £87 = 395p. Ballymena producer 18 lambs 23.5kg at £92.50 = 394p. Randalstown producer 12 lambs 21kg at £82.50 = 393p. Crumlin producer 24 lambs 24kg at £93.50 = 390p. Crumlin producer 17 lambs 24kg at £93.50 = 390p. Glenarm producer 20 lambs 23.5kg at £91.50 = 389p. Lisburn producer 3 lambs 21.5kg at £83.50 = 388p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 22kg at £85.50 = 388p. Mallusk producer 50 lambs 24kg at £93 = 388p. Carrowdore producer 23 lambs 23kg at £89 = 387p. Lisburn producer 5 lambs 24kg at £92.50 = 385p. Larne producer 30 lambs 24kg at £92.50 = 385p. Ballymena producer 7 lambs 21.5kg at £82.50 = 384p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £86 = 382p. Antrim producer 21 lambs 23kg at £88 = 383p. Ballymena producer 21 lambs 22kg at £84 = 382p. Glenwherry producer 6 lambs 21kg at £80 = 381p. Carnlough producer 51 lambs 21.5kg at £82 = 381p. Templepatrick producer 42 lambs 20.5kg at £78 = 380p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £85 = 378p. Glenavy producer 32 lambs 22.5kg at £85 = 378p. Randalstown producer 12 lambs 25kg at £94.50 = 378p. Randalstown producer 15 lambs 21.5kg at £81 = 377p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 23kg at £86 = 374p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 23kg at £86 = 374p. Crumlin producer 29 lambs 22.5kg at £84 = 373p. Antrim producer 34 lambs 22.5kg at £84 = 373p. Ballyclare producer 18 lambs 22kg at £82 = 373p. Ahoghill producer 40 lambs 22kg at £82 = 373p. Mallusk producer 17 lambs 25kg at £93.50 = 374p.

Heavy lambs: Ballynahinch producer 46 lambs 28kg at £96.50. Cookstown producer 40 lambs 27kg at £96. Dungannon producer 13 lambs 26kg at £96. Dromore producer 15 lambs 26kg at £95.50. Ballymena producer 29 lambs 25kg at £95.50.

Cast ewes: Ballywalter producer 5 Texels at £96. Millisle producer 4 Charollais at £94. Glenavy producer 7 Texels at £91. Whitehead producer single Suffolk at £90. Antrim producer 10 Suffolks at £80. Crumlin producer 2 Suffolks at £80. Katesbridge producer 14 Suffolks at £80.