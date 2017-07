Massereene Mart: Texels sell to £88 for 22kg

There was good numbers on offer again this week at Massereene Mart with trade slower for all weights in line with national trends.

Lightweights selling from 370 to 400p paid for a pen of Texels 22kg at £88.

Heavies selling from £88 to £93.50 for a pen of Texels.

In the cast ewe ring continental types met a strong trade with some sheep selling to up to £114 for Texels, Charollais to £100 and Suffolks to £92.

LAMB PRICES: Ballyclare producer 7 lambs 22kg at £88 = 400p. Lurgan producer 16 lambs 22kg at £86 = 391p. Ballywalter producer 24 lambs 23kg at £89 = 389p. Ballinderry producer 13 lambs 21kg at £81.50 = 388p. Dundrod producer 6 lambs 23kg at £88.50 = 385p. Carrowdore producer 22 lambs 23kg at £88 = 383p. Antrim producer 40 lambs 22.5kg at £86 = 382p. Glenarm producer 3 lambs 21kg at £80 = 381p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £85 = 378p. Ballyutoag producer 18 lambs 22kg at £83 = 377p. Crumlin producer 18 lambs 20.5kg at £77 = 376p. Larne producer 11 lambs 23kg at £86.50 = 376p. Ballymena producer 22 lambs 23kg at £86.50 = 376p. Broughshane producer 24 lambs 23kg at £86.50 = 376p. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 20kg at £75 = 375p. Glenarm producer 24 lambs 23kg at £86 = 374p. Templepatrick producer 10 lambs 23kg at £86 = 374p. Glenarm producer 12 lambs 21.5kg at £80.50 = 374p. Ballyclare producer 13 lambs 21kg at £78.50 = 374p. Ballyclare producer 4 lambs 23kg at £86 = 374p. Ballyclare producer 8 lambs 23kg at £86 = 374p. Dundrod producer 15 lambs 22.5kg at £84 = 373p. Dundrod producer 4 lambs 22kg at £82 = 373p. Glenwherry producer 6 lambs 20.5kg at £373p. Larne producer 18 lambs 21.5kg at £80 = 372p. Larne producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £87.50 = 372p. Glenarm producer 15 lambs 23kg at £85.50 = 372p. Ballyclare producer 8 lambs 21.5kg at £80 = 372p. Hillsborough producer 11 lambs 20.5kg at £76 = 371p. Lisburn producer 11 lambs 24kg at £89 = 371p. Ballymena producer 5 lambs 24kg at £89 = 371p. Templepatrick producer 7 lambs 20.5kg at £76 = 371p. Dromore producer 3 lambs 21kg at £78 = 371p. Larne producer 40 lambs 21.5kg at £79.50 = 370p. Toomebridge producer 20 lambs 23.5kg at £87 = 370p. Crumlin producer 24 lambs 21.5kg at £79.50 = 370p. Antrim producer 13 lambs 23.5kg at £87 = 370p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 22kg at £82 = 1.50 = 370p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Larne producer 16 lambs 29kg at £93.50. Nutts Corner producer 12 lambs 28kg at £93. Newtownards producer 32 lambs 26kg at £91. Ballyclare producer 14 lambs 25kg at £90.50. Ballyclare producer 3 lambs 25kg at £90.50. Lisburn producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £90. Templepatrick producer 6 lambs 28kg at £90. Ballymena producer 54 lambs 25kg at £90. Lisburn producer 5 lambs 25kg at £89. Greyabbey producer 34 lambs 24.5kg at £90.

CAST EWES: Crumlin producer 4 Texels at £114. Muckamore producer 7 Texels at £106. Millisle producer 5 Texels at £105. Ballyclare producer 4 Texels at £103. Millisle producer 5 Charollais at £100. Dundrod producer 4 Suffolks at £92. Ballyclare producer 2 Charollais at £93. Ballycarry producer 6 Suffolks at £90. Ballyclare producer 6 Suffolks at £89. Larne producer 10 Suffolks at £88. Dundrod producer 2 crossbreds at £88.