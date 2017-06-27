Omagh Mart: More heifers and less bullocks, prices remain steady

More heifers and less bullocks on offer this week at Omagh Mart with prices continuing in the same vein.
Bullocks: Thomas McNeill, Ballymagory 515k, £1,185; 625k, £1,375, G McCrossan, Leglands 500k, £1,130; 440k, £980; 480k, £1,065, K Donaghy, Carrickmore 590k, £1,320; 640k, £1,370; 580k, £1,230, V McConnell, Knockmoyle 685k, £1,480; 710k, £1,530, D A Dunn, Donemana 550k, £1,150; 440k, £1,070; 485k, £1,050, M Armstrong, Seskinore 575k, £1,180, R Giles, Gortaclare 490k, £1,180, A Allen, Donemana 420k, £960, C Farquhar, Dungannon 455k, £950, G McDermott, Mountfield 330k, £815, McCanney Farms, Drumquin 285k, £670; 250k, £585, B Gillen, Ederney 300k, £675.
Heifers: M McNeilis, Beragh 515k, £1,140 and £1,110; 570k, £1,190, K McCaffrey, Foremass 530k, £1,120; 525k, £1,100, W Nixon, Donemana 530k, £1,110; 460k, £1,030, P Slevin, Clogher 580k, £1,200, G McCrossan, Leglands 595k, £1,240, M Armstrong, Seskinore 565k, £1,165; 580k, £1,165, D A Dunn, Donemana 515k, £1,050, G R Watson, Fivemiletown 435k, £1,070; 330k, £790, M Collins, Fyfin 435k, £985, F D McGread, Dromore 430k, £910; 460k, £940, A Allen, Donemana 475k, £980; 480k, £985, A Meenan, Mountfield 305k, £770, D Teague, Lack 340k, £860.
Fat cows: Loane Partners, Kesh 650k, £193, E McGirr, Ballygawley 690k, £185, F Breen, Leglands 520k, £181, P McNally, Dunamore 650k, £180; 620k, £178; 710k, £150, A Meenan, Mountfield, 770k, £172; 750k, £150, D Hamilton, Donemana 740k, £157, P J O’Kane, Omagh 530k, £149, S Patterson, Drumnakilly 550k, £148, D Johnston, Strathroy 630k, £147, 740k, £147, R K Hawkes, Omagh 610k, £143.
Dropped calves: W Campbell, Gortin £460, £430 and £400 Angus bulls; £400 and £390 Angus heifers, M Johnston, Lack £450 Limousin bull, H McDonnell, Drumquin £450 Charolais bull, G McFarland, Carrigans £420 Limousin heifer, J Caldwell, Fintona £355 Angus bull, J Henderson, Trillick £350 Limousin bull, A Roulston, Dromore £355 Angus heifer, P McCanny, Omagh £355 and £325 Belgian Blue bulls.
Weanlings: M McFadden, Strabane £780 and £710 Charolais bulls, T Martin, Urney £705 Charolais bull, £680 Limousin bull, £720 Charolais bull, W J McHugh, Aghyaran £665 Angus bull, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart, £660 Hereford bull, T McDermott, Strabane £605 and £600 Charolais heifers.
Suckler cows: Ian Hamilton, Castlederg £1,840 and £1,800, two first Calvers with Limousin heifer calves at foot.