Quality cattle presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart

Cattle: A good entry of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 13th November 2017 which was met with a busy ringside and a steady trade.

More quality stock is required to meet the demand.

Heifers: Dungiven producer; 392kg, £765; 420kg, £785; 388kg, £710; 404kg, £750; 336kg, £590; 492kg, £835; 354kg, £540; 308kg, £500; 344kg, £510; 336kg, £500; 340kg, £500; Claudy producer; 318kg, £590; 294kg, £530; 314kg, £570; 282kg, £505; 342kg, £585; 264kg, £440; Maghera producer; 376kg, £775; 386kg, £745; 494kg, £850; 434kg, £770; Dungiven producer; 476kg, £905; 634kg, £935; Maghera producer; 542kg, £970; 550kg, £975; Dungiven producer; 360kg, £640.

Bullocks: Dungiven producer; 406kg, £890; 352kg, £740; 514kg, £990; 478kg,£900; 382kg, £700; 440kg, £800; 436kg, £770; 424kg, £720; 478kg,£770; 306kg, £480; 356kg, £480; Portglenone producer; 520kg, £1,030; 478kg, £830; 478kg, £820; Dungiven producer; 348kg, £695; 464kg, £810; Magherafelt producer; 360kg, £745; 318kg, £655; Maghera producer; 382kg, £790; 370kg, £635; Dungiven producer; 500kg, £945; Maghera producer; 514kg, £1,045.

Sheep: Slightly over 1,200 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 11th October 2017, witnessing a sharper trade than the previous week.

Over 100 fat ewes were highly sought after with a top price of £93 being paid.

1,120 lambs were presented with trade a lot sharper than the previous week with many lots passing £83.80 with a top price of £88 being paid.

More fat lambs are required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Dunloy producer 1 lamb 25kg at £88.00 = 352p; Claudy producer 2 lambs 29.5kg at £87.00 = 295p; Claudy producer 1 lamb 27kg at £87.00 = 322p; Magherafelt producer 5 lambs 26kg at £87.00 = 335p; Knockloughrim producer 12 lambs 26.5kg at £87.00 = 328p; Kilrea producer 16 lambs 26.3kg at £86.80 = 330p; Coleraine producer 15 lambs 24kg at £84.80 = 353p; Tobermore producer 6 lambs 25kg at £84.80 = 339p; Desertmartin producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £84.80 = 346p; Swatragh producer 10 lambs 24.4kg at £84.00 = 344p; Maghera producer 1 lamb 26kg at £84.00 = 323p; Maghera producer 50 lambs 24.2kg at £83.80 = 346p; Ballymena producer 15 lambs 24kg at £83.80 = 349p; Eglinton producer 43 lambs 24.2kg at £83.00 = 343p; Feeny producer 20 lambs 24.4kg at £83.80 = 343p.

Middleweight lambs: Claudy producer 14 lambs 23.8kg at £83.20 = 350p; Claudy producer 6 lambs 23kg at £82.00 = 357p; Coleraine producer 10 lambs 23.5kg at £81.00 = 345p; Portglenone producer 4 lambs 23.75kg at £81.00 = 341p; Garvagh producer 4 lambs 23.5kg at £81.00 = 345p; Kilrea producer 20 lamb 21.5kg at £74.00 = 344p.

Store lambs: Kilrea producer 2 lambs 17kg at £61.50 = 362p; Magherafelt producer 14 lambs 17.5kg at £60.20 = 344p; Dungiven producer 34 lambs 17kg at £59.00 = 347p; Maghera producer 3 lambs 17kg at £57.00 = 335p; Coleraine producer 4 lambs 17kg at £54.00 = 318p; Ballymoney producer 4 lambs 17kg at £54.00 = 318p; Donemana producer 30 lambs 16.4kg at £68.80 = 420p; Donemana producer 26 lambs 16.8kg at £62.00 = 369p.

Sample ewes prices: Swatragh producer 1 ewe at £93.00; Draperstown producer 2 ewes at £86.