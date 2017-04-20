Smaller numbers of sheep at Armoy

The Easter holidays kept numbers smaller at Armoy. Hoggets sold to £94.50, Fat Ewes to £94.00, Breeding sheep were a great trade topping at £200.
BREEDING EWES: John McCloskey, Limavady, 4 Ewes, 8 Lambs, £200. Ian Montgomery, Ballymena, 6 Hoggett’s, 6 Lambs, £180. John McCloskey, Limavady, 1 Ewe, 2 Lambs, £190. Joan Wright, Carnlough, 7 Ewes, 13 Lambs, £150. Ian Montgomery, Ballymena, 2 Hoggett’s, 2 Lambs, £170. B McCloskey, Loughguile, 2 Broken mouth Ewes, 4 Lambs £155. J & C Mark, Limavady, 4 b/m Ewes, 8 Lambs, £153, 4 Ewes, 8 Lambs, £150.
FAT EWES: S McKeeman, Ballymoney, 3 Texel’s, £94.00. Richard Thompson, Aghadowey, 20 Suffolk’s, £84.50. J Blair, Limavady, 2 c/b’s £80.50. Robt Lynn, Ballymoney, 2 Texel’s, £81.00. J D McAllister, Dervock, 3 c/b’s £80.00. Richard Thompson, Aghadowey, 1 Tex, £95.00. Matt Taggart, Coleraine, 5 Char, £89.00. Richard Thompson, Aghadowey, 25 Suff, £78.00.
PET LAMBS: E Duncan, Ballycastle, £35.00, £21.00, £21.00, £19.00, £17.00, £15.00. A Devlin, Ballycastle, £17.00. F Devlin, Ballycastle, £19.00. John Crawford, £22.00, £18.00. Robt Johnston, Clough, £12.00, £11.00, £10.00. Darren Smyth, Bushmills, £16.00, £10.00, £10.00.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm
Auctioneers: Daniel MCAlister & Son