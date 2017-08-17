Steady demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart

A larger entry this week sold to a good steady demand with many more quality lots required to satisfy a strong demand.

LEADING PRICESAS FOLLOWS:

STORE HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 390kg Limousin to £840, 350kg Limousin to £760, 370kg Charolais to £750, 370kg Charolais to £735 and 380kg Charolais to £725.

COWS & CALVES: Clogher producer heifer and heifer calf to £1,240 and heifer and heifer calf to £1,050.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea producer 410kg Simmental to £900, 340kg Limousin to £800, 310kg Simmental to £715 and 300kg Limousin to £635. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £860 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £775. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Limousin to £810. Derrylin producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £865, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £790 and 250kg Charolais to £655. Rosslea producer 340kg Limousin to £785 and 320kg Limousin to £745. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin to £745 and 310kg Limousin to £725. Aghalane producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £725, 330kg Limousin to £710, 320kg Limousin to £660 and 270kg Limousin to £620.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Derrylin producer 370kg Charolais to £855 and 340kg Charolais to £710. Rosslea producer 390kg Limousin to £850, 380kg Limousin to £835, 320kg Limousin to £800 and 330kg Charolais to £755. Aghalane producer 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £810, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £795, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £775, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £755, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 340kg Limousin to £685, 340kg Limousin to £655, 310kg Limousin to £625 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £605. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £770. Dungannon producer 340kg Simmental to £720, 330kg Limousin to £700, 310kg Limousin to £680 and 340kg Charolais. to £660. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £700. Lisbellaw producer 370kg Limousin to £695. Tempo producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £680. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Limousin to £650 and 290kg Limousin to £645.