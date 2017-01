Steer prices reach height of £1290 for 680kg at Dungannon

All classes of stock continue to sell sharply to peak at £1290, 680kg Char steer (190.00).

While heifers peaked at £1065, 510kg Lim (209.00); dropped calves sold to £405 Lim bull and heifer calves to £300 BB; weanling sold to £600 over their weight for a 380kg Char steer £980 (258.00) and weanling heifers to £905 385kg Char (235.00).

STEERS: Steer prices sold to a height of £1290, 680kg Char (190.00) presented by R Davidson, £1220, 615kg Lim (198.00), £1170, 555kg Lim (211.00); S McIvor £1260, 635kg AA (198.00), £1230, 625kg Char (197.00); J Bell £1250, 615kg Lim (203.0.0); D Stinson £1135, 550kg Lim (206.00), £1045, 530kg Lim (197.00), £1015, 470kg Lim (216.00); G McMaster £1120, 540kg Char (207.00), £1085, 490kg Char (221.00), £1055, 510kg Char (207.00), £1015, 490kg Char (207.00); I Hewitt £1000, 495kg Lim (202.00); R Sharkey £960, 475kg Char (202.00); R Jones £940, 465kg BB (202.00); A Kyle £865, 430kg Lim (201.00), £810, 390kg Lim (208.00), £735, 355kg Lim (207.00); M Duffy £805, 405kg Her (199.00), £800, 400kg Her (200.00), £750, 355kg Her (211.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer prices sold to £1065, 510kg Lim (209.00) presented by A Bowden, £1060, 495kg Lim (214.00), £1030, 500kg Lim (206.00), £930, 460kg Lim (202.00), £920, 465kg Lim (198.00); I Hewitt £1045, 530kg Char (197.00), £995, 495kg Char (201.00), £950, 460kg Char (207.00); D Colhoun £990, 450kg Char (220.00), £940, 460kg Lim (204.00); G McIvor £875, 450kg Char (195.00); S Creighton £865, 430kg Lim (202.00), £800, 390kg Daq (205.00); P Lagan £850, 400kg BB (213.00), £770, 365kg BB (211.00), £745, 375kg BB (199.00), £655, 335kg AA (196.00), £650, 325kg Lim (200.00).

DROPPED CALVES: An excellent trade for all classes of calves saw a top price paid of £405 Lim Bull presented by J Ewing, £330 Lim bull, £290 Lim bull, £280 Lim bull; M Sheridan £370 Char bull, £345 Char bull; R Lyttle £290 BB bull, £225 BB bull; S Doran £280 Lim bull; E Robinson £260 Her bull, £240 Her bull, £235 Her bull; R Crawford £250 AA bull; P and T McCaughey £235 AA bull, £215 AA bull; P McElvogue £225 Her bull, £220 Her bull; E McVeigh £200 Lim bull; reared Friesian bull calves sold to £200 with younger sorts selling from £78 to £102 each; meanwhile heifer calves sold to £300 BB heifer presented by R Lyttle, £225 BB heifer; R Crawford £300 BB heifer, £225 AA heifer; M Sheridan £300 Char heifer; D Tener £260 Char heifer; E Robinson £205 Her heifer; J Faulkner £195 AA heifer; P and T McCaughey £195 AA heifer; P McElvogue £190 Her heifer.

WEANLINGS: A full ringside of buyers witnessed a very sharp trade for all classes of weanlings to peak at £1000 440kg Char steer (227.00) presented by F McVeigh, £830, 340kg Char (244.00), £800, 305kg Char (262.00), £780, 300kg Char (260.00), £690, 300kg Char (227.00); G McVeigh £1000, 460kg Char (218.00), £980, 385kg Char (255.00), £915, 370kg Char (247.00), £870, 355kg Char (245.00); S Allen £940, 435kg Lim (216.00), £840, 335kg Lim (251.00), £750, 345kg Lim (217.00); G O’Neill £830, 330kg Lim (252.00); P Donnelly £810, 330kg Char (246.00); M Mullin £745, 310kg Lim (240.00), £730, 265kg Lim (276.00), £695, 260kg Lim (267.00), £610, 265kg Lim (230.00); W Conn £695, 240kg Lim (290.00); weanling heifers sold to £905, 385kg Char (235.00) presented by F McVeigh, £790, 370kg Char (214.00); G McVeigh £905, 390kg Char (232.00), £835, 365kg Char (229.00); P Donnelly £740, 310kg Char (239.00), £685, 300kg Char (228.00), £615, 290kg Lim (212.00), £610, 285kg Char (214.00); M Mullin £725, 300kg Lim (242.00), £650, 225kg Lim (290.00), £600, 250kg Lim (235.00), £580, 250kg Lim (230.00); B McCann £725, 325kg Char (223.00), £670, 295kg Char (227.00), £665, 300kg Char (222.00), £645, 265kg Char (244.00), £595, 250kg Char (235.00); D Mahon £620, 275kg Lim (226.00), £580, 250kg Lim (230.00).