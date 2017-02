Steers sell to £1,305 for 680kgs at Armoy Mart

A fine turnout of 200 cattle last Monday night at Armoy Mart met with a very sharp trade for all types of cattle, with a yard of good quality cattle on offer.

Steers sold to £1,305, heifers to £1,160 for 530kgs, fat cows to £1,000 for 700kgs.

STEERS: Bryan Taggart, Bushmills, Lim, 680kgs, £1,305. Geo Baker, Armoy, Lim, 590kgs, £1,280, 570kgs, £1,140, 550kgs, £1,150. Robt Getty, Armoy, Char, 520kgs, £1,105, 580kgs, £1,190, 600kgs, £1,180. Pat McErlain, Armoy, Lim, 570kgs, £1,195, 520kgs, £1,070, 560kgs, £1,160, 490kgs, £1,000, 490kgs, £1,030. Geo Kerr, Cullybackey, A/A, 600kgs, £1,140. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Lim, 490kgs, £985. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, Char, 380kgs, £810, 390kgs, £800, 330kgs, £770. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Lim, 400kgs, £840, 480kgs, £980. Brian McAllister, Kells, A/A, 340kgs, £725, 340kgs, £715, 405kgs £825, 280kgs, £565. Sam Morrison, Liscolman, Char, 530kgs, £1,100, 510kgs, £1,020. Gerard McIlroy, Ballycastle, Lim, 430kgs, £880, 400kgs, £830, 405kgs, £800. Jas B Pinkerton, Ballymoney, Lim, 360kgs, £770, 440kgs, £960. Geo Kerr, Cullybackey, A/A, 500kgs, £930. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Lim, 350kgs, £690, 400kgs, £780, 430kgs, £795, 450kgs, £815. Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, A/A, 590kgs, £1,140. Geo Baker, Armoy, Lim, 580kgs, £1,050, 630kgs, £1,180. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, Char, 400kgs, £790.

HEIFERS: Eamon McGarry, Ballymena, Char, 530kgs, £1,160. Hamilton Christie, Cloughmills, Char, 570kgs, £1,155. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, Char, 380kgs, £810, 400kgs, £800, 340kgs, £690. V and B Butler, Ballyvoy, Char, 320kgs, £700, 310kgs, £735. M L Patton and Sons, Ballymoney, Lim, 320kgs, £705, 430kgs, £915, 380kgs, £775, 410kgs, £795, 400kgs, £850. Geo McAuley, Armoy, Lim, 370kgs, £770, 410kgs, £815, 400kgs, £835, 370kgs, £720. John McCartney, Cloughmills, Char, 420kgs, £890, 440kgs, £870, 420kgs, £810, 440kgs, £880. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 490kgs, £1,000. Hamilton Christie, Cloughmills, Char, 580kgs, £1,085, 600kgs, £1,080, 550kgs, £985. John Stewart, Cloughmills, A/A, 520kgs, £895. D Mathews, Ballycastle, B/B, 470kgs, £930, 375kgs, £870.

FAT COWS: P J Dougan, Coleraine, Lim, 700kgs, £1,000. Robin McConaghie, Mosside, Hol, 700kgs, £810. D Taylor, Ballycastle, Sim, 470kgs, £600. W J McMullan, Ballycastle, Lim, 460kgs, £500. J Adair, Antrim, Hol, 605kgs, £610.

Sale every Monday at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.