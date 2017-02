Store bullocks sell to £1080 for 650kg at Lisnaskea Mart

Another strong demand for a lot of quality stock on offer with many more required to supply a growing demand from customers local and province wide.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS: Derrylin producer 650kg AA to £1080 and 440kg AA to £840. Maguiresbridge producer 490kg B/B to £940 and 430kg Lim to £748. Magheraveely producer 420kg Ch to £880.

STORE HEIFERS: 44Okg Ch to £990 and 400kg AA to £732. Lisnaskea producer 470kg AA to £890, 430kg Sim to £850, 420kg Ch to £830 and 410kg Lim to £775.

COWS & CALVES: Lisnaskea producer £1200 for heifer and bull calf.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler producer 440kg Sim to £880, 390kg Ch to £862, 390kg Lim to £852, 390kg Ch to £770, 330kg Ch to £765, 370kg Ch to £738 and 330kg Sal to £665. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Ch to £848 and 350kg Ch to £848. Macken producer 380kg Ch to £826, 350kg Ch to £790, 380kg Ch to £772, 300kg Ch to £750, 290kg Ch to £718 and 240kg Ch to £635. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Ch to £822 and 340kg Ch to £700. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Sim to £770, 370kg Sim to £748, 320kg Ch to £740 and 220kg Ch to £635. Irvinestown producer 300kg Lims to £760 twice, 290kg Lim to £742 and 280kg Lim to £645. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Lim to £752. Derrygonnelly producer 300kg Ch to £735, 260kg Ch to £715, 320kg Ch to £668, 290kg Ch to £660, 270kg Ch to £660, 220kg Ch to £650 and 260kg Ch to £630. Springfield producer 290kg Ch to £725, 260kg Ch to £640 and 240kg Ch to £630. Kinawley producer 310kg AA to £636. Derrylin producer 260kg Lim to £625 and 220kg Lim to £535. Garrison producer 270kg Ch to £600 and 220kg Ch to £562. Lisnaskea producer 210kg Ch to £545 and 190kg Lim to £490.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 360kg Ch to £788, 240kg Sim to £562, 230kg Ch to £518, 220kg Ch to £518 and 180kg Ch to £490. Magheraveely producer 370kg Ch to £732. Belleek producer 290kg Ch to £650, 280kg Ch to £640 and 320kg Ch to £602. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Lim to £632, 340kg Lim to £630 and 320kg Lim to £625. Macken producer 320kg Ch to £628, 240kg Ch to £558 and 220kg Ch to £500. Springfield producer 280kg Lim to £635 and 250kg Lim to £520. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Ch to £625 and 230kg Ch to £515. Lisbellaw producer 290kg Ch to £622. Derrylin producer 240kg Lim to £572, 230kg AA to £450, 220kg AA to £450 and 170kg AA to £410. Derrylin producer 240kg Lim to £572.